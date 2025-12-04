Translate videos from
English to French
Localising your English videos for French-speaking audiences should feel simple and fast. HeyGen helps you turn English videos into polished French versions with clear subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, and accurate translations that preserve your tone and message. You can translate videos for viewers in France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, and other French-speaking regions without using complex tools or recording new audio.
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Switch from English to French within minutes
HeyGen makes it simple to turn your English videos into natural French versions with accurate subtitles, smooth voiceovers, and complete creative control. Translate, edit, and publish multilingual videos without reshoots or complicated tools. For projects that need support in more languages, you can also adapt your content with the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator.
Making video translation from English to Hindi easier with AI
AI has transformed how multilingual subtitles and dubbing are produced. With HeyGen, spoken English is converted into accurate French subtitles or voiceovers while preserving context, tone, and intent. This makes your videos easier to understand, increases viewer engagement, and helps your audience follow along naturally, no matter which French-speaking region they are from.
Creating Natural French Versions with AI
Modern language models help HeyGen understand your pacing, sentence structure, and speech patterns before generating a French version that feels natural and easy to access. Subtitles stay in sync, voiceovers sound smooth, and the final video remains simple to follow. This gives you French translations that feel professional without needing any prior editing experience.
English-to-French Localisation Made Simple
Whether you prefer subtitles or a complete French voiceover, HeyGen offers a complete workflow for turning English videos into localised French content. You can edit transcripts, adjust timing, refine tone, and preview your final output to ensure everything matches your original message. This level of control helps you publish videos that feel natural and consistent.
How to translate your video into Hindi in 4 simple steps
Use your words to create polished, shareable videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload your original video
Upload a clear English video from your device or paste a YouTube link. A clean source helps HeyGen generate accurate subtitles and French voice-overs.
Select your languages
Choose English as your source language and French as your target. HeyGen understands natural speech, accents, and pacing for a smooth, natural-sounding translation.
Choose your format
Select subtitles, a transcript, a French voiceover, or a complete French version. You can adjust timing, pronunciation, and voice style before generating.
Review and download
Preview your French translation, make any final adjustments, and export your file as MP4, SRT, VTT, or text. Your French version is ready to be published on any platform.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
FAQs about translating English videos to French
Can I translate videos that do not have subtitles?
Yes. The AI can translate your English video even when there are no subtitles, by transcribing the speech, generating French text, and automatically aligning the timing. This enables you to create clean subtitles or a complete French dub without any manual transcription work.
Does HeyGen support translation of YouTube videos?
Yes. You can paste a YouTube URL and the system extracts the audio, translates it into French, and creates subtitles or a French voiceover. This enables efficient localisation for tutorials, vlogs, product demos, and other online content without downloading external apps.
How accurate is the English-to-French translation?
Accuracy is high when your audio is clear and evenly paced. The AI models interpret tone, context, and natural speech patterns to produce conversational French. A quick review inside the editor ensures your final version matches your brand terminology and regional phrasing.
Can I edit the French subtitles before exporting?
Yes. You can refine timing, spelling, punctuation, or line breaks directly inside the subtitle editor. This ensures your French captions read smoothly across platforms while maintaining consistent pacing, clarity, and accessibility for multilingual viewers.
Does the video quality change after translation?
No. The original video resolution remains intact because only subtitle or audio layers are added. Whether you generate a French dub or captions, the output maintains clear visuals for YouTube, training modules, or social platforms without any extra compression.
Can I translate long English videos into French language?
Yes. The tool supports everything from short clips to full-length webinars, lessons, and e-learning modules. The AI processes longer content efficiently, enabling editors, educators, and teams to localise entire libraries into French without slowing down production workflows.
Can I select different French accents or voice styles?
Yes. You can choose from multiple French AI voices, including neutral, European French, and Canadian French. For multilingual workflows, you can also adapt content using the English to Spanish Translator.
Is my English-to-French content secure while it is being translated?
Yes. Your files are processed privately and stored only for the time needed to generate subtitles or audio. For large-scale or personalised translation requirements, the Personalized Video Platform supports secure, high-volume workflows.
Is my content private and secure?
Yes. Your files are handled securely and are never stored for longer than necessary or shared with any third parties.
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