HeyGen includes tools designed to make translation fast, accurate, and simple to manage. The system detects German speech, converts it into Spanish, and produces subtitles or narration that sound professional. You can choose from a wide range of Spanish voices, including options for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain. Voice cloning allows you to maintain the original speaker’s identity across languages, which is especially useful for brands, educators, and regular presenters. The editor gives you precise control over timing, pacing, captions, and narration without needing to switch between tools. Subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility needs. Lip sync ensures the new Spanish audio matches mouth movements for a natural viewing experience. You can also use Spanish-speaking avatars to present your message or create short videos directly from text.

If you need additional localisation, the German to Portuguese Video Translator can help you reach a wider global audience.