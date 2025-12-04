You can upload your video, generate a German transcript, translate it into Hindi, and then choose subtitles or a natural Hindi voiceover. The platform manages the timing, syncing, and formatting so your final Hindi version looks polished and is ready to publish.

With an AI Spokesperson, creating videos becomes much faster and easier because you only need to edit the script instead of refilming multiple takes. This enables you to deliver professional, human-like presentations at scale while saving both time and resources.