Translate videos from
Thai to English
Translate Thai videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos in minutes. No studio, no manual editing, and no technical setup required.
HeyGen is designed for creators, educators, and businesses who need dependable Thai to English video translation that sounds natural and appears professional.
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Go from Thai to English in minutes
Translating Thai videos does not have to take days or depend on costly services. HeyGen AI processes Thai speech quickly and delivers refined English output in just a few minutes.
There is no need to manually sync captions or rewrite translations. Everything happens in your browser, from upload to export.
An Easy Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English subtitles and voiceovers make Thai videos accessible to a wider audience in the United States and other English-speaking regions. Translating your Thai videos into English improves accessibility, engagement, and discoverability across platforms.
HeyGen is designed for teams that manage content in multiple languages. In addition to Thai, you can also translate Japanese video to English using the same workflow. This makes it easier to scale multilingual video content without changing tools or processes.
Best Practices for Translating Thai Videos into English
For the best results, start with clear Thai audio. Clean speech improves speech recognition accuracy and results in more reliable English translations.
Generating a Thai transcript first allows you to review and adjust the content before exporting. English subtitles also improve accessibility and help viewers follow along even when the sound is muted.
Before publishing, preview your video to confirm subtitle timing, voice pacing, and overall clarity. These steps help ensure your English version is refined and ready to share.
Features Designed for Thai to English Video Translation
HeyGen AI is designed specifically for video translation, delivering accurate Thai-to-English results quickly and effortlessly. It automatically detects Thai speech, translates it into natural-sounding English, and creates subtitles or voiceovers without any manual effort. The English audio and captions are synchronised with the original video for smooth playback. The platform supports common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM for convenient upload and export.
How to Translate Thai Videos into English in 4 Simple Steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Thai Video
Upload your Thai video file or import it from a supported source. The system will automatically detect the Thai audio.
Generate a Thai transcript
Create a Thai transcript using automatic speech recognition. You can review and edit the text if required.
Translate Thai to English
Convert the transcript into English. Choose English subtitles, English voice-over, or both
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses see tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about Thai Video to English
How can I translate Thai videos into English using HeyGen AI?
To translate Thai videos into English, upload your video to HeyGen, generate a Thai transcript, translate it into English, and then export subtitles or a voiceover — all within a single browser-based workflow.
Is there a free Thai to English video translation tool available?
Yes, HeyGen provides a free option that lets you translate short Thai video clips into English, helping you assess subtitle quality, voice accuracy, and workflow before you decide to upgrade.
Can I translate Thai YouTube videos into English subtitles?
Yes, you can export English subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them directly to YouTube for Thai videos, helping improve accessibility and audience reach.
Does HeyGen support English voice-overs for Thai videos?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to generate natural-sounding English voiceovers from Thai video audio, with precise timing that stays in sync with the original video.
How accurate is Thai to English video translation?
HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition and neural machine translation to deliver highly accurate translations that retain the original meaning, tone, and context, rather than just translating word for word.
Which video formats are supported for Thai video translation?
HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM formats, enabling you to translate most Thai videos without any extra conversion steps.
Can I also translate videos from other languages into English?
Yes, HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to translate Japanese, Arabic, and Hindi videos into English using the same AI-powered process.
The same workflow used for Japanese to English video translation applies to Malayalam YouTube videos as well, including subtitle timing and export options.
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