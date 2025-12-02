Translate videos from
English to Urdu
Translate Urdu videos into clear, natural English using AI-powered video translation. HeyGen helps you create accurate English subtitles or realistic AI voiceovers in minutes, without manual editing or conventional dubbing.
Whether you are localising YouTube videos, training content, marketing campaigns, or educational material, HeyGen makes Urdu to English video translation fast, accurate, and scalable.
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Go from Urdu to English instantly
Transforming your Urdu content into English takes only a few minutes. This tool lets you convert scripts, messages, and full videos into natural-sounding English without complicated editing or additional software.
You can produce clear English subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, or fully localised videos directly in your browser. The process is simple, fast, and flexible from start to finish.
Urdu to English Video Translation Made Easy
HeyGen is an AI-powered tool designed specifically for video translation. It converts spoken Urdu into English subtitles or English voice narration while preserving the original meaning, tone, and context.
Unlike simple text translators, HeyGen understands real speech. It uses speech recognition and natural language processing to create English translations that sound clear and natural, not robotic or word-for-word.
Choose Subtitles or AI Voice Translation
English subtitles are ideal for accessibility and quick localisation. HeyGen automatically converts Urdu speech into clear English captions that stay perfectly in sync with your video.
Subtitles are most effective for:
Social media videos
Educational and e-learning content
Viewers who are watching without sound
Accessibility and compliance requirements
You can also export subtitle files for use on other platforms. This same workflow is used across multiple language pairs. For example, if you also translate Arabic videos into English, you can use the same process here:
Popular Use Cases for Urdu to English Video Translation
HeyGen is widely used to translate Urdu videos into English for:
Translating Urdu YouTube videos in Urdu for audiences worldwide
Localising marketing and advertising campaigns
Converting Urdu training videos from Urdu to English
Translating educational and e-learning content
Corporate and internal communication
Social media and short-form video localisation
Many teams also translate content from other South Asian languages into English, based on audience requirements.
How to translate your video in 4 simple steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload or import your Urdu video
Upload a video file or import a video link, such as a YouTube URL.
Select Urdu and English
Select Urdu as the source language and English as the target language.
Choose subtitles or AI voiceover
Choose English subtitles, AI voice translation, or both, depending on your audience and content objectives.
Generate and share
Generate your translated video, then download it or share it wherever you like.
The entire process is designed to work smoothly whether you are handling a single video or large content libraries.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses see tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a Urdu video into English using HeyGen?
Upload your Urdu video, select Urdu as the source language and English as the target language, then choose subtitles or AI voice translation to automatically generate your English video. If you also need translation in the reverse direction,
Can AI reliably translate Urdu videos into English with accurate meaning?
Yes. When the audio is clear, AI can accurately translate Urdu videos into English by understanding speech patterns, sentence structure, and context, rather than simply substituting words one by one.
Can I automatically translate Urdu YouTube videos into English?
Yes. You can import Urdu YouTube videos into HeyGen and generate English subtitles or AI voice translations without manually downloading or editing the original video.
Does the AI support English subtitles and voice-over for Urdu videos?
HeyGen supports both English subtitles and AI voiceover for Urdu videos, enabling you to select the most suitable format based on your audience and content type.
Is AI voice translation better than English subtitles for viewers?
English subtitles are excellent for accessibility and quick publishing, while AI voice translation is better for engagement because viewers can watch naturally without having to read captions.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other video formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This ensures you can upload almost any Urdu video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation.
Can I use Urdu to English video translation for business or training content in India?
Yes. Many businesses use Urdu to English video translation for onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication to connect with English-speaking audiences more effectively. If you also translate Hindi videos into English, that page is available here:
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