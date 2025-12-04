Translate videos from
English to Portuguese
You can turn any English video into natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Portuguese voiceovers, or fully localise your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Portuguese-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
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Go From English to Portuguese With Ease
HeyGen makes the translation process simple to handle. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Portuguese voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localise your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content remains accurate, polished, and natural for Portuguese-speaking viewers.
If you need support for more languages, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to further expand your multilingual content library.
An Easy Way to Translate English Videos into Portuguese
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Portuguese subtitles or narration with high accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Portuguese, generates subtitles or narration, and aligns everything with your video’s timing. This ensures the final version feels smooth and comfortable to watch across different platforms.
Portuguese Voices and Subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Portuguese narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can easily follow your translated content, whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Can Benefit From English to Portuguese Translation
Content creators can publish Portuguese versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Portuguese-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localise onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without having to manage manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Portuguese-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio will give you a more accurate Portuguese translation.
Upload your original video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to use as the base for translation and dubbing. This step is essential for achieving the best AI translation results.
Select Portuguese
Select English as your source language and Portuguese as your target language. Then decide whether you would like subtitles, a transcript, or complete dubbing.
Generate Translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Portuguese narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalising.
Edit and Export
Adjust the timing, refine the subtitles, switch Portuguese voices, or update your script. Export your Portuguese video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses see tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English Video to Portuguese
How can I translate an English video into Portuguese online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Portuguese as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system takes care of transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalise an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Portuguese subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Portuguese subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voice-over.
How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Portuguese translation service?
Accuracy is high when the original audio is clear and has a natural pace. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Portuguese subtitles or voiceovers sound fluent and consistent. You can edit all details before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Portuguese?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Portuguese voiceover. The timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or extra editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Portuguese version before I export it?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Portuguese voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and provides a natural viewing experience for Portuguese-speaking audiences.
Do I need any software to translate English videos into Portuguese?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Portuguese content without any installations. This keeps the workflow light and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?
You can get started immediately by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Portuguese as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there any creative tools I can use along with Portuguese translation?
Yes. You can enhance localised videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customisation options
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