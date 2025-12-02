Translate videos from

Malayalam to English

Effortlessly convert Malayalam videos into clear, natural English with HeyGen AI. This tool helps you translate Malayalam speech into accurate English subtitles or voiceovers while preserving the original meaning, tone, and context.

Whether you are working with YouTube videos, educational lessons, training material, or marketing content, HeyGen AI makes Malayalam to English video translation straightforward. Simply upload your video, select English, review the result, and export content that is ready to publish.