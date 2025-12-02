Translate videos from
Japanese to English
Translate your Japanese videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or complex editing tools. Upload your video, select English, and receive results in minutes.
This solution is designed for creators, businesses, educators, and teams who wish to communicate clearly with English-speaking audiences, while still preserving the meaning and intent of the original Japanese content.
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Go from Japanese to English in minutes
With HeyGen AI, transforming Japanese video content into English is quick and simple. Spoken dialogue, scripts, and complete videos can be translated directly in your browser. Generate subtitles, English voice-over, or fully localised videos without any technical setup.
If you also create content in English and want to localise it for Japanese audiences, you can explore the English to Japanese Video Translation workflow.
An Easy Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English is widely used across global platforms, including the United States and international business markets. Translating Japanese videos into English helps you expand your reach, enhance accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.
Whether you publish tutorials, training material, product demos, or marketing videos, the process stays straightforward. Upload your Japanese video, review the English output, and export a refined version that is ready to share across your channels.
Translate Japanese videos to English with AI
This AI-powered video translator detects Japanese speech, creates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and delivery. Subtitle formatting can be adjusted before export to align with your brand or platform requirements.
To translate videos into more languages, you can also use the AI Video Translation Tool to scale multilingual content efficiently.
Best Practices for Seamless Japanese to English Translation
Clear Japanese audio leads to better English output. Starting with a clean transcript makes editing simpler and improves accuracy. Choose an English voice style that suits your audience, whether neutral, professional, or conversational. Subtitles enhance accessibility and help platforms understand your content.
Before exporting, preview a short section to confirm the timing, captions, and voice quality.
How to translate your Japanese video into English in 4 simple steps
Use your words to create polished, shareable videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload a video file or paste a supported link. Common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported.
Upload and Transcribe
HeyGen AI automatically converts Japanese speech into text. You can review and edit the transcript to ensure clarity before translation.
Translate to English
The transcript is translated into English with careful attention to context, tone, and natural phrasing.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a Japanese video into English?
To translate a Japanese video into English, upload your video, generate a Japanese transcript, and then convert it into English. You can then export English subtitles or voiceovers, with timing and alignment managed automatically.
Is there a free option for Japanese to English video translation available?
Yes, short Japanese video clips can be translated into English at no cost. This allows creators, educators, and teams to test subtitle quality and English voice output before upgrading to longer videos or advanced features.
Does the tool support precise lip sync for English dubbing?
Yes, the English audio is aligned with mouth movements to create natural-looking lip sync. This enhances the viewing experience for tutorials, product demos, marketing videos, and other spoken video content.
Can I edit the English transcript before exporting the video?
Yes, you can review and edit the English transcript before exporting subtitles or voiceovers. This helps ensure correct spelling, names, technical terms, and phrasing that accurately reflect the original Japanese content.
Are English subtitles available when translating Japanese videos?
Yes, English subtitles are generated automatically during Japanese to English video translation. These subtitles can be edited and exported as SRT or VTT files for publishing on platforms such as YouTube and learning management systems.
What kinds of Japanese videos are best suited for English translation?
Videos with clear speech, such as tutorials, training sessions, interviews, product demos, and educational content, translate best. Clean audio helps produce more accurate English subtitles and voiceovers.
Can I create more language versions from the same Japanese video?
Yes, once your Japanese video is uploaded, you can translate it into multiple languages. This enables you to expand into other markets without uploading or recreating the original video again.
Is Japanese to English video translation suitable for business and training content in a professional setting?
Yes, many organisations translate Japanese videos into English for training, onboarding, marketing, and global communication. English subtitles and voiceovers help ensure clarity and consistency across international teams.
, you can create an account here, This enables smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
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