Translate videos from
English to German
Turn your English videos into clear, natural German in minutes. Upload a file or paste a YouTube link to create subtitles, transcripts, or a fluent German voiceover. You do not need editing experience or specialised software. Everything works online, giving you a reliable way to translate your content for German-speaking audiences.
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Go from English to German in just a few minutes
HeyGen makes it simple to turn your English videos into clear, natural German without needing any extra software or manual editing. Just upload your video, select German, and create subtitles or a fluent voiceover in only a few minutes, while staying fully in control of the timing, style, and tone.
Reach German Viewers With Smooth, Clear Translations
Translating English videos into German helps your audience follow your message without language barriers. Viewers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland generally prefer content in their own language, especially for tutorials, lessons, and product explainers. Clear translation improves understanding, increases watch time, and ensures your message is delivered with the tone you intended.
Create a German Version That Feels Truly Native
German speakers appreciate precise phrasing and natural delivery. HeyGen adapts your English content so that it sounds natural in German while keeping your original meaning intact. Whether you are creating training content, lessons, or marketing videos, your translated version becomes easier to follow and more engaging.
For multilingual expansion, the HeyGen English to French Translator also follows this same streamlined workflow
Upload Your Video and Start Immediately
Upload a video from your device or paste a YouTube link for quick processing. You can also import from Google Drive or Dropbox. HeyGen supports long recordings, common formats, and high audio quality. After uploading, choose English to German and select subtitles or a German voiceover.
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Upload Your Video
Choose a video from your device or import it directly from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. The system will analyse your audio and prepare it for translation.
Select English to German
Select English as your source language and German as your target language. Then choose whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or a complete German voiceover.
Generate Subtitles or Voice-over
HeyGen processes your audio, converts it into text, and produces a clear German version. Subtitles and voiceovers are timed automatically so everything stays perfectly in sync.
Review and Download
Make minor adjustments to timing, wording, or subtitle style before exporting. Download your translated video or subtitle files in the format that best suits your workflow.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English video to German
How can I translate an English video into German?
You simply upload your video, choose English as the source language and German as the target language, then select either subtitles or a voiceover. The system automatically generates a fluent German version, keeps the timing aligned, and lets you make final edits before export.
Is the translation accurate for German audiences?
Accuracy is strong when the audio is clear because the AI models handle tone, pacing, and context rather than word-for-word mapping. You can refine key terms or phrasing inside the editor to ensure your German version feels natural and precise.
Can I translate a German video back into English?
Yes. The translator works in both directions, allowing you to turn German videos into English subtitles or voiceovers. This helps multilingual teams create consistent versions of training, marketing, or educational content with very little manual effort required.
Does HeyGen support translation directly from YouTube links?
Yes. You can paste a YouTube link and the system extracts the audio, creates a transcript, and generates a fluent German version. For workflows involving YouTube creators, the YouTube Video Translator offers similar capabilities with multilingual flexibility.
Can I edit German subtitles or adjust the timing before exporting?
Absolutely. You can revise grammar, adjust phrasing, refine timing, and customise subtitle appearance before downloading your final MP4, SRT, or VTT file. This ensures your German subtitles match your brand style and remain clear across all platforms.
Will translating my video impact its visual quality?
No. Only the audio and subtitle layers are updated. Your exported video remains in the same resolution that you uploaded, ensuring clear viewing for German audiences on YouTube, training platforms, or embedded website players.
Are multiple German voices available for dubbing?
Yes. You can choose from several natural German voices representing different speaking styles. For multilingual expansion, the English to French Translator offers a similar approach when adapting videos for additional markets.
Can I translate longer videos?
Yes, long recordings are supported.
How much time does English-to-German translation usually take?
Most videos are processed within a few minutes because the system automates transcription, translation, timing, and voice generation. Longer recordings and clearer audio usually lead to faster, more consistent German results, with very little manual adjustment needed.
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