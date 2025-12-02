Translate videos from
Italian to Hebrew
Translate English videos into clear, natural Hebrew with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken English, and convert it into Hebrew subtitles, Hebrew voice, or a fully translated version you can reuse anywhere.
This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, interviews, marketing clips, product demos, and internal training. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.
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Translate video into Hebrew with AI
HeyGen is built specifically for video, not just text. It listens to the English audio in your video, converts it into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into Hebrew while preserving the original meaning and natural flow.
If your aim is voice replacement in Hebrew, combine this workflow with AI dubbing so that viewers can listen instead of having to read:
Translate English video into Hebrew subtitles
Subtitles are often the quickest way to localise content. You keep the original English audio and add Hebrew text for viewers to follow.
HeyGen supports subtitle export formats commonly used for publishing, including:
SRT subtitle files
VTT subtitle files
If you publish on YouTube, you can also use HeyGen’s YouTube video translator workflow to make subtitle creation and publishing faster:
How to Translate and Dub English Videos into Hebrew Language
If your audience prefers listening instead of reading, dubbing can offer a better experience. Instead of using only subtitles, you create Hebrew speech that matches the pacing of your original video.
This is useful for:
Training and onboarding videos
Product walkthroughs
Marketing adverts
Educational lessons
If you are also translating your wider content library into other languages, you can use the same workflow for pages such as English to Arabic:
Why Should You Translate Your Video into Hebrew?
Translating your English videos into Hebrew helps you connect with new viewers without having to create completely new content.
Main benefits:
Connect with a wider audience that prefers content in Hebrew
Expand into Israel and Hebrew-speaking markets
Enhance accessibility for multilingual teams and audiences
Reuse content by transforming a single English video into multiple localised versions
How to translate an English video into Hebrew in 4 easy steps
If you are new to English to Hebrew video translation, HeyGen makes the process straightforward and easy to repeat.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and other common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio will improve transcription quality and the accuracy of the final Greek output.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Hebrew
The transcript is translated into Hebrew using contextual machine learning models that are trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and then export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate an English video into Hebrew?
Upload your video, select English as the source language and Hebrew as the target language, then start the translation. After reviewing the output, export the Hebrew subtitles or reuse the translated script for the voiceover.
Can HeyGen create Hebrew voice-overs or dubbing?
Yes. You can translate your video into Hebrew and then use the translated script to replace the original voice using AI dubbing:
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Hebrew?
Yes. Export Hebrew subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them in YouTube Studio. If you want a faster workflow for publishing on YouTube, use the YouTube video translator:
Can I translate into other languages as well?
Yes. The same workflow supports multiple language pairs. For instance, you can also translate English videos into Arabic here:
Is Hebrew dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are quick and easy to follow, especially on social media and YouTube. Dubbing offers a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening instead of reading captions.
If you are planning to replace the English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural-sounding Hebrew voice generation:
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