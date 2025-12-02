Translate videos from
Spanish to English
Translate your Spanish videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose English, and get results within minutes.
This tool is designed for creators, businesses, educators, and teams who want to reach English-speaking audiences quickly, while keeping their content clear, polished, and professional.
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Go from Spanish to English in an instant
With HeyGen AI, turning Spanish content into English takes only a few minutes. The platform allows you to convert scripts, spoken dialogue, and complete videos into natural-sounding English directly in your browser. You can create clean subtitles, professional voiceovers, or fully localised videos without any technical setup.
The process is quick, intuitive, and designed to give you complete control from upload to export.
An Easy Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English continues to be the most widely used language across global platforms and in the United States. Translating Spanish videos into English helps you reach a larger audience, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.
Whether you are creating training materials, marketing videos, tutorials, or product demos, the workflow remains straightforward. Upload your Spanish file, review the English output, and export a refined version that is ready to publish.
Best Practices for Smooth Spanish to English Translation
Clear Spanish audio delivers better English results. Start with a clean transcript so edits are simple and accurate. Choose the English voice style that suits your audience, whether neutral, professional, or conversational. Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms better understand your content.
Before exporting, preview a short section to confirm the timing, captions, and voice quality.
Features Designed for Spanish to English Translation
HeyGen AI automatically converts Spanish speech into natural-sounding English with clear subtitles or voiceovers. You can choose from a variety of English voices or use voice cloning to preserve the original speaker’s identity across languages.
The built-in editor gives you control over pacing, timing, and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube and training platforms. Lip sync aligns English audio with mouth movements for a natural viewing experience, and localised clips can be created whenever required.
How to translate your Spanish video into English with AI
This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and tone. Subtitle styling can be adjusted before export to suit your brand or platform requirements.
If you need natural voiceovers in multiple languages, you can also explore AI Dubbing for scalable multilingual narration.
Choose Your Video
Upload a video file or paste a link. You can add videos from your device or cloud storage. Common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported.
Upload and Transcribe
HeyGen AI automatically converts Spanish speech into text. You can review and edit the transcript to improve the accuracy before translating.
Translate to English
The transcript is translated into English with careful attention to context, tone, and natural phrasing.
Review and Export
Preview the English output, customise subtitles if required, and export your video or subtitle files in formats such as SRT or VTT.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a Spanish video into English?
You can translate a Spanish video into English by uploading your file, generating a Spanish transcript, converting it into English, and exporting subtitles or narration. The system manages timing and alignment so the final video feels natural and is ready to publish.
Is there a free version available for Spanish to English translation?
Yes. You can translate short Spanish clips at no cost before upgrading to longer videos or advanced features. This allows creators, educators, and teams to test English translation workflows before committing to paid plans.
Does the tool support accurate lip sync for English dubbing?
Yes. English audio automatically syncs with mouth movements, creating natural lip alignment. This enhances the viewing experience for tutorials, explainer videos, product demos, and marketing videos.
Can I edit the English transcript before exporting it?
Yes. You can review and edit the English transcript before exporting subtitles or voiceovers. This ensures that names, terminology, and phrasing align with your intended message.
Are English subtitles available when translating Spanish videos?
Yes. English subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles also help increase reach when videos are watched without sound.
Can I create multilingual versions of the same Spanish video?
Yes. You can expand the same Spanish video into more languages using tools such as the German to English Video Translator, which makes it easier to scale multilingual content efficiently.
Is this suitable for training, business, or international communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate Spanish onboarding videos, lessons, and product demos into English to enable clearer communication. If you also localise English content for other regions, the English to German Video Translator can help expand your reach.
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