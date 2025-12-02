Translate videos from

Spanish to English

Translate your Spanish videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose English, and get results within minutes.

This tool is designed for creators, businesses, educators, and teams who want to reach English-speaking audiences quickly, while keeping their content clear, polished, and professional.