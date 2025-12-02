Translate videos from
Arabic to English
Translate Arabic videos into clear, natural English with AI-powered video translation. HeyGen helps you add English subtitles or lifelike AI voice dubbing within minutes, without manual editing or the high costs of traditional dubbing.
Whether you are translating YouTube videos, training content, marketing campaigns, or educational material, HeyGen makes Arabic to English video translation fast, accurate, and easy to scale.
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Switch from Arabic to English instantly
Transforming your Arabic content into English takes only a few minutes. This tool helps you translate scripts, messages, and complete videos into natural English without complicated editing or additional software. Create clear English subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, or fully localised videos directly in your browser.
You get quick results, straightforward controls, and the flexibility to fine-tune your output from start to finish. If you also work with Arabic content in the opposite direction, you can translate English videos into Arabic using the same workflow.
Built for Real Arabic Speech and Dialects
Arabic videos often feature a range of accents and speaking styles. HeyGen is designed to support both formal and conversational Arabic.
It supports:
Modern Standard Arabic
Egyptian Arabic
Gulf Arabic
Levantine Arabic
The AI focuses on meaning and context rather than word-for-word translation, helping the English output sound natural and professional.
Popular Use Cases for Arabic to English Video Translation
HeyGen is widely used to translate Arabic videos into English for:
Arabic YouTube videos
Marketing and advertising campaigns
Training and onboarding videos
Educational and e-learning content
Corporate communication and internal updates
Social media and short-form video content
Why Choose HeyGen for Arabic to English Video Translation
HeyGen is designed for teams and creators who need speed, quality, and consistency.
AI specially designed for video translation
High-quality English subtitles and voice output
Optional lip sync for an improved viewer experience
Supports Arabic dialects and standard Arabic
Fast processing for individual videos or large batches
Trusted by creators, marketers, and organisations worldwide
How to Translate Arabic Videos into English
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload a video file or import a video link, such as a YouTube URL.
Select Arabic and English
Select Arabic as the source language and English as the target language.
Choose subtitles or AI voiceover
Choose English subtitles, AI voice dubbing, or a combination of both, depending on your audience and content objectives.
Create and share
Generate your translated video and share it across platforms, or download it for future use.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate an Arabic video into English using HeyGen?
Upload your Arabic video, select Arabic as the source language and English as the target language, then choose subtitles or AI voice translation to automatically generate your English video.
Can AI reliably translate Arabic videos into English?
Yes. When the audio is clear, AI can accurately translate Arabic videos into English by understanding speech patterns, context, and the overall meaning of sentences, rather than simply substituting words one by one.
Can I automatically translate Arabic YouTube videos into English?
Yes. You can import Arabic YouTube videos into HeyGen and generate English subtitles or AI voice translations, without manually downloading or editing the original video.
Does HeyGen support Arabic dialects or only Modern Standard Arabic?
HeyGen supports Modern Standard Arabic as well as widely used dialects such as Egyptian Arabic, Gulf Arabic, and Levantine Arabic, enabling more natural English translations.
Is AI voice translation better than English subtitles?
English subtitles are better for accessibility and quick publishing, while AI voice translation offers a more immersive experience, as viewers can watch naturally without needing to read captions.
Can I use Arabic to English video translation for business or training content?
Yes. Many businesses use Arabic to English video translation for onboarding, training, and internal communication. The same workflow is also used for Indian regional languages such as Hindi to English.
Can I create multilingual versions of the same French video?
Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools such as the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps you build a consistent multilingual content library efficiently
How much time does it usually take to translate an Arabic video into English?
Most Arabic to English video translations are completed within minutes, depending on the video length and whether subtitles, AI voice, or lip sync options are selected. You can create an account here, which supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
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