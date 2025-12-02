Translate videos from
Portuguese to Spanish
Translate your Portuguese videos into clear, natural Spanish using AI. Create Spanish voiceovers, styled subtitles, or fully localised videos without studios, translators, or editing software. You can upload from your computer, paste a YouTube or cloud link, or import directly from Google Drive or Dropbox.
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Go from Portuguese to Spanish instantly
With HeyGen AI, transforming your Portuguese content into Spanish takes just a few minutes. The platform allows you to convert scripts, messages, and complete videos into natural-sounding Spanish versions without complicated editing or additional software. You can create smooth Spanish voiceovers, clear subtitles, or fully localised videos directly in your browser.
If you also localise your content for YouTube audiences, explore the YouTube video translator workflow for efficient multilingual publishing.
An Easy Way to Reach Spanish-Speaking Audiences
Spanish continues to grow across the United States and major online platforms. Translating your Portuguese videos into Spanish helps you reach a wider audience, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.
Whether you create lessons, marketing videos, product demos, or tutorials, the process remains straightforward. Upload your Portuguese file, review the Spanish output, and export a polished version that is ready to publish. This approach makes it easy to expand your content library without adding to your production time.
Best Practices for a Smooth Portuguese to Spanish Translation
Clear Portuguese audio leads to better Spanish results. Start by generating a clean Portuguese transcript so that edits are easy and accurate. Choose the Spanish style that best suits your audience, whether European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, or a neutral tone. Adding subtitles improves accessibility and helps platforms index your content more effectively.
Keep important terms consistent across your videos for clarity, and preview a short section before exporting to confirm timing, captions, and voice quality. These steps help ensure your Spanish version looks and sounds natural.
Features Designed for Portuguese to Spanish Translation
The system automatically detects Portuguese speech and converts it into natural-sounding Spanish with clear subtitles or voiceovers. You can choose from a wide range of Spanish voices, including regional varieties, or use voice cloning to preserve the original speaker’s identity across languages.
The built-in editor gives you complete control over timing, pacing, and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube and learning platforms. Lip sync aligns Spanish audio with mouth movements for a more realistic result, and you can also create short Spanish clips or localised video versions whenever required.
How to translate your video in 4 simple steps
Use your own words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the French audio track.
Generate a Spanish transcript
Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.
Translate to Spanish
Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voice-over, or a Spanish avatar.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses are achieving tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a free version available for Portuguese to Spanish translation?
Yes. You can translate short Portuguese clips at no cost before upgrading to longer videos or advanced tools. This allows creators, educators, and businesses to test Spanish translation workflows without committing to paid features in advance.
Does the tool support accurate lip sync for Spanish dubbing?
Yes. Spanish audio automatically syncs with mouth movements to create natural lip alignment. This enhances the viewing experience for tutorials, product demos, explainer videos, and marketing videos by keeping the delivery smooth and convincing.
Can I select different Spanish dialects for my translated video?
Yes. You can select European Spanish (Spain) or Latin American Spanish depending on your audience. Choosing the right dialect helps your narration feel culturally accurate for viewers in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spanish-speaking communities across the US.
Can I select different Spanish dialects for my translated video?
Yes. You can choose European Spanish (Spain) or Latin American Spanish depending on your audience. Selecting the right dialect helps your narration feel culturally accurate, especially for viewers across Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, or Spanish-speaking communities in the US.
Are Spanish subtitles supported when translating videos from Portuguese?
Yes. You can export Spanish subtitles as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles increase your reach and keep your message clear when videos are watched on mobile or without sound.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other file formats?
Yes. Common formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload most Portuguese videos and generate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing any additional conversion tools or preparation.
Can I create multilingual versions of the same Portuguese video?
Yes. You can expand the same Portuguese video into multiple languages using tools such as the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps you build a consistent multilingual content library in an efficient way.
Is this suitable for training, business, or international communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate Portuguese onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish to reach a wider audience. This approach enables clearer communication and faster localisation for global teams and distributed viewers.
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