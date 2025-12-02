Translate videos from
Bangla to English
Translate Bengali videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Upload your video, generate an accurate transcript, and convert it into English subtitles, captions, or a translated video that you can publish anywhere.
HeyGen AI helps creators, educators, and teams make Bengali content accessible to English-speaking audiences without manual transcription or complicated editing. Everything runs directly in your browser, and you remain in control of the final result.
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Go from Bangla video to English instantly
HeyGen AI is trusted by creators and organisations that publish video content regularly. From educators translating lessons to teams localising training videos, users rely on HeyGen to translate Bengali videos accurately and consistently.
This method works well for interviews, tutorials, and long-form videos. If you need spoken audio instead of subtitles, you can also create an English voiceover using AI Dubbing
Why translate videos using HeyGen AI
Reach a broader audience
English translations make Bangla content accessible to viewers across regions and platforms.
Save time
Transcription and translation happen simultaneously, reducing manual effort and removing the need for separate tools.
Stay in control
You can review and edit translations before publishing, which is particularly useful for educational and professional content.
Use the output wherever you need it
Export subtitles, captions, or translated scripts that you can reuse across different platforms or formats.
Best practices for Bengali video localisation
To achieve the best results when translating Bengali videos into English, keep these tips in mind:
Use videos with clear audio and very little background noise
Avoid multiple people speaking at the same time whenever possible
Review the English translation before exporting
Adjust subtitle timing for improved readability
These steps help ensure the final English version is accurate and simple to follow.
Key features of HeyGen Bengali video translation
HeyGen AI offers much more than simple subtitle translation. From a single Bengali video, you can generate multiple English versions based on your specific requirements.
Key features include:
Bengali to English transcription
English subtitles and closed captions
Subtitle export in SRT and VTT formats
Translated scripts for editing or reuse
Support for voice-overs whenever required
For users working with other South Asian languages, similar workflows are available for Hindi to English video translation
How to translate your video from Bengali to English in 4 easy steps
Translating a Bengali video with HeyGen AI follows a clear, repeatable process.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the Bengali audio track.
Generate a Bangla Transcript
The system converts spoken Bangla into written text using speech recognition technology.
Translate to English
The transcript is translated into English while preserving the original meaning and sentence structure
Review and Export
Edit the translated text if required, then export English subtitles or reuse the script to create a translated video.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I automatically translate Bengali videos into English?
Yes, HeyGen AI automatically converts spoken Bengali into English using advanced speech recognition and translation models. You can review and edit the translated text before exporting subtitles or creating a translated video.
Can I translate Bengali YouTube videos to English?
Yes, Bengali YouTube videos can be translated by uploading the video or by using supported links. The translated subtitles can then be uploaded back to YouTube or reused on other platforms.
How accurate is Bengali to English video translation?
Accuracy depends mainly on the audio quality and clarity of speech. Clear recordings usually result in more reliable translations, and you can edit the transcript before exporting.
Will I receive subtitles or a fully translated video?
You can export English subtitles in standard formats such as SRT or VTT, or reuse the translated script to create a complete English video with voiceover.
Is Bengali video translation available for free?
HeyGen AI may offer limited previews so that you can check the translation quality. Full exports and advanced features require an account and may be included in a paid plan. You can create an account here, This enables smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other file formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This ensures you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation work.
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