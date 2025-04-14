Marketing and Demand Generation Teams

Marketing teams spend weeks turning research reports and campaign data into content that actually gets shared. Static infographics rarely captivate the way a moving, narrated video does, and traditional production requires designers, copywriters, and rounds of revision before anything goes live. With an infographic video maker, you write your narrative, drop in your data and statistics, and generate a finished animated video in one session that is genuinely engaging for your audience. Teams use this workflow to produce data-driven content for social media posts, email, and paid channels faster than any agency turnaround, using marketing videos to keep every campaign moving.