Start from text, slides, PDFs, or a short brief and get polished course modules without cameras or editing. HeyGen converts your source material into narrated video lessons, quizzes, captions, and packaged exports so teams and creators can deliver training faster.
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Traditional onboarding needs filmed sessions, live trainers, and scheduling. HeyGen turns policies, slide decks, and bullet points into consistent, narrated onboarding modules with quizzes so new hires can ramp faster and HR delivers repeatable experiences.
Product updates and feature training require frequent refreshes. HeyGen creates short demo videos, step-by-step walkthroughs, and assessment checks from release notes or URLs so customer success teams keep tutorials up to date without reshoots.
Compliance content needs accuracy and traceability. HeyGen produces captioned lessons, timed quizzes, and exportable completion records that meet formal training requirements while simplifying updates and audits through AI-powered solutions.
Course creators and educators can convert syllabi or research into full online course modules with videos, quizzes, and downloadable materials using AI tools. HeyGen reduces production time so creators publish more courses and diversify revenue streams.
Need just-in-time refreshers or short explainers? HeyGen’s AI video generator generates microlearning clips and quick reference guides from longer source documents so learners access targeted help exactly when they need it.
Expanding into new regions usually requires re-recording content. HeyGen’s video translator recreates narration and captions in many languages, preserving timing and tone so learning feels native for each audience.
Why HeyGen Is the Best AI Course Creator
HeyGen automates course production end to end using intelligent script drafting, AI video generation, and localisation so organisations can create consistent training at scale. Produce instructor-led lessons, microlearning, and assessments with less effort and at lower cost.
Generate complete course drafts from documents or links within minutes. HeyGen writes scripts, structures scenes, and produces narrated lesson videos so you can avoid filming, editing, and long production cycles, making full use of AI course creator capabilities.
HeyGen pairs video lessons with quizzes, assessments, and interactive elements to enhance the learning experience. Auto-generated captions, rubrics, and analytics make it simple to publish content and track learner progress.
Create multiple course variants quickly. Use translation and video translator tools to localise narration, captions, and visuals so that training reaches global teams without manual rework, enhancing the online course experience.
Intelligent course drafting and outline generation
HeyGen analyses uploaded documents, slide decks, or a course brief and generates a structured course outline with learning objectives and module sequencing. The AI suggests lesson durations, segmentation, and assessment points so instructional designers start with a complete draft that is easy to refine.
Text-to-video lessons with natural narration
Convert scripts into studio-grade lesson videos using HeyGen’s AI video generator and voice models. The system produces natural-sounding voiceovers, synchronised captions, and optional avatar presenters with accurate lip sync, so videos feel polished and professional without needing studio time.
Interactive assessments and AI-based grading
Automatically generate quizzes, multiple-choice questions, and open-ended prompts from lesson content. HeyGen can produce rubrics and provide instant AI-assisted grading and feedback so learners receive timely, consistent evaluation, enabling instructors to save hours on manual marking with AI tools.
Brand controls, templates, and flexible export options
Apply brand kits to enforce logos, fonts, colours, and slide styling across courses. Export packages as SCORM or LTI, publish to an LMS, or share via a public link. Batch export and templated workflows make it simple to deploy course libraries across teams and platforms.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Course Builder
Create complete courses in four streamlined steps, from source content to learner-ready modules.
Provide slide decks, PDFs, documents, or a brief outline. HeyGen analyses the material, extracts the key points, and recommends a course structure with objectives.
Select the lesson duration, a presenter style, voice tone, and brand kit. Choose templates for assessments and interactive elements so every module meets your standards.
Review the generated video lessons, tweak scripts, reorder scenes, and add quizzes or chat assistants. HeyGen’s editor allows you to refine content without needing traditional timeline-based editing.
Export as SCORM or LTI, publish directly to an LMS, or share links. Track progress, completion, and assessment results with built-in analytics to evaluate learning outcomes.
An AI course builder automates the process of turning source material into structured courses. HeyGen ingests documents, slides, or briefs and generates outlines, lesson scripts, narrated videos, quizzes, and export packages so you can create complete training without shooting video or doing complex editing.
HeyGen uses advanced Text to video is a feature of the AI course generator that simplifies content creation, and image to video pipelines along with high-quality voice models to produce polished, broadcast-quality lessons with AI-generated components. You can choose presenter styles or avatar presenters, and HeyGen applies lip sync, natural pacing, and audio mixing for professional-quality output.
HeyGen supports extensive multilingual workflows. Use the video translator to convert scripts and regenerate voiceovers and captions in multiple languages so that courses feel native to local audiences while preserving timing and tone.
Yes, AI-powered tools can significantly enhance course creation. Generated drafts are fully editable. Update scripts, swap scenes, change the voice tone, or fine-tune quizzes using AI course creation tools for a smooth, streamlined experience. HeyGen’s regenerate function applies edits across variants so changes scale efficiently.
Upload brand kits including logos, fonts, and colour palettes to enforce visual standards. HeyGen also suggests learning objectives, assessment points, and pacing best practices so that course quality is consistent and aligned with instructional design principles.
Export as SCORM or LTI for LMS integration, download MP4 lesson videos, or share via secure links. HeyGen also supports embedding courses, API access for automation, and integrations with commonly used tools to streamline publishing and tracking.
Yes. HeyGen generates quizzes and rubric-based assessments. The platform offers automated, AI-assisted grading for objective and open-ended responses, and provides feedback templates so learners receive timely guidance in online courses.
HeyGen uses enterprise-grade security, encrypted storage, and robust access controls to safeguard content and learner data in AI-powered environments. Admin controls and audit options are available to support compliance and governance requirements.
Start with clear learning objectives, provide concise source material, choose lesson durations that match learners’ attention spans, add formative quizzes, and localise content wherever learners need it so you can create courses effectively. Generate multiple variants to test engagement and refine them based on analytics.
You retain ownership of all course content you create. HeyGen provides licensed assets and generated outputs for commercial use. Please ensure that any third-party materials you upload have the appropriate permissions in place before publishing.
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