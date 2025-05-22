AI Promo Video Generator for Instant Promotional Videos

Create AI promo video content that looks polished and delivers results, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on-brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Product launches and feature highlights

Product launches and feature highlights

Announce new products and features with short promos that show the value clearly. Use overlays, quick cuts, and voiceover to highlight what matters most. Help audiences understand why they should care in seconds.

Seasonal and limited-period offers

Seasonal and limited-period offers

Create stunning promos for holiday sales, flash discounts, and time bound campaigns quickly using our video maker. Update text, pricing, and voiceover without reshooting footage. This flexibility is ideal for fast moving promotions.

Event promotions and registrations

Event promotions and registrations

Drive signups for webinars, conferences, and live events with focused promo clips. Combine speaker visuals, agendas, and social proof to boost interest. Share across social, email, and websites with minimal extra work.

Brand campaigns and awareness

Brand campaigns and awareness

Tell your brand story with promos that reinforce your positioning and values. Mix lifestyle footage, product visuals, and narration into cohesive pieces. Use variants to speak to different segments while keeping the same core idea.

Social media promos and teasers

Social media promos and teasers

Create vertical and square promos optimized for feeds and stories. Design content that hooks in the first seconds and keeps viewers watching. Repurpose promos for multiple platforms without manual resizing.

App, SaaS, and startup growth

App, SaaS, and startup growth

Explain what your product does and why it is different using quick, clear promos. Use screen visuals and simple language to reduce friction for new users. These videos help landing pages, app stores, and ads convert better.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Promo Video Maker

HeyGen is designed for marketers and creators who need high‑impact promotional videos, delivered quickly. Start with a brief or a URL and get ready to refine concepts that already align with your message. You retain full creative control, while AI manages the visuals, voice, and structure.

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Launch campaigns faster with promotion-ready videos

Paste a product link or a brief idea and generate video drafts that already include scenes, captions, and voiceover. Instead of creating every promo from scratch, you simply refine what the AI produces. This helps you move from concept to upload in a fraction of the time with our AI promo video maker.

Keep every promotional video on brand

Apply your brand kit so logos, colours, and fonts stay consistent across every promo. Save layouts and styles you like, and reuse them for future campaigns. The result is a library of videos that feels unified, even when many people contribute.

Test more hooks and offers with less effort

Create multiple versions of the same promo with different intros, visuals, or calls to action. Export assets for paid and organic channels and track what performs well. This helps you improve return on ad spend while keeping production costs low.

URL and script for promo video generation

Start from a product page, landing page, or script and automatically generate a well-structured promo video using our AI promo video maker. HeyGen identifies the key benefits and turns them into scenes with text and visuals. You can refine or regenerate the video until the promo matches your vision.

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Promo-ready templates and layouts

Use templates designed for product promotions, offers, and announcement campaigns to create impactful video content. Layouts are optimised for readability, pacing, and call-to-action placement, giving you a strong visual foundation for every promotion.

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AI avatars, voice-overs, and captions

Add a human touch using AI avatars and natural voiceovers in multiple languages for your video maker projects. Auto captions keep videos easy to follow even when the sound is off. You can adapt tone and delivery to match performance needs or your brand style.

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Multi-format export for every channel

Export promos in vertical, square, and horizontal formats optimised for each platform. Maintain safe areas and clear, readable text across placements. A single project can power ads, feed posts, stories, and website assets at the same time.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Promo Video Maker

HeyGen fits smoothly into existing marketing workflows, so teams can add video without slowing down campaigns. From idea to export, you stay focused on strategy while the platform takes care of execution.

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Step 1

Start with a product, offer, or idea

Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This forms the foundation for the generated promo.

Step 2

Choose style, format, and voice

Pick templates and aspect ratios that suit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that aligns with your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creatives, brand campaigns, or both.

Step 3

Refine hooks, scenes, and call-to-actions

Preview the generated promo and refine the openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust the timing, and update the on-screen text. Small changes help you create multiple variations for testing.

Step 4

Export and launch your AI promotional video

Download the final videos in the appropriate formats and upload them to ad platforms, social channels, or your website. Track performance and come back to HeyGen to create new variants quickly. This cycle helps your promos get better with every campaign.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI promotional video?

An AI promo video is a promotional video created with the help of artificial intelligence. It uses AI to generate visuals, voiceovers, and structure from simple inputs so that campaigns can launch faster and require fewer production resources.

Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is designed so that marketers, founders, and content teams can create promos without needing traditional editing skills. Guided workflows, templates, and simple controls keep production straightforward and efficient.

Can I use my own footage and brand assets?

Yes. You can upload product clips, brand imagery, and logos to include in your promos. These assets sit alongside AI-generated visuals so your content feels distinctive and authentic.

On which platforms can I use these promo videos?

You can use exported promos on social platforms, ad networks, websites, and email campaigns. Aspect ratio presets help you support TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more from a single source project.

What is the ideal length for an AI promo video?

Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in multiple languages for your AI-generated promo videos with the video translator feature. This makes it easier to localise campaigns for different regions while keeping your core creative consistent in your promo AI video generator.

Is the video quality suitable for paid ads?

Yes. HeyGen exports high-quality files suitable for paid placements and organic distribution for your video ad campaigns. Visual clarity, pacing, and captions are optimised for modern ad platforms and feed environments in your video ad.

Can teams and agencies collaborate in HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can share projects, reuse templates, and coordinate versions for their video using our platform. This helps agencies, in-house teams, and partners manage many promos without losing track of the brand or the message.

How much time can AI promo video creation help you save?

AI promo workflows can reduce production time from days to minutes for many campaigns, allowing you to create a promo video with ease. Instead of rebuilding every video from scratch, you refine proven structures and quickly generate new variants.

Can I update an existing promotional video later?

Yes. You can reopen projects, adjust scripts, offers, or visuals, and regenerate the updated promo. This helps you keep evergreen campaigns fresh and aligned with current pricing, messaging, or visuals.

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