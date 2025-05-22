Create AI promo video content that looks polished and delivers results, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on-brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.
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Announce new products and features with short promos that show the value clearly. Use overlays, quick cuts, and voiceover to highlight what matters most. Help audiences understand why they should care in seconds.
Create stunning promos for holiday sales, flash discounts, and time bound campaigns quickly using our video maker. Update text, pricing, and voiceover without reshooting footage. This flexibility is ideal for fast moving promotions.
Drive signups for webinars, conferences, and live events with focused promo clips. Combine speaker visuals, agendas, and social proof to boost interest. Share across social, email, and websites with minimal extra work.
Tell your brand story with promos that reinforce your positioning and values. Mix lifestyle footage, product visuals, and narration into cohesive pieces. Use variants to speak to different segments while keeping the same core idea.
Create vertical and square promos optimized for feeds and stories. Design content that hooks in the first seconds and keeps viewers watching. Repurpose promos for multiple platforms without manual resizing.
Explain what your product does and why it is different using quick, clear promos. Use screen visuals and simple language to reduce friction for new users. These videos help landing pages, app stores, and ads convert better.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Promo Video Maker
HeyGen is designed for marketers and creators who need high‑impact promotional videos, delivered quickly. Start with a brief or a URL and get ready to refine concepts that already align with your message. You retain full creative control, while AI manages the visuals, voice, and structure.
Paste a product link or a brief idea and generate video drafts that already include scenes, captions, and voiceover. Instead of creating every promo from scratch, you simply refine what the AI produces. This helps you move from concept to upload in a fraction of the time with our AI promo video maker.
Apply your brand kit so logos, colours, and fonts stay consistent across every promo. Save layouts and styles you like, and reuse them for future campaigns. The result is a library of videos that feels unified, even when many people contribute.
Create multiple versions of the same promo with different intros, visuals, or calls to action. Export assets for paid and organic channels and track what performs well. This helps you improve return on ad spend while keeping production costs low.
URL and script for promo video generation
Start from a product page, landing page, or script and automatically generate a well-structured promo video using our AI promo video maker. HeyGen identifies the key benefits and turns them into scenes with text and visuals. You can refine or regenerate the video until the promo matches your vision.
Promo-ready templates and layouts
Use templates designed for product promotions, offers, and announcement campaigns to create impactful video content. Layouts are optimised for readability, pacing, and call-to-action placement, giving you a strong visual foundation for every promotion.
AI avatars, voice-overs, and captions
Add a human touch using AI avatars and natural voiceovers in multiple languages for your video maker projects. Auto captions keep videos easy to follow even when the sound is off. You can adapt tone and delivery to match performance needs or your brand style.
Multi-format export for every channel
Export promos in vertical, square, and horizontal formats optimised for each platform. Maintain safe areas and clear, readable text across placements. A single project can power ads, feed posts, stories, and website assets at the same time.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Promo Video Maker
HeyGen fits smoothly into existing marketing workflows, so teams can add video without slowing down campaigns. From idea to export, you stay focused on strategy while the platform takes care of execution.
Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This forms the foundation for the generated promo.
Pick templates and aspect ratios that suit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that aligns with your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creatives, brand campaigns, or both.
Preview the generated promo and refine the openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust the timing, and update the on-screen text. Small changes help you create multiple variations for testing.
Download the final videos in the appropriate formats and upload them to ad platforms, social channels, or your website. Track performance and come back to HeyGen to create new variants quickly. This cycle helps your promos get better with every campaign.
An AI promo video is a promotional video created with the help of artificial intelligence. It uses AI to generate visuals, voiceovers, and structure from simple inputs so that campaigns can launch faster and require fewer production resources.
No. HeyGen is designed so that marketers, founders, and content teams can create promos without needing traditional editing skills. Guided workflows, templates, and simple controls keep production straightforward and efficient.
Yes. You can upload product clips, brand imagery, and logos to include in your promos. These assets sit alongside AI-generated visuals so your content feels distinctive and authentic.
You can use exported promos on social platforms, ad networks, websites, and email campaigns. Aspect ratio presets help you support TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more from a single source project.
Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in multiple languages for your AI-generated promo videos with the video translator feature. This makes it easier to localise campaigns for different regions while keeping your core creative consistent in your promo AI video generator.
Yes. HeyGen exports high-quality files suitable for paid placements and organic distribution for your video ad campaigns. Visual clarity, pacing, and captions are optimised for modern ad platforms and feed environments in your video ad.
Yes. Teams can share projects, reuse templates, and coordinate versions for their video using our platform. This helps agencies, in-house teams, and partners manage many promos without losing track of the brand or the message.
AI promo workflows can reduce production time from days to minutes for many campaigns, allowing you to create a promo video with ease. Instead of rebuilding every video from scratch, you refine proven structures and quickly generate new variants.
Yes. You can reopen projects, adjust scripts, offers, or visuals, and regenerate the updated promo. This helps you keep evergreen campaigns fresh and aligned with current pricing, messaging, or visuals.
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