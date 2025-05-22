Step 1 Start with a product, offer, or idea Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This forms the foundation for the generated promo.

Step 2 Choose style, format, and voice Pick templates and aspect ratios that suit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that aligns with your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creatives, brand campaigns, or both.

Step 3 Refine hooks, scenes, and call-to-actions Preview the generated promo and refine the openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust the timing, and update the on-screen text. Small changes help you create multiple variations for testing.