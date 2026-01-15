Compliance Training Videos at Scale
Turn mandatory training into trackable video content with SCORM export for your LMS. Update instantly when regulations change. Deploy in 175+ languages. Maintain audit trails to demonstrate that every employee has completed the required training.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Compliance Training Challenge
Compliance training is legally required, time-sensitive, and difficult to manage at scale. Hundreds of employees miss deadlines, regulations change faster than materials can be updated, and audits reveal gaps in completion records. Live sessions do not work well across shifts and locations, English-only training leaves global teams behind, and PowerPoint decks see low completion. External trainers cost thousands of dollars each year, while manual tracking consumes hours and increases audit risk, liability, and exposure to penalties.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns compliance requirements into professional training videos with built-in SCORM tracking for audit-ready documentation. Upload your content, select a professional AI avatar, and generate videos that export directly to your LMS with completion data, time stamps, and version control. When regulations change, update the script and regenerate the video in minutes, with the new version automatically served to learners. Need multilingual compliance training? Translate harassment prevention, OSHA, or HIPAA content into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip sync, delivering legally compliant training with a single, consistent audit trail.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
SCORM Export & Audit Trails
Export compliance videos as SCORM 1.2 or 2004 packages that integrate with any LMS. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any learning platform. Your LMS automatically tracks completion, time spent, assessment scores, and completion dates. When auditors request documentation, generate completion reports directly from your system.
SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant
Automatic completion tracking
Time-stamped audit records
Version control documentation
Instant Regulatory Updates
Regulations do not wait for your production schedule. OSHA updates a standard. A court case changes harassment training requirements. Edit your training script with the updated requirements and regenerate the video in five minutes. Upload it to your LMS and it automatically replaces the old version. Your compliance training stays accurate without weeks of production delays.
Script changes go live in minutes
No re-shooting required
Version tracking for compliance
Update all languages at the same time
Multilingual Compliance Training
Many jurisdictions legally require training in languages that employees understand. One compliance video can become unlimited language versions. Translate OSHA training into Spanish for your Texas facility, Portuguese for Brazilian workers, and Vietnamese for your California team. Voice cloning ensures natural delivery, rather than robotic text-to-speech. Each language version includes the same SCORM tracking.
More than 175 languages available
Natural voice cloning for each language
Lip sync aligns with mouth movements
SCORM tracking for each language version
Professional Compliance Content
Hardly anyone finishes 40-slide PowerPoint decks on harassment prevention. Video completion rates are 3x higher than document-based training. Professional avatar presenters deliver the required content in an engaging, easy-to-watch format. Employees understand the requirements better and retain the training for longer.
Professional presenter-led delivery
Higher completion rates than documents
Improved knowledge retention
Scenario-based examples where needed
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Simple Steps
Upload Your Compliance Material
Start with your existing compliance materials. Upload PowerPoint decks from earlier training sessions, paste scripts from policy documents, or use the content outline shared by your external trainer. For common compliance topics, refer to existing requirements. OSHA standards are publicly available. EEOC guidelines on preventing harassment are documented. HIPAA requirements are clearly defined.
Select Professional Presenter
Choose from 120+ professional AI avatars suitable for serious compliance topics. Business-professional presenters for harassment training. Safety-focused avatars for OSHA content. Healthcare professionals for HIPAA training. Add your company logo and branding. Include the required legal disclaimers.
Deploy with SCORM tracking
Export as a SCORM package. Upload it to your LMS along with other mandatory training. Set completion requirements. Assign it to the required employee groups. Your LMS manages enrolment, tracking, reminders, and documentation. When auditors ask for proof, generate completion reports.
Compliance Training for All Regulatory Requirements
OSHA Safety Training
Manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and any industry with workplace safety requirements. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, fall protection, confined space entry, forklift operation, PPE requirements. Create OSHA-compliant training with documented completion for inspections.
Use case: A manufacturing company with three shifts creates an OSHA lockout tagout training video. It is deployed in English and Spanish. All shifts complete it as per their own schedule. An OSHA inspector requests documentation. The manager generates a completion report showing 100% compliance in under two minutes.
HIPAA Privacy and Security Training Programme
Healthcare providers, medical practices, hospitals, insurance companies, and any covered entity handling protected health information. HIPAA privacy rule, security rule, breach notification, patient rights. Annual HIPAA training requirement fulfilled with trackable video content.
Use case: A multi-location medical practice creates HIPAA privacy training and deploys it to all clinical and administrative staff across five offices. The LMS tracks completion, demonstrating that all employees have fulfilled the annual HIPAA requirements before the deadline.
Harassment Prevention Training Programme
Required in most states for all employers. Sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, building a respectful workplace, reporting procedures, manager responsibilities. State-specific requirements are addressed with customisable content.
Use case: A retail chain with 50 outlets in California and New York develops harassment prevention training that complies with the specific requirements of both states. It tracks completion to demonstrate that all supervisors have finished the mandatory two-hour California training.
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Compliance
GDPR requirements for European operations, data protection policies, phishing awareness, password security, incident reporting. Technology companies, financial services, any organisation handling customer data.
Use case: SaaS company develops GDPR compliance training for employees in Europe. Covers data protection principles, individual rights, and breach notification procedures. Tracks completion for regulatory compliance documentation.
Financial Services Compliance
Anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Know Your Customer, SOX compliance, securities regulations, insider trading prevention. Banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies fulfilling financial regulatory requirements.
Use case: A regional bank develops AML training for all tellers and customer-facing staff. It is updated every quarter with new case examples and regulatory changes. SCORM tracking provides examination documentation for regulatory reviews.
New Hire Compliance Training
Ensure every employee completes mandatory policies during onboarding using employee onboarding videos with automatic compliance tracking.
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Have questions? We have the answers
Does this satisfy OSHA training requirements?
Yes. OSHA requires appropriate training, language comprehension, and documentation. Video training with SCORM tracking meets these requirements. Many organisations also extend compliance education through ongoing internal training videos to reinforce safety and regulatory awareness.
Is video-based training legally compliant for harassment prevention?
Most state harassment training laws require interactive content but do not insist on in-person delivery. Video-based training with scenario examples and knowledge checks fulfils the interactive requirements. States such as California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, and Maine all accept video-based harassment training.
How does SCORM tracking function for compliance documentation?
SCORM sends completion data to your LMS, including who completed it, when, time spent, assessment scores, and which version. Your LMS stores this permanently, creating an audit trail that proves the required training has taken place.
Can you update videos when regulations are revised?
Federal and state laws often require training in languages that employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any other language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.
What about employees who do not speak English?
Federal and state laws often require training in languages that employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, then translate it into Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any other language your workforce speaks. Each language version comes with its own SCORM tracking.
How long should compliance training videos ideally be?
It depends on regulatory requirements. California requires two hours for supervisor harassment training. Most states accept one hour for employee training. For general compliance, keep individual modules under 20 minutes. Break longer requirements into shorter chapters.
Which LMS platforms is this compatible with?
Any LMS that supports SCORM 1.2 or 2004, which is practically all of them. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Absorb, TalentLMS, Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, and hundreds more
How do you demonstrate training to auditors?
Your LMS stores all completion data. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports from your LMS. These will show employee names, completion dates, time spent, assessment scores, and which training version was completed.
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Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
- Corporate Training
- Skills Training
- Compliance Training
- Explainer videos
- Safety Training
- Learning programmes
- How-to Videos
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today Itself
Stop waiting for months for content that is already outdated by the time it goes live. Create professional training videos in minutes, translate them into any language instantly, and update them whenever your business changes—without any reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who have transformed the way they train.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
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