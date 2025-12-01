AI YouTube Shorts Generator for Viral Videos

Create scroll-stopping YouTube Shorts in minutes with HeyGen’s AI youtube shorts generator. From script to publish-ready vertical video, our AI writes engaging hooks, generates visuals, syncs audio, and adds captions so creators and brands can scale short-form content without cameras or time-consuming edits.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Repurposing long-form content

Repurposing long-form content

Extract highlights from Podcasts, livestreams, and webinars to create multiple Shorts that drive viewers back to full episodes.

Creator growth and regular posting

Creator growth and regular posting

Never run out of ideas. Generate frequent Shorts using an AI-powered approach, test different hooks, and scale your upload cadence to grow subscribers and watch time.

Music and audio promotions

Music and audio promotions

Create audio-reactive promotional Shorts for tracks, releases, and teasers that match tempo and accentuate drops.

Educational micro-lessons

Educational micro-lessons

Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.

Behind-the-scenes and storytelling

Behind-the-scenes and storytelling

Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.

Agency and brand campaigns

Agency and brand campaigns

Produce many ad-ready Shorts per campaign, localized for each market, and use an AI video generator to test creatives rapidly to find winning variations.

Why HeyGen Is the Best AI YouTube Shorts Creator

HeyGen pairs production-grade AI video generation with Shorts-first workflows so you can conceptualise, iterate, and publish faster. Produce attention-optimised Shorts with beat-aware cuts, platform presets, and automatic localisation — all designed to increase views and audience growth.

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Publish more, more quickly

Generate scripts, scenes, and finished Shorts within minutes. HeyGen automates the heavy lifting so you can post regularly and maintain your algorithmic momentum.

Optimised for platform performance

Every output follows a mobile-first design, caption-first readability, and pacing tuned for YouTube Shorts discovery and retention. Export platform-ready files along with metadata suggestions.

Scale and localise with ease

Create language variants, A/B test hooks, or batch-generate dozens of clips from a single long video. HeyGen supports bulk workflows and API automation for creators and teams.

Script and hook generator for Shorts

Start with a topic or paste a paragraph, and HeyGen crafts a viral-ready short script with a strong hook, clear call to action, and scene markers. The script guides visuals, captions, and timing to maximise viewer retention in the crucial first few seconds.

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script to video

Automatic captions and caption styling

Shorts rely on text-first playback, making them ideal for TikTok and other platforms. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions, applies easy-to-read typography and motion, and gives you instant control over style, size, and placement for mobile screens in your short video projects.

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YouTube video captions

Generative visuals and b-roll selection

From animated graphics to AI-generated scenes, HeyGen creates visuals that align with your script. Swap in your own footage or let the generator select licensed b-roll that suits the tone and pacing.

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Voice cloning

Platform presets and export optimisation

Export vertical MP4s optimised for YouTube Shorts, with the correct aspect ratios, bitrate, captions, and suggested titles and descriptions to improve discoverability.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We are able to do much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI YouTube Shorts Generator

Get your eye-catching YouTube Shorts ready within minutes with the following simple steps.

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Step 1

Enter a prompt or upload footage

Type a topic, paste a script, or upload a long video. HeyGen automatically creates suggested hooks and scene breakdowns for you.

Step 2

Choose a Shorts style and audio track

Choose the energy level, caption style, and voice for your AI shorts. Add music, or let HeyGen suggest audio that matches your script and format.

Step 3

Preview and refine quickly

Edit captions, swap visuals, or change the hook using natural language prompts in your video generator. Regenerate a scene or the entire Short within seconds.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download vertical MP4s optimised for YouTube Shorts, along with suggested titles, descriptions, and tags for your short video content. Use batch exports or the API to publish at scale.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI YouTube Shorts generator?

An AI YouTube Shorts generator is a tool that turns short scripts, ideas, or longer videos into finished vertical Shorts using AI for scripting, editing, audio-syncing, and captioning. HeyGen produces mobile-first videos designed to perform well on YouTube’s Shorts feed, so creators can publish more frequently without complicated editing.

How does HeyGen create Shorts that perform well?

HeyGen focuses on the first three seconds, caption clarity, and beat-aware editing. The system generates strong hooks, aligns visuals to audio cues, and applies caption-first layouts so Shorts are optimised for both autoplay and sound-off viewing.

Can I convert long videos into multiple Shorts?

Yes, let us create short videos. HeyGen automatically detects highlight-worthy moments in long-form footage and creates multiple Shorts with captions and optimised cuts. This repurposing workflow is ideal for podcasts, live streams, and lectures.

Do you support captions and translations?

Absolutely. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and can translate scripts and captions into many languages using advanced AI shorts technology.video translatorfeature. Localised voiceovers and subtitle timing are preserved for natural delivery.

Do I need to provide the music or footage?

No. HeyGen can generate visuals and select licensed audio automatically. You can also upload your own tracks and footage for a more personalised look and sound.

How long does it take to generate a Short video?

Most Shorts are generated within a few minutes. Complexity, length, and batch volume affect the overall rendering time. Batch jobs can be queued and processed via API for large-volume requirements.

Can I run A/B tests with multiple hooks and variants?

Yes. HeyGen creates multiple variants for each brief so you can test hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Use the export sets to run experiments and scale up the winning options quickly.

What export formats are available for Shorts?

Export vertical MP4s optimised for YouTube Shorts, along with square and landscape versions whenever required. HeyGen also provides SRT files and metadata recommendations for publishing.

Can I use my own voice or avatars in Shorts?

Yes. Upload a voice sample to clone your own voice, or use avatars and creators from the library. The avatars include precise lip sync and a consistent on-screen presence across multiple Shorts.

Who owns the content that I create?

You retain complete ownership of all assets you generate. HeyGen does not claim any rights to your content. Please ensure that any third-party material you include is properly licensed.

Is HeyGen secure for creator and brand assets?

HeyGen follows industry-standard security practices with encrypted storage and strict access controls. Enterprise plans include workspace governance, role-based permissions, and options for private storage.

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