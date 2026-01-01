Turn static text and complex topics into short explainer videos that people genuinely understand. With HeyGen, you can create presenter-led explainers that bring together voice, visuals, and a clear structure, all without cameras or editing timelines. Educate customers, teams, and learners more quickly with video creation that stays on brand and is simple to update.
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Turn internal documentation into explainer videos with AI for onboarding, compliance, and process training. New hires and existing staff can revisit lessons anytime they need. This reduces support load and keeps standards consistent.
Convert help articles and FAQs into explainer videos that show rather than tell. Use on-screen visuals and friendly narration in your explainer video maker so customers can easily follow along. Better self-service resources mean fewer support tickets and happier users.
Help sales teams explain complex offers with quick, shareable explainer clips. Give prospects a simple overview they can rewatch or share with stakeholders. This speeds up understanding inside buying groups.
Educators and course creators can convert lesson content into structured video explainers. Clear pacing and visuals support different learning styles. Students benefit from bite-sized lessons that are easy to review.
Explain new policies, security updates, or system changes with calm, structured videos. People see what is changing, why it matters, and what they should do next. This improves adoption and reduces confusion across teams.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI Video Explainer Videos
HeyGen makes it easy to turn dense content into clear, easy-to-follow explainer videos in minutes. Start from a document, script, or URL and let AI outline scenes, add narration, and structure your message. You get explainer videos that look professional, while still staying flexible for quick edits and new versions.
Break down long documents, technical guides, or detailed processes into short, focused scenes. On-screen text, visuals, and narration work together so viewers grasp the core idea quickly. This improves learning and reduces confusion for your audience.
Skip the hassle of recording voiceovers, hiring talent, or learning motion design. HeyGen takes care of presenters, layouts, and timing for you, so you can stay focused on what you need to explain instead of how to build the video.
Reuse structures across products, teams, and regions while adapting content and language. Quickly refresh sections when details change and keep your library of explainers accurate. A single workflow supports many different use cases.
Document, script, and URL for explainer video
Start with PDFs, knowledge base articles, or scripts and quickly turn them into video explainers. HeyGen identifies the key sections and maps them into scenes with narration and visuals. You can refine the structure to match your preferred flow.
AI presenters and natural voice-overs
Choose realistic presenters and voices to narrate your content in multiple languages using the AI explainer video maker. Friendly, clear delivery in your videos with AI keeps viewers engaged even when topics are complex. You can match the tone to training, product education, or marketing requirements.
Visual layouts, media, and captions
Combine text, icons, screen highlights, and supporting media into clean layouts. Automatic captions improve accessibility and help viewers follow along even when the sound is off. Visual consistency strengthens trust and recall.
Fast editing and high-quality exports
Update scripts, scenes, and pacing in your video creation without having to start again from scratch. Once you are ready, export high-quality explainer videos suitable for LMS platforms, help centres, websites, and social channels. Your content remains easy to repurpose.
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How to Use the AI Video Explainer Creator
HeyGen gives you a guided workflow that quickly turns written ideas into clear explainer videos. You do not need any editing experience, only a message that you wish to communicate more effectively.
Upload a document, paste a script, or share a URL with the key information.
Select a voice and presenter that suits your audience and brand tone.
Review each scene and adjust the wording, examples, and emphasis. Add supporting images, icons, or screenshots wherever they would be helpful.
Create the final explainer video and export it for your preferred channels. Embed it in help centres, learning portals, internal hubs, or public pages.
An AI video explainer is a short video that uses artificial intelligence to turn text, documents, or prompts into visual explanations. It combines narration, scenes, and on-screen text to simplify ideas so that people can understand them more quickly and with less effort.
No. HeyGen is designed so that subject matter experts, marketers, and educators can create videos with AI without any editing skills. Templates and guided flows take care of the layout and timing, allowing you to focus on the message.
Yes. You can upload PDFs, scripts, or other text-based content and use them as the foundation for your explainer. HeyGen helps you summarise and structure the material into a sequence of easy-to-follow scenes in your AI explainer video.
Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in many languages through the video translator feature. This makes it easy to customise the same explainer video for different regions or audiences without rebuilding visuals from scratch.
You can use explainer videos in help centres, LMS platforms, sales emails, landing pages, internal portals, and social channels. Any place where people need a clear understanding of a topic can benefit from an explainer.
Many explainer videos work best when they are between one and five minutes long, depending on how detailed the topic is. HeyGen lets you break longer subjects into smaller modules in your AI explainer video, so viewers can watch exactly what they need, when they need it.
Yes. You can reopen a project, adjust the script or scenes, and regenerate only what has changed. This keeps your explainer library up to date without needing a complete rebuild every time something is updated.
Yes. You can add product screenshots, diagrams, and screen recordings directly into your explainer. These elements help simplify abstract ideas and make them easier to follow in your explainer video.
Yes. HeyGen exports high-quality videos that work very well for professional learning, onboarding, and customer-facing experiences. Clean visuals, clear audio, and captions support formal and business-critical use cases.
Yes. Teams can share access to projects, review scripts, and suggest edits. Collaboration keeps the content accurate while still allowing video production to move quickly.
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