Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Subtitles Generator

Make every second of your video count with subtitles that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for any channel. HeyGen manages transcription, timing, translation, and styling in one simple, streamlined workflow.



Whether you are repurposing existing content or creating new videos in HeyGen, captions are generated and aligned with a single click. Spend your time on the story and strategy, not on frame-by-frame edits, with our free AI subtitle generator.