AI Subtitle Generator: Create Instant Captions Instantly

Turn every video into a watch-till-the-end experience with AI subtitles that sync perfectly with your audio. HeyGen automatically transcribes, times, and styles your captions so more viewers can follow along, even with the sound off. No manual typing, no clunky tools, just clear, engaging subtitles that fit your brand.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Social media Shorts & Reels

Social media Shorts & Reels

Turn fast-paced clips into thumb-stopping content with large, animated captions tuned for mobile. Highlight key phrases so your message lands even when the sound is off.

YouTube videos & podcast clips

YouTube videos & podcast clips

Auto-generate subtitles for long-form content and cut it into captioned clips in one flow. Boost retention, watch time, and searchability with clear, searchable on-screen text.

Training, onboarding, and learning & development

Training, onboarding, and learning & development

Make internal videos easier to follow for global teams and noisy environments. Add subtitles in multiple languages so everyone can learn at their own pace and in their preferred language.

Marketing, ads, and promotions

Marketing, ads, and promotions

Pair powerful visuals with high-impact kinetic captions for your TikTok videos. Use bold fonts, color blocks, and animated word-by-word reveals to emphasize hooks, offers, and calls to action.

Webinars, events, and product demonstrations

Webinars, events, and product demonstrations

Upload recordings and generate subtitles in a few clicks. Export captioned versions or download subtitle files to embed on your website, LMS, or video platform.

Course creators and educators

Course creators and educators

Turn lessons and explainer videos into highly digestible, captioned learning experiences. Subtitles help students stay focused, take notes, and revisit key concepts quickly.

Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Subtitles Generator

Make every second of your video count with subtitles that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for any channel. HeyGen manages transcription, timing, translation, and styling in one simple, streamlined workflow.


Whether you are repurposing existing content or creating new videos in HeyGen, captions are generated and aligned with a single click. Spend your time on the story and strategy, not on frame-by-frame edits, with our free AI subtitle generator.

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Accurate subtitles in minutes, not hours

Upload your video or create it, click generate, and let AI automatically create the transcript and timing. Quickly scan and tweak any line in a clean editor so you retain full control over the final result.

On-brand styles that suit your content

Apply bold, social-first captions, clean corporate subtitles, or karaoke-style word highlights within seconds. Save your favourite subtitle presets so every video looks and feels consistent across all your video content.

Designed for global, accessible video

Generate subtitles and translations for multiple languages in a single workspace using our auto subtitle generator. Make your content accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, non-native speakers, and anyone watching with the sound off.

One-click automatic subtitles

Detect speech, transcribe audio, and auto-sync subtitles to every scene. No manual time-coding or copy-pasting from separate transcription tools.

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Advanced styling & animation

Choose from clean lower-third subtitles, bold social-style captions, “talking head” formats, and karaoke-style word highlights. Adjust fonts, sizes, colours, backgrounds, and timing with just a few clicks.

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Multi-language translation

Generate subtitles in your primary language using our auto subtitle generator, then instantly translate them into 50+ languages. Ideal for global brands, international teams, and creators localising content at scale.

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Flexible export options

Burn subtitles directly into your video for social platforms, or download caption files (like SRT) to upload wherever you host your content. Create different language versions without having to re-edit the video.

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the AI Subtitles Generator

You do not need to be a sound engineer or a professional captioner to get high-quality subtitles. HeyGen takes care of the heavy lifting for you, while giving you simple controls to fine-tune the details.

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Step 1

Upload or create your video

Start with any video: record in HeyGen, upload an existing file, or pull in a video you have already created. Our engine detects the speech and prepares the track for captioning.

Step 2

Automatically generate subtitles with AI

Open the Subtitle panel and click to auto-generate. HeyGen transcribes the audio, breaks spoken phrases into easy-to-read segments, and aligns the captions with your timeline.

Step 3

Edit and style your subtitles

Review the transcript, refine any wording, and choose your subtitle style. Adjust fonts, colours, and effects, or apply a saved preset so your captions are consistent with the rest of your brand.

Step 4

Translate, export, and publish

Add translated subtitle tracks if required, then export your video with burned-in captions or download subtitle files. Publish to your preferred platforms and keep your audience engaged wherever they watch.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI subtitles generator?

An AI subtitle generator automatically transcribes the audio in your video, converts it into easy-to-read captions, and syncs the text with the correct timestamps. Instead of typing every line by hand, you can automatically generate a complete subtitle track within minutes.

How accurate are HeyGen’s subtitles?

HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition to generate highly accurate transcripts across a wide range of recording setups. You can quickly scan and edit any line inside the subtitle editor, so your final captions align with your brand voice and terminology.

Can I customise how my subtitles look?

Yes, you can fully customise the style of your subtitles. Choose fonts, sizes, colours, backgrounds, and animations, then save your favourite combinations as presets to reuse across all your video content for a consistent look.

Does the AI Subtitle Generator support multiple languages?

The generator can work with many major languages for both transcription and translation through the video translator. You can create subtitles in one language, then translate them into multiple others so that your content connects with audiences across the world.

Can I export subtitle files such as SRT?

You can burn subtitles directly into your video or export them as caption files such as SRT, depending on how you plan to publish. This gives you flexibility to use the same subtitles across platforms that support closed captions.

Will subtitles improve my social media performance?

Subtitles usually increase watch time and completion rates, especially on mobile where many viewers watch on mute. Clear, easy-to-read captions make it simpler for people to follow along, which can improve engagement and overall content performance.

Can I use AI subtitles for long videos such as webinars?

Yes, the AI Subtitle Generator is ideal for long-form content such as webinars, training sessions, and presentations. You can caption entire sessions automatically and then repurpose key moments into shorter, fully subtitled clips using VTT or TXT formats.

Do I need any editing experience to use HeyGen subtitles?

No prior editing experience is required. The subtitle tools are designed for non-technical users, with a simple interface and an intuitive text editor that make video content creation easy. If you can edit a document, you can generate and refine subtitles in HeyGen.

Can I adjust the timing if the subtitles need small tweaks?

You can fine-tune the timing of individual captions directly from the subtitle panel. Shift, merge, or split lines so they appear exactly when you want, without dealing with complicated timecode interfaces.

Is the AI Subtitle Generator included with HeyGen video tools?

The subtitle generator is part of the HeyGen video creation experience, so you can move from scripting and recording to captioned exports in one place. Please check your plan details to see which subtitle and translation options are available for your account.

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