Anton Voroniuk is a digital marketing educator who was the first to introduce courses about HeyGen on Udemy and Coursera. As the founder of a leading educational brand, Anton built his business around clear, engaging, and scalable video content. However, the demands of constant content creation were not sustainable.

“Before HeyGen, producing professional-looking videos was a long and complicated process,” Anton said. “From scripting and recording to editing and post-production, it could take hours, if not days, to get everything exactly right.”

That all changed with HeyGen. With its advanced AI avatars and intuitive video creation tools, Anton found a way to drastically reduce production time and scale up his teaching impact without compromising on quality or consistency.

Moving from manual video production to AI-driven efficiency

Creating educational content used to be a very hands-on process. Every course, Instagram Reel, webinar, and promo video required Anton to be on camera. That meant setting up lights, doing hair and make-up, filming, and then spending hours on editing.

“I’m someone who’s deeply involved in course creation and video strategy,” Anton said. “But HeyGen revolutionised how I work. Now I can focus on my ideas, my scripts, and let HeyGen handle the rest.”

By using HeyGen’s digital avatars, Anton no longer needed to be constantly on camera. He could deliver polished videos within seconds, without any retakes or reshoots. “That has been a real lifesaver,” Anton said. “Especially when creating content at scale.”

Scaling video content across platforms and audiences

Anton now uses HeyGen for almost every part of his content strategy, from Udemy courses and social media posts to webinars and online conference introductions. He has created several avatars, each with its own tone and use case: one formal, one energetic, and a main avatar that appears across all content.

“That’s how I create my content from scratch in just a few seconds,” Anton said. “It gives me the flexibility to produce fast, high-quality content, whether for courses or client projects.”

He uses HeyGen’s capability to create multilingual videos, expanding the reach of his courses to learners across the world. “I’ve used AI-generated instructors to deliver lessons in multiple languages,” Anton said. “It has made my content much more accessible.”

One of Anton’s favourite features is the ability to use HeyGen for short-form promos. With the URL-to-video tool, he can quickly turn course pages or podcast segments into clean, professional video highlights, which is ideal for social and email campaigns.

Saving time without compromising on quality

While HeyGen manages the visuals, Anton leads the creative work. He writes and refines the scripts himself, making sure they stay aligned with his teaching style. Then, with just a few clicks, he generates a fully produced video using his digital twin.

Behind the scenes, Anton and his team are also exploring HeyGen to build interactive avatars and automation-ready video formats. “We use it to slice up podcast content and repurpose it into shorter videos,” Anton said. “That level of flexibility makes a big difference.”

He still collaborates with human editors for the final touches, but most of the production is now managed by AI. “HeyGen lets me focus on strategy, research, and ideas,” Anton said. “It’s a creative unlock.”

Since adopting HeyGen, Anton has seen significant improvements in both productivity and scalability:

15.5 hours saved every week : Automated video production has significantly reduced the time spent on manual work.

: Automated video production has significantly reduced the time spent on manual work. 1M+ students reached : AI avatars help Anton scale his teaching across Udemy, Coursera, and more.

: AI avatars help Anton scale his teaching across Udemy, Coursera, and more. Multilingual, platform-ready content : Videos are now customised for different languages and audiences.

: Videos are now customised for different languages and audiences. Broader creative possibilities : Fast, polished content for courses, Instagram Reels, conferences, and client promotions.

: Fast, polished content for courses, Instagram Reels, conferences, and client promotions. Empowering students to create: By using Anton’s HeyGen courses on Udemy, learners have reported creating video content at 40x lower cost and 8x higher speed.

“It’s more than just a tool; it’s a complete game changer,” Anton said. “It enables me to deliver professional, high-quality results with very little effort.”

Anton now advocates for the use of AI video in education and business, encouraging fellow creators to embrace its potential. “HeyGen is leading the charge in shaping the future of AI avatars,” Anton said. “And I could not be more excited.”

Whether you are an educator, content creator, or business owner, Anton believes HeyGen can transform the way you work. “If you want to save time, scale your message, and keep your content professional, this is the way forward.”