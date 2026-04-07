Finally, an AI avatar that looks just like you
Character consistency is what separates a truly useful avatar from a mere gimmick. Avatar V delivers this across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.
- Rated #1 for most realistic avatars on G2
- Character consistency checked across all scenes
- One recording, countless looks
The next generation of your digital avatar
Avatar V is HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model. Earlier avatars started with a photo and animated a face. Then came video-based training, which captured more of how you move and sound. Avatar V takes this a step further: it separates your identity from your appearance, learning the precise way you move, gesture, and express yourself so that motion can be applied to any version of you.
That means you record once, in whatever you are wearing, wherever you are. Then generate yourself in any setting, any outfit, any look you can imagine. The avatar performing in your video is not just something that resembles you. It moves like you, sounds like you, and maintains that identity with precision across every video you create.
You no longer need a professional studio, a camera crew, or hours of footage. A 15-second webcam recording unlocks professional-grade video at any scale.
The one factor that changes everything
Character consistency is the defining capability of Avatar V. It means your digital twin looks, sounds, and behaves like you, not just in a single clip, but across every scene, every background, and every video you ever generate.
Character consistency
Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence whether it is a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artefacts. No uncanny valley effect.
Multiple viewpoints
Wide shots, medium frames, and close-ups — all consistent, all from a single recording. The angles that make one avatar work seamlessly across every format.
Dynamic scenes
Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that truly performs.
More accurate lip-sync
Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see are perfectly aligned at any speed, in over 175 languages and dialects.
Facial expression accuracy
Natural brow movement, authentic eye contact, and micro-expressions that feel genuinely real. Trained on 10M+ data points, these finer details separate believable from uncanny.
About the avatar model
Avatar V brings in a fundamental shift in how avatar generation models handle identity. While earlier systems relied on a single reference frame, Avatar V works across an entire video context window, allowing the model to focus selectively on the most informative moments in your recording.
The selective attention mechanism extracts key identity signals across frames, including lip geometry, facial silhouette structure, and expression transition patterns, while naturally suppressing frames where pose, lighting, or occlusion reduce signal quality. The result is a richer, temporally grounded identity embedding that remains stable across the full generation context.
This targeted cross-frame aggregation resolves identity drift — the gradual divergence between the reference identity and the generated output that restricts character consistency in single-frame conditioning systems. Avatar V maintains a stable identity representation across scenes, camera angles, and extended video durations, without any additional fine-tuning or extra reference input.
Three stages of training
The model first learns to copy facial appearance accurately within the same scene, establishing a strong foundation for identity preservation before any cross-scene complexity is introduced.
The model is then trained to bridge the domain gap between a reference video and a target scene with a different background, lighting, and pose distribution, enabling reliable adaptation across different scenes.
In the final stage, task-specific reinforcement learning with human-centric reward signals maximises identity similarity, ensuring the generated avatar is as close to the real person as possible.
A significant step forward
Avatar IV produced clearly recognisable output. Avatar V produces output that is virtually indistinguishable from the original. The difference lies in a new reference architecture that uses your entire video instead of a single frame, extracting richer identity data and eliminating drift across scenes.
Create your digital twin from a webcam in four simple steps
No studio. No camera crew. No complicated setup. Just you and your webcam.
Record a 15-second video of yourself
Open your laptop webcam and record a short clip of yourself speaking naturally. No special lighting or equipment is required.
Avatar V trains your digital twin
The model processes your video as a complete context window, learning your appearance, expressions, gestures, and movement patterns.
Choose your setting
Select any background: a professional studio, a branded office, an outdoor location, or a custom setting. Your identity travels with you wherever you go.
Create and share
Enter your script and generate a video of whatever length you need. The quality does not reduce, and your character remains consistent throughout.
Every use case that needs you, at scale
From a single onboarding video to a full library of localised content, Avatar V easily manages the volume.
Training & onboarding
Build a complete training library once, then update individual modules without re-recording. Your team receives consistent, on-brand guidance every time.
Sales enablement
Record a prospecting video once and personalise it at scale. Avatar V maintains your presence and credibility across every outreach.
Localisation
Create a video in English. Avatar V delivers it in 175+ languages with accurate lip sync, so your message is conveyed in the same way everywhere.
Thought leadership
Publish consistently without the hassle of frequent recording. Your ideas, your face, your credibility — delivered at the pace your audience expects.
Founder & executive communication
Stay visible in your organisation without spending all your time in a recording booth. Share internal updates, product announcements, and investor messages as per your schedule.
Product marketing
Turn written content into video-first messaging: demo walkthroughs, feature announcements, and customer education — all with your face on them.