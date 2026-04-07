Avatar V is HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model. Earlier avatars started with a photo and animated a face. Then came video-based training, which captured more of how you move and sound. Avatar V takes this a step further: it separates your identity from your appearance, learning the precise way you move, gesture, and express yourself so that motion can be applied to any version of you.

That means you record once, in whatever you are wearing, wherever you are. Then generate yourself in any setting, any outfit, any look you can imagine. The avatar performing in your video is not just something that resembles you. It moves like you, sounds like you, and maintains that identity with precision across every video you create.

You no longer need a professional studio, a camera crew, or hours of footage. A 15-second webcam recording unlocks professional-grade video at any scale.