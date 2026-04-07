Avatar V

Finally, an AI avatar that looks just like you

Character consistency is what separates a truly useful avatar from a mere gimmick. Avatar V delivers this across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.

Create your avatar
  • Rated #1 for most realistic avatars on G2
  • Character consistency checked across all scenes
  • One recording, countless looks
What is Avatar V?

The next generation of your digital avatar

Avatar V is HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model. Earlier avatars started with a photo and animated a face. Then came video-based training, which captured more of how you move and sound. Avatar V takes this a step further: it separates your identity from your appearance, learning the precise way you move, gesture, and express yourself so that motion can be applied to any version of you.

That means you record once, in whatever you are wearing, wherever you are. Then generate yourself in any setting, any outfit, any look you can imagine. The avatar performing in your video is not just something that resembles you. It moves like you, sounds like you, and maintains that identity with precision across every video you create.

You no longer need a professional studio, a camera crew, or hours of footage. A 15-second webcam recording unlocks professional-grade video at any scale.

15 secsto create your avatar
No limiton video length and quality
Unlimitedbackground or context
Character consistency

The one factor that changes everything

Character consistency is the defining capability of Avatar V. It means your digital twin looks, sounds, and behaves like you, not just in a single clip, but across every scene, every background, and every video you ever generate.

Character consistency

Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence whether it is a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artefacts. No uncanny valley effect.

Multiple viewpoints

Multiple viewpoints

Wide shots, medium frames, and close-ups — all consistent, all from a single recording. The angles that make one avatar work seamlessly across every format.

Dynamic scenes

Dynamic scenes

Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that truly performs.

More accurate lip-sync

More accurate lip-sync

Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see are perfectly aligned at any speed, in over 175 languages and dialects.

Facial expression accuracy

Facial expression accuracy

Natural brow movement, authentic eye contact, and micro-expressions that feel genuinely real. Trained on 10M+ data points, these finer details separate believable from uncanny.

About the avatar model

Avatar V brings in a fundamental shift in how avatar generation models handle identity. While earlier systems relied on a single reference frame, Avatar V works across an entire video context window, allowing the model to focus selectively on the most informative moments in your recording.

The selective attention mechanism extracts key identity signals across frames, including lip geometry, facial silhouette structure, and expression transition patterns, while naturally suppressing frames where pose, lighting, or occlusion reduce signal quality. The result is a richer, temporally grounded identity embedding that remains stable across the full generation context.

This targeted cross-frame aggregation resolves identity drift — the gradual divergence between the reference identity and the generated output that restricts character consistency in single-frame conditioning systems. Avatar V maintains a stable identity representation across scenes, camera angles, and extended video durations, without any additional fine-tuning or extra reference input.

Three stages of training

The model first learns to copy facial appearance accurately within the same scene, establishing a strong foundation for identity preservation before any cross-scene complexity is introduced.

The model is then trained to bridge the domain gap between a reference video and a target scene with a different background, lighting, and pose distribution, enabling reliable adaptation across different scenes.

In the final stage, task-specific reinforcement learning with human-centric reward signals maximises identity similarity, ensuring the generated avatar is as close to the real person as possible.

Avatar IV vs Avatar V

A significant step forward

Avatar IV produced clearly recognisable output. Avatar V produces output that is virtually indistinguishable from the original. The difference lies in a new reference architecture that uses your entire video instead of a single frame, extracting richer identity data and eliminating drift across scenes.

Reference input
Short video clip (15 seconds)
Identity preservation
Strong (video-context model)
Cross-scene generation
Native, single-pass
Natural movement and gestures
Trained on real video motion
Long-form consistency
Stable for over 30 minutes
Recording requirement
15-second webcam recording
Multi-angle studio output
Supported
How it works

Create your digital twin from a webcam in four simple steps

No studio. No camera crew. No complicated setup. Just you and your webcam.

Step 1

Record a 15-second video of yourself

Open your laptop webcam and record a short clip of yourself speaking naturally. No special lighting or equipment is required.

Benefit 1 visual
Step 2

Avatar V trains your digital twin

The model processes your video as a complete context window, learning your appearance, expressions, gestures, and movement patterns.

Benefit 2 visual
Step 3

Choose your setting

Select any background: a professional studio, a branded office, an outdoor location, or a custom setting. Your identity travels with you wherever you go.

Benefit 3 visual
Step 4

Create and share

Enter your script and generate a video of whatever length you need. The quality does not reduce, and your character remains consistent throughout.

Benefit 4 visual
Designed for

Every use case that needs you, at scale

From a single onboarding video to a full library of localised content, Avatar V easily manages the volume.

Training & onboarding

Training & onboarding

Build a complete training library once, then update individual modules without re-recording. Your team receives consistent, on-brand guidance every time.

Sales enablement

Sales enablement

Record a prospecting video once and personalise it at scale. Avatar V maintains your presence and credibility across every outreach.

Localisation

Localisation

Create a video in English. Avatar V delivers it in 175+ languages with accurate lip sync, so your message is conveyed in the same way everywhere.

Thought leadership

Thought leadership

Publish consistently without the hassle of frequent recording. Your ideas, your face, your credibility — delivered at the pace your audience expects.

Founder & executive communication

Founder & executive communication

Stay visible in your organisation without spending all your time in a recording booth. Share internal updates, product announcements, and investor messages as per your schedule.

Product marketing

Product marketing

Turn written content into video-first messaging: demo walkthroughs, feature announcements, and customer education — all with your face on them.

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