UGC Video Ads That Drive Conversions Without Hiring Creators

Generate authentic UGC video ads using AI avatars that look and feel like real creator content. Scale your ad creatives for TikTok, Instagram, and Meta without having to manage creators, negotiate rates, or wait for deliverables.

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  • Update content instantly whenever products change
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12,60,03,539Videos created
10,01,96,124Avatars created
1,73,28,861Videos translated
Workday
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hubspot
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Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel logo
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel logo
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Marketing Challenge

See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The Marketing Content Crunch

The Marketing Content Crunch

Your best-performing ads are UGC-style videos that convert 3–5× better than polished brand ads, but scaling them is slow and expensive. Managing multiple creators, negotiating usage rights, waiting for deliverables, and paying $200–$500 per video quickly adds up. Creators miss deadlines, quality varies, and usage rights expire, while you still need dozens of ad variations to find what works. Testing new angles takes weeks of briefing and revisions, slowing your ability to compete. Your creative testing velocity can’t keep up with your growth goals.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen's AI ad creator generates authentic UGC video ads without hiring creators. Choose from diverse AI avatars that deliver creator-style content and look native to TikTok and Instagram. Simply type your script, select a presenter, and generate ads in minutes with no creator management, usage rights negotiations, or waiting. Need 50 ad variations to test different hooks, angles, and CTAs? Generate them in one session, testing demos, testimonials, unboxing, and tutorials from the same presenter. What would cost $25,000 in creator fees can be created in a single afternoon.

Avatar presenters speak 175+ languages with natural delivery and lip-sync. Launch the same UGC ad creative globally using localized video campaigns without hiring regional creators or increasing budgets.

Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.

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Unlimited Creative Testing

Generate endless ad variations to test different hooks, pain points, benefits, and CTAs. A/B test 10, 20, or even 50 versions to find your winning formula. No additional creator costs for each variation. Scale your creative testing speed to keep pace with your ad spend.

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Authentic Creator Aesthetic

AI avatars deliver the casual, authentic style that helps UGC ads perform better. Mobile-shot look. Direct-to-camera delivery. Natural speaking style. An organic feel that does not trigger ad blindness. Your ads blend into feeds like native content.


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Instant Turnaround

Generate ad creatives in minutes, not days. Morning strategy meeting identifies a new angle. By the afternoon, you are already testing it in-market. Respond to trends, competitor moves, and market shifts at the pace of performance marketing.

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Full Creative Control

Your vision, executed perfectly. No creator interpretation. No “sorry, that’s not my style.” Script exactly what you want said, the way you want it said. Iterate instantly based on performance data.

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Consistent Quality

Every video maintains professional quality. No bad lighting, poor audio, or off-brand presentation. Consistent avatar, consistent setting, consistent delivery. Scale content without any variation in quality.

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Zero Usage Rights Concerns

Create once, use forever. No expiring contracts. No renegotiation for extended use. No territorial restrictions. Run ads globally, indefinitely, across all platforms without any additional fees.

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From Brief to Published Video in 3 Simple Steps

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Step 1

Write Your Hook

Type your ad script. Start with a scroll-stopping hook. Address the pain point. Present the solution. Include a clear CTA. Or use AI script generator trained on high-performing UGC ad formulae. Generate multiple script variations for testing.

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Step 2

Choose Your Creator Style

Select an AI avatar that matches your target demographic. Choose young, energetic presenters for Gen Z products, relatable everyday people for the mass market, and sophisticated avatars for premium brands. Preview multiple presenters with your script to find the best fit.

Choose the setting. A bedroom for an authentic feel. A kitchen for lifestyle products. A gym for fitness brands. An office for B2B. An outdoor scene for adventure products. Or use a custom background.


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Step 3

Generate and Deploy

Click generate. In 2-3 minutes, finished UGC video ad exports in vertical 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram, square 1:1 for feed placements. Upload directly to Meta Ads Manager, TikTok Ads Manager, or download for other platforms.

Generate 10 variations testing different hooks. Another 10 testing different CTAs. Another 10 with different benefit emphasis. Launch comprehensive creative testing in under an hour


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Built for Every Marketing Requirement

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E-commerce Product Ads

E-commerce Product Ads

Generate product review style UGC ads. Avatar unboxes product, highlights features, shares experience. Show product in use. Address common objections. Drive clicks to product pages with authentic testimonial format.


Direct Response Campaigns

Direct Response Campaigns

Create problem-solution UGC ads. Avatar calls out specific pain point your audience experiences. Introduces your product as solution. Demonstrates results. Strong CTA drives immediate action.


Customer Testimonials and Social Proof

Customer Testimonials and Social Proof

Scale social proof using testimonial video ads without chasing customers for recordings. Deliver reviews, results, and success stories in high-converting UGC format..

Product Demonstrations

Product Demonstrations

Tutorial-style UGC showing how products work. Avatar walks through features, demonstrates use cases, explains benefits. Educational format that reduces purchase hesitation.

Comparison and Alternatives

Comparison and Alternatives

"I switched from [competitor] to [your product]" style ads. Avatar explains why they made the switch, what's better, results they achieved. Competitive positioning in authentic UGC format.


Seasonal and Promotional

Seasonal and Promotional

Generate timely UGC ads for sales, holidays, limited offers. Black Friday urgency. Holiday gift guides. Summer product launches. Create seasonal creative fast without seasonal creator availability issues.


G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We have the answers

What are UGC video adverts?

UGC video ads are user-generated content style advertisements that mimic organic social media posts. They feature real people (or realistic avatars) sharing authentic experiences, reviews, or demonstrations. UGC ads outperform traditional polished advertisements because they feel native to social platforms, don't trigger ad blindness, and leverage social proof psychology.

HeyGen's AI ad creator generates UGC-style videos using AI avatars that deliver authentic, creator-like presentations without the need to hire actual creators.

How do I create marketing videos without a production team?

AI-generated UGC ads often perform as well as, or even better than, creator-made content because of faster iteration, consistent quality, and unlimited testing. Many brands use AI UGC for rapid testing and scaling, then deploy creator content for hero campaigns or product launch videos.

Do UGC ads work for my industry?

UGC video ads perform across industries: e-commerce, DTC, SaaS, mobile apps, supplements, beauty, fashion, fitness, food and beverage, financial services, and B2C services. Any brand targeting consumers on social platforms benefits from authentic, creator-style content.

B2B brands use a modified UGC approach with professional presenters in business contexts. The delivery remains equally authentic, but the setting and tone are adapted to suit the situation.


What makes a high-performing UGC ad?

Winning UGC ads include: strong hook in first 3 seconds, clear problem identification, relatable presenter, authentic delivery style, visual product demonstration, social proof elements, direct CTA, mobile-optimized vertical format, and captions for sound-off viewing.

HeyGen's AI script generator incorporates these elements. Or write custom scripts using proven frameworks

Can I create UGC-style content using HeyGen?

Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version will sound like native Spanish, not like dubbed English.

Can I quickly test multiple ad variations?

Yes, this is HeyGen's key advantage. Generate 20, 50, 100+ variations to test different variables: hooks (first 3 seconds), pain points addressed, benefits emphasised, product angles, CTAs, presenter styles, and backgrounds.


How much do UGC ads cost with HeyGen vs hiring creators?

Creator costs: $200-$500 per video. Testing 50 variations costs $10,000-$25,000. HeyGen: Fixed monthly subscription. Unlimited videos. 50 variations costs same as 5 variations: your subscription fee.

ROI timeline: Most performance marketers recover subscription cost in first 10-20 AI-generated videos. Everything beyond is pure margin improvement.


What video specifications and formats does HeyGen support?

HeyGen exports UGC ads in formats for every major platform:

  • Vertical 9:16 (1080x1920) for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Stories
  • Square 1:1 (1080x1080) for Instagram Feed and Facebook Feed
  • Horizontal 16:9 (1920x1080) for YouTube, landscape placements
  • Custom dimensions for specific placements

How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?

Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, multiple days of shooting, and post-production editing—typically 2–4 weeks and $5,000–$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate instead of reshooting. Marketing teams report content creation that is up to 3x faster, along with significantly lower production costs.

Can I translate UGC ads for international campaigns?

Yes. Create UGC ad in your primary language, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Same avatar speaks fluent Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin with natural pronunciation.

Launch international campaigns without hiring local creators in each region. One ad creation can be repurposed into unlimited market versions. A typical workflow: create 5–10 core ad concepts in English, translate each into 5–10 target languages, and launch with 50–100 market-specific variations.


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Stop waiting for weeks for content that should go live tomorrow. Create professional marketing videos in minutes, localise for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without increasing your team size or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.

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UGC Video Ads | AI Ad Maker for TikTok & Instagram | HeyGen