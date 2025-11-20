Designed for Every Marketing Need

Global Product Launches Launch products simultaneously across all international markets with campaigns in the local language. No region has to wait for months. Every market goes live on day one with professional, native-sounding campaigns that build global brand awareness. Use case: A SaaS company launches a platform feature globally. It localises into 12 languages covering key markets. All markets go live at the same time. Global adoption is 3x faster than with staggered rollouts.



Regional Market Expansion Expand into new regions with credibility using localised testimonial videos that build trust through customer stories in native languages. Use case: An e-commerce brand expands into European markets. It localises content into German, French, Italian, and Spanish, and launches across Europe at the same time. Within 6 months, revenue from Europe reaches 40% of its US revenue.



Seasonal and Festive Campaigns Adapt seasonal campaigns for regional holidays and cultural events. Black Friday for the US. Singles Day for China. Diwali for India. Each region receives culturally relevant seasonal campaigns tailored to local holidays and opposite seasons across hemispheres. Use case: Fashion brand creates seasonal campaigns. Localises for regional seasons, holidays, and cultural events. Global seasonal revenue up 55% with regionally relevant campaigns. Verified result: E-commerce brands report 48% higher conversion rates with localised video content compared to English-only pages.



E-commerce and Retail Localisation Scale e-commerce video marketing across international markets. Product videos localised for each region, showing local pricing, payment methods, and shipping information. Build buyer confidence with shopping information that is locally relevant. Use case: A consumer electronics brand localises product demos into 15 languages across Amazon marketplaces worldwide. International revenue grows by 67% year-on-year.

