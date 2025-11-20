Localised Video Campaigns That Resonate in Every Market
Launch multilingual video campaigns across global markets without needing regional production teams or facing translation delays. One video creation becomes 175+ localised versions with native-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Scale international marketing without increasing your budgets.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly whenever products change
The Marketing Challenge
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Global Marketing Bottleneck
Your product sells in 15 countries, but marketing campaigns launch only in English. International markets receive generic content with subtitles, if they are fortunate. You know native-language content performs better, but creating localised video campaigns means separate production for each market. Traditional video localisation costs $3,000–$8,000 per language. A campaign across 10 markets costs $30,000–$80,000 before media spend. Regional teams wait months for headquarters to create content, then additional weeks for translation. By the time your Spanish campaign launches, your English campaign is already outdated. Dubbing sounds mechanical. Subtitles require sound-on viewing. Your international campaigns underperform not because the messaging is wrong, but because the delivery feels foreign.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms one video campaign into unlimited localised versions with natural-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Create your campaign once in your primary language. With a single click, it translates to Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and 170+ other languages. Your avatar speaks fluent local language in each market, not awkward dubbing. Voice cloning captures your presenter’s tone and delivery style in every language. Lip-sync matches mouth movements to the translated audio. Customise for each market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers. Launch all markets at the same time. No staggered rollouts. Updates go live across all markets instantly.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
Localisation in 175+ languages
Transform video campaigns into native-language versions for any global market. Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, and 165+ more languages. Natural voice cloning, not robotic text-to-speech. Your campaign sounds professionally produced for each market. Regional dialect options ensure suitability for each region: Latin American Spanish for Mexico, European Spanish for Spain.
175+ languages and regional dialects
Natural voice synthesis for each language
Emotion and emphasis retained
Regional accent options
Voice Cloning with Cultural Authenticity
Voice cloning maintains your presenter's vocal characteristics across languages. Same tone, same energy, same brand personality, naturally adapted to each language. Spanish version captures expressiveness. Japanese version respects business formality. French version maintains sophistication. Each localization feels culturally authentic, not obviously translated.
Voice cloning in every language
Maintain presenter personality globally
Cultural adaptation of delivery
Authentic local feel per market
Lip-Sync Technology
Advanced lip-sync matches avatar mouth movements to translated audio in every language. Spanish words match Spanish lip movements. Japanese phrases match Japanese articulation. Viewers see natural speech, not obvious dubbing mismatch. Critical for viewer trust and professional presentation globally.
Lip-sync in all 175+ languages
Natural mouth movement per language
Eliminates dubbing effect
Professional presentation globally
Regional Customization
Localization goes beyond translation. Customize content per market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnerships, compliance requirements. Your US campaign shows dollar pricing and New York office. Spanish campaign shows euro pricing and Madrid office. Each market gets relevant, locally-appropriate content.
Regional pricing and currency
Market-specific offers
Local contact information
Cultural event adaptation
Simultaneous Multi-Market Launches
Launch campaigns across all markets on the same day. No staggered rollouts. Global product launch? Every market launches simultaneously with native-language campaigns. Black Friday promotion? All regions go live together. Competitive speed advantage in every market.
Same-day global launches
No regional delays
All markets simultaneously
Global momentum building
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Create Your Master Campaign
Develop your video campaign in your primary language. Script your message, select AI avatar, design visual elements, add brand assets. This becomes the source for all localized versions. HeyGen's AI helps structure messaging for cultural adaptability.
Localize to Target Markets
Select target markets and languages. Spanish for Spain and Latin America. French for France and Quebec. German for DACH region. Portuguese for Brazil. Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and any combination of 175+ languages. HeyGen generates native-language versions with voice cloning and lip-sync automatically. Add market-specific customizations: regional pricing, local offers, contact information.
Launch and Optimise Globally
Roll out localised campaigns across all markets at the same time. Upload to social platforms for each region. Launch paid advertising in local languages. Track performance by market. Optimise using market-specific data. Update campaigns globally whenever required
Designed for Every Marketing Need
Global Product Launches
Launch products simultaneously across all international markets with campaigns in the local language. No region has to wait for months. Every market goes live on day one with professional, native-sounding campaigns that build global brand awareness.
Use case: A SaaS company launches a platform feature globally. It localises into 12 languages covering key markets. All markets go live at the same time. Global adoption is 3x faster than with staggered rollouts.
Regional Market Expansion
Expand into new regions with credibility using localised testimonial videos that build trust through customer stories in native languages.
Use case: An e-commerce brand expands into European markets. It localises content into German, French, Italian, and Spanish, and launches across Europe at the same time. Within 6 months, revenue from Europe reaches 40% of its US revenue.
Seasonal and Festive Campaigns
Adapt seasonal campaigns for regional holidays and cultural events. Black Friday for the US. Singles Day for China. Diwali for India. Each region receives culturally relevant seasonal campaigns tailored to local holidays and opposite seasons across hemispheres.
Use case: Fashion brand creates seasonal campaigns. Localises for regional seasons, holidays, and cultural events. Global seasonal revenue up 55% with regionally relevant campaigns.
Verified result: E-commerce brands report 48% higher conversion rates with localised video content compared to English-only pages.
E-commerce and Retail Localisation
Scale e-commerce video marketing across international markets. Product videos localised for each region, showing local pricing, payment methods, and shipping information. Build buyer confidence with shopping information that is locally relevant.
Use case: A consumer electronics brand localises product demos into 15 languages across Amazon marketplaces worldwide. International revenue grows by 67% year-on-year.
Paid Advertising Across Regions
Scale paid social and digital advertising globally with localised video ads. Run TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube ads in local languages. Test ad creatives across different markets. Scale high-performing ads across regions.
Use case: A DTC brand runs ads in 10 markets. It creates 5 concepts and localises each into 10 languages. The campaigns are tested across markets. International ROAS improves by 40%, and CAC reduces by 35%.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and for good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is AI video creation for marketing purposes?
Localised video marketing adapts video content for specific languages, regions, and cultures. Beyond translation, it includes cultural nuance, regional customisation, native voice delivery, and local relevance. Many brands combine localisation with performance formats like UGC video ads to drive results across international paid campaigns.
What are multilingual campaigns?
Multilingual campaigns are marketing initiatives rolled out across multiple languages at the same time. Rather than relying only on English marketing, multilingual campaigns reach diverse audiences with content in their own languages. HeyGen generates multilingual campaign videos from a single source asset, with voice cloning ensuring natural and authentic delivery in each language.
How many languages can you localise into?
HeyGen supports 175+ languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, and 165+ more. Regional dialect options ensure market-appropriate delivery. Latin American Spanish is different from European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese is different from European Portuguese.
Does voice cloning support all languages?
Yes. HeyGen's voice cloning works across all 175+ supported languages. Voice cloning captures the presenter's vocal characteristics and naturally adapts to each target language. Quality remains consistent across languages with a natural, human-sounding delivery.
What is lip-sync and why is it important?
Lip-sync synchronises avatar mouth movements with the spoken audio in each language. Proper lip-sync creates a natural viewing experience. Poor lip-sync indicates low-quality dubbing and reduces credibility. HeyGen's lip-sync ensures natural mouth movements that match the audio in every language.
Can you launch campaigns across all markets at the same time?
Yes. HeyGen enables truly simultaneous global launches. Create a master campaign. Localise into all target languages on the same day. Deploy across all markets together. Product launches, seasonal campaigns, and promotional offers all go live globally at the same time.
Can you customize campaigns per market beyond translation?
Yes. Regional customization includes pricing in local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnership mentions, compliance with local regulations, cultural adaptation of imagery, and regional event references.
How fast can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
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Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that should ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without scaling your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who've transformed how they create.
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