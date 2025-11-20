Create Customer Testimonial Videos That Build Trust and Boost Sales
Transform written reviews into compelling video testimonials that boost conversions and shorten sales cycles. No customer filming required. Generate authentic customer story videos from existing feedback using AI avatars that deliver social proof at scale.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly whenever products change
The Marketing Challenge
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Testimonial Video Challenge
You have hundreds of five-star reviews but no video testimonials. Customers love your product but are unwilling to record videos. They are camera shy, too busy, or worried about privacy. The few who agree never actually follow through. Professional video production costs $2,000–$5,000 per testimonial. Customer-shot videos have poor lighting, bad audio, and distracting backgrounds. You have spent weeks coordinating schedules only to end up with footage you cannot use. Meanwhile, your competitors have testimonial videos on every page, and you know video testimonials convert three times better than text. Your limited testimonial content cannot keep up with your marketing needs. Every landing page needs social proof. Every product page needs credibility. Every sales conversation needs validation. But your testimonial library has only three outdated videos from 2019.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen converts your written customer reviews into professional video testimonials without needing your customers to record themselves. Copy text from Google reviews, Trustpilot, surveys, or customer emails. Choose an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic and generate authentic testimonial videos within minutes.
Need 50 testimonial videos? Create them in a single afternoon from your review library. Expanding globally? Translate testimonials into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync using localised video campaigns. Has the customer changed companies or role? Edit the script and regenerate instantly. Concerned about privacy? AI avatars protect customer identity while still delivering authentic testimonials.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
Convert Written Reviews into Video
Stop waiting for customers to record testimonials. Use the reviews you already have. Copy customer feedback from any source and turn it into a professional video format. AI avatars deliver testimonials with genuine emotion and a natural style. Your written testimonial library becomes video content.
• Turn text reviews into video testimonials
• Preserve customer's actual words
• Natural delivery with suitable emotion
• Professional presentation, every time
Scale Social Proof Content
Generate unlimited testimonial videos from your customer feedback library. Create different testimonials for different audiences, products, or objections. Product-specific testimonials. Feature-focused testimonials. Industry-specific testimonials. Align testimonials to every marketing requirement without production bottlenecks.
• Unlimited creation of testimonial videos
• Testimonials for each product or feature
• Industry- and vertical-specific content
• Match testimonials to buyer journey stage
Privacy-Friendly Testimonials
Some customers really appreciate your product but are not comfortable appearing on camera. It could be due to company policies, privacy concerns, or personal preferences. AI avatars share their testimonials while protecting their identity. Their genuine feedback becomes usable video content without revealing who they are.
• Protect customer privacy
• Option for anonymous testimonials
• HIPAA-compliant for healthcare use
• Corporate policy-friendly approach
Consistent Professional Quality
Customer-shot testimonials vary wildly. Poor lighting, bad audio, awkward delivery. HeyGen ensures every testimonial maintains professional quality. Consistent presentation builds brand credibility without technical quality issues.
• Professional video quality, every time
• Consistent branding and presentation
• Controlled delivery of your message
• No production quality variance
Multi-Language Testimonials
Translate customer testimonials into any language with voice cloning and lip-sync. An English testimonial can become Spanish, French, German or Japanese versions. Build trust in international markets with localised social proof from a single original testimonial.
• 175+ languages available
• Voice cloning for natural-sounding delivery
• Lip-sync is aligned with the translated audio
• Build trust globally, at scale
Strategic Placement of Testimonials
Generate testimonial videos optimised for every marketing channel. Short testimonials for social media. Longer customer stories for your website. Feature-specific testimonials for product pages. Objection-handling testimonials for sales presentations.
• Website and landing page testimonials
• Social media testimonial content
• Testimonials for sales presentations
• Email campaign reviews
• Product page social proof
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Simple Steps
Input Customer Testimonial
Copy text from customer reviews, survey responses, case study interviews, or feedback emails. Or write testimonial script based on customer conversations and outcomes. HeyGen's AI helps structure testimonials for maximum impact focusing on problem, solution, and results.
Select presenter style
Choose an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic or target audience. Use professional presenters for B2B testimonials, relatable everyday people for consumer products, and industry-specific avatars for vertical markets. Select a background and setting that aligns with your brand aesthetic.
Generate and Deploy
Click generate. In 2–4 minutes, a professional video testimonial will be ready to export in formats suitable for website embedding, social sharing, sales presentations, and email campaigns. Create multiple versions from the same testimonial: a 30-second clip for social media, a 60-second version for your website, and a 2-minute customer story for case studies.
Designed for Every Marketing Need
Website and Landing Page Testimonials
Place video testimonials strategically across your website. Homepage testimonials build instant credibility. Landing page testimonials help improve conversion rates. Product page testimonials address specific concerns. Pricing page testimonials help justify the investment.
Use case: A SaaS company places video testimonials on every product page to address feature-specific concerns. Result: 45% improvement in conversion rate compared to using only text testimonials.
Sales Enablement and Presentations
Equip your sales teams with testimonial videos that address common objections. Tackle “your competitors say X” using video testimonials from customers who evaluated competitors but selected you. Build a testimonial library organised by industry, company size, use case, or specific objection.
Use case: A B2B software company creates 30 testimonial videos covering different industries and company sizes. The sales cycle is reduced by 25% with relevant social proof at every stage.
Customer Success Stories and Case Studies
Transform written case studies into compelling video format. Customer describes initial challenge, why they selected your solution, implementation experience, measurable results, and advice for others. Longer-form customer story videos provide depth for consideration-stage prospects.
Use case: A professional services firm converts 15 written case studies into video customer stories. Prospect engagement increased 3x, and qualified lead generation went up by 60%.
Healthcare and HIPAA-Compliant Testimonials
Healthcare providers need patient testimonials while respecting HIPAA privacy requirements. AI avatars share patient success stories without revealing patient identity. Treatment outcomes, experience testimonials and facility recommendations are all possible with full privacy protection.
Use case: A medical practice creates patient testimonial videos that highlight treatment experiences and outcomes, without any HIPAA violations or concerns about patient privacy.
Use case: E-commerce brand posts a customer testimonial video three times a week. Engagement rates are 4x higher than product-only content. Directly attributed to 20% of new customer acquisition.
Social Media Testimonial Content
Adapt customer testimonials for social media distribution. Create 15–30 second testimonial highlights for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and LinkedIn. A regular cadence of customer testimonial videos helps build consistent social proof as part of your ongoing content strategy.
Use case: An e-commerce brand posts a customer testimonial video three times a week. Engagement rates are 4x higher than product-only content, with direct attribution to 20% of new customer acquisition.
Service Provider and Agency Testimonials
Professional services firms, consultants, and agencies build credibility with client testimonial videos. Results achieved, quality of the working relationship, expertise demonstrated, value delivered. Generate testimonials that highlight different service offerings, aligned with the services prospects are evaluating.
Use case: A marketing agency creates client testimonial videos for each service line: SEO testimonials, PPC testimonials, strategy consulting testimonials. Prospective clients see relevant social proof for specific services.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is AI video creation for marketing purposes?
Testimonial videos are customer endorsements in video format, where satisfied customers share their experiences with a product or service. Video testimonials build more trust than text because viewers can hear the tone, emotion, and authenticity. Many teams also repurpose testimonials into creator-style formats like UGC video ads for paid and social distribution.
How do you create testimonial videos without customers filming?
HeyGen converts written testimonials into video format using AI avatars. Copy text from customer reviews, survey responses, or feedback emails.The AI avatardelivers the testimonial with genuine emotion and a natural presentation. The customer’s actual words become a professional video testimonial without needing customer coordination or a video production setup. This addresses common issues such as customers being too busy to record, camera-shy customers, privacy concerns, and inconsistent video quality.
Can testimonial videos really increase conversions?
Yes. Research shows video testimonials increase conversion rates 20-80% depending on industry and placement. Video testimonials outperform text because video conveys authenticity, viewers perceive video as more trustworthy, video engages multiple senses, emotional connection drives decisions, and video reduces perceived purchase risk. Landing pages with video testimonials consistently outperform text-only pages.
What makes an effective testimonial video?
Effective testimonial videos include specific problems customers faced, clear results achieved, authentic delivery style, concrete metrics when possible, relevance to target audience, addresses common objections, professional video quality, and appropriate length (30-90 seconds for most use cases). Most important: specificity. "This product is great" lacks impact. "This product reduced our processing time from 4 hours to 30 minutes" provides concrete, believable value.
How long should testimonial videos be?
Social media: 15–30 seconds. Website homepage: 30–60 seconds. Product pages: 45–90 seconds. Landing pages: 60–90 seconds. Case study videos: 2–3 minutes. Sales presentations: 90–120 seconds. General rule: long enough to be credible and specific, but short enough to hold attention. Most testimonials work best at under 90 seconds.
Can you translate testimonial videos for global markets?
Yes. Create the testimonial video in your primary language, then translate it into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. The same customer testimonial becomes Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin versions, with natural, native-speaker style delivery. Translated testimonials help build trust in international markets. Local language testimonials perform significantly better than English-only testimonials in non-English markets.
How do you handle customer privacy in testimonial videos?
HeyGen's AI avatar approach protects customer privacy. Customer provides testimonial text but doesn't appear on camera. Feedback becomes video content without exposing identity. This enables testimonials from healthcare patients (HIPAA compliance), financial services clients (confidentiality requirements), corporate buyers (company policy restrictions), therapy clients (privacy essential), and any customer preferring anonymity. You get testimonial value without compromising customer privacy.
How many testimonial videos do you need?
Simple product: 5–10 testimonial videos covering the main benefits. Multiple products: 3–5 testimonials per key product. B2B across multiple industries: testimonials for each target vertical. Complex sales: testimonials that address different objections. Start with 10–15 testimonial videos that cover overall satisfaction, specific features, different customer types, common objections, and implementation experience. Then expand based on performance data.
Can you translate testimonial videos for global markets?
Yes. Create the testimonial once, then scale it globally using localised video campaigns with natural voice cloning and lip-sync for 175+ languages.
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Stop waiting for weeks for content that should go live tomorrow. Create professional marketing videos in minutes, localise them for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without increasing your team size or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.
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