You have hundreds of five-star reviews but no video testimonials. Customers love your product but are unwilling to record videos. They are camera shy, too busy, or worried about privacy. The few who agree never actually follow through. Professional video production costs $2,000–$5,000 per testimonial. Customer-shot videos have poor lighting, bad audio, and distracting backgrounds. You have spent weeks coordinating schedules only to end up with footage you cannot use. Meanwhile, your competitors have testimonial videos on every page, and you know video testimonials convert three times better than text. Your limited testimonial content cannot keep up with your marketing needs. Every landing page needs social proof. Every product page needs credibility. Every sales conversation needs validation. But your testimonial library has only three outdated videos from 2019.

With HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen converts your written customer reviews into professional video testimonials without needing your customers to record themselves. Copy text from Google reviews, Trustpilot, surveys, or customer emails. Choose an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic and generate authentic testimonial videos within minutes.

Need 50 testimonial videos? Create them in a single afternoon from your review library. Expanding globally? Translate testimonials into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync using localised video campaigns. Has the customer changed companies or role? Edit the script and regenerate instantly. Concerned about privacy? AI avatars protect customer identity while still delivering authentic testimonials.