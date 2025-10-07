Create studio-quality video ads without cameras, crews, or complex editing tools. With HeyGen, you can turn your simple ideas into polished, high-impact ad creatives that capture attention and deliver real business results. Build more ads, test faster, and scale campaigns with ease.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Showcase your product’s features with clear visuals and messaging that help audiences understand why it stands out and why they should take action.
Create authentic, relatable videos using avatars and natural voiceovers. Perfect for brands focused on trust, credibility, and social-proof–driven conversion through ai ads.
Tell your story with ads that highlight your mission and personality. Create memorable content that increases visibility and strengthens brand recall.
Produce ads optimized for conversions with strong hooks, clean visuals, and messaging built to improve ROAS across paid channels.
Promote sales, bundles, or seasonal offers with videos that highlight product benefits and make purchasing decisions effortless using an online video ad maker.
Educate and inspire your audience with ads designed to explain your program, outline key benefits, and drive signups or bookings.
Why Use HeyGen for Video Advertisements
HeyGen gives you a complete video production workflow powered by AI, making it simple to create ads that convert across every channel. From scripts to visuals to avatars, everything is handled in one seamless experience with our video ad generator. Launch campaigns faster and maximise your reach.
Create impactful ads in minutes with AI-generated scripts, visuals, and messaging, all tailored for strong performance across every platform.
Each ad is designed to boost engagement and improve click-through rates, so you can get more value from every campaign with our AI video tools.
Create variants, localisations, and fresh ad concepts instantly, helping your team maintain consistent output without needing additional resources.
AI Script Generation
Turn simple prompts into engaging, persuasive ad scripts that clearly highlight your product’s value. Our AI structures each message to capture viewers’ attention quickly and guide them towards taking action.
AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Bring your message to life with natural-looking avatars and expressive voiceovers in multiple languages. Create polished videos without shooting footage or hiring presenters with our free video ad maker.
Multi-Format Export
Export your ad in vertical, square, or landscape formats for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more using our online video ad maker. Deliver consistently on-brand creatives wherever your audience is.
Visual Enhancement Tools
Improve your ad’s appearance with automated lighting, pacing, and design enhancements to create a highly effective advertisement video. Produce clean, professional visuals even if you have never edited a video before.
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the Video Ad Creator Tool
HeyGen makes it simple for anyone to produce ready-to-launch video ads. No equipment, editing skills, or production experience are needed to create your video ad in just a few minutes.
Describe your product, audience, or campaign goal in a few sentences. HeyGen uses that input to generate a tailored script and an initial storyboard aligned with your marketing objective.
Review the generated script and storyboard, shorten or expand lines for better pacing, refine the call to action, and ensure the tone and messaging align with your brand before moving on to visuals.
Choose an avatar or presenter, pick backgrounds and visuals, add music and captions, and select a voice or record your own. Adjust the timing and scene order so the ad flows naturally.
Render platform-ready versions using presets for social, web, or streaming, or download MP4 files. Create multiple variations for testing, then upload them and start your campaign.
A video ad creator is a tool that helps you make promotional videos quickly using AI scripts, avatars, templates, and visual enhancements. It streamlines the entire ad creation process.
No prior experience is required to use the AI video generator and tools. HeyGen takes care of scripting, visuals, voiceovers, and formatting automatically, so anyone can create polished and effective ads.
Yes, our free video ads are easy to use. You can personalise your script, visuals, avatar, language, pacing, and style so that they match your brand and campaign goals.
You can create product promos, UGC-style ads, brand videos, explainer videos, performance ads, testimonials, and more for any marketing channel.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers and avatars, allowing you to localise ads for global audiences in seconds.
Yes. Export videos in all major sizes, including 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9, so your ads are ready for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms.
Yes. All HeyGen-generated content can be used for commercial advertising across both paid and organic channels.
Most users create a polished, ready-to-launch video ad in just a few minutes. The AI takes care of the heavy lifting so you can work faster with confidence.
Yes. You can instantly generate new hooks, scripts, styles, and formats with our ad generator to run A/B tests and optimise your marketing performance.
No downloads are required. HeyGen runs completely online, allowing you to create video ads from any device with an internet connection.
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