Step 1 Begin with a prompt Describe your product, audience, or campaign goal in a few sentences. HeyGen uses that input to generate a tailored script and an initial storyboard aligned with your marketing objective.

Step 2 Review and refine the script Review the generated script and storyboard, shorten or expand lines for better pacing, refine the call to action, and ensure the tone and messaging align with your brand before moving on to visuals.

Step 3 Customise visuals and voice Choose an avatar or presenter, pick backgrounds and visuals, add music and captions, and select a voice or record your own. Adjust the timing and scene order so the ad flows naturally.