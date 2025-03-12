background leftbackground right
Personalised VideoMarketingAgency

How Ogilvy used HeyGen to encourage Gen Z to talk about their emotions

INDUSTRY:Agency
DEPARTMENT:Marketing
LOCATION:🌍 New York City, New York
See what results HeyGen can get for you.
Learn more

If you cannot say it, sing it

Ogilvy, one of the leading advertising agencies in the world, has been creating impact for brands through iconic, culture-shaping, value-driven ideas for over 75 years. Milka, one of the most loved and easily recognisable chocolate brands, hired Ogilvy to create a campaign focused on the fact that 48% of Gen Z feel uncomfortable expressing their feelings.

To help share their feelings, Ogilvy and Milka took inspiration from an old Dutch proverb, “If you can’t say it, sing it.” That’s why they partnered with Snelle, one of Gen Z’s favorite Dutch rappers, to create the campaign “Let Snelle Sing It for You.” Within minutes, anyone can make a custom song using his voice, appearance, and unique writing style. All they have to do is buy a Milka bar, scan the code, and write down their emotions.

The campaign used three AI engines. OpenAI creates lyrics in Snelle’s signature style, Uberduck clones his voice, and HeyGen produces lifelike videos with flawless lip synchronisation. Together, they create an experience that is engaging, personal, and moving.

Recommended customer stories

Resource Image
Avatar Video

STUDIO 47, a leading regional news broadcaster in Germany, transformed its newsroom with HeyGen, achieving 80% faster production and 60% cost savings while scaling content.

Learn more
Resource Image
Personalized Video

Explore the power of AI-driven video marketing as VideoImagem uses HeyGen’s advanced tools to create compelling, engaging content with ease. Visit us.

Learn more
Resource Image
Video Translation

Learn how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localise technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.

Learn more

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Book a meeting
CTA background