Create Marketing Videos 3x Faster Than Traditional Production Methods

Product launches, social content, ad creative, customer stories—create professional marketing videos in minutes without studios, crews, or waiting for talent. Scale your content across every channel and language from a single source.

  • No credit card needed
  • Update content instantly whenever products change
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12,60,03,539Videos created
10,01,96,124Avatars created
1,73,28,861Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Marketing Challenge

See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The Marketing Content Crunch

The Marketing Content Crunch

Your content calendar never lets up. Product launches need videos. Social channels expect fresh content every day. Campaigns require localised creatives for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and exhausting your budget on a single shoot. By the time the content is ready, the opportunity has passed. Your competitors are publishing video every day while you are still stuck in pre-production. And asking leadership to come on camera? That turns into a scheduling nightmare.

Using HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen transforms your marketing team into a video production powerhouse. Write a script—or let AI generate one from your brief—select an AI avatar, and create professional video in minutes. Product demos, explainer videos, social content, ad creative—all without cameras, studios, or talent coordination. Need the same campaign in 12 markets? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Deliver video at the pace your marketing calendar requires.

Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Rapid Video Production

Move from brief to final video in minutes, not weeks. No studio bookings, no talent scheduling, no post-production queues. Your marketing team manages the entire workflow—from ideation to export—without any external dependencies.

• Generate videos within minutes

• No studio or equipment required

• Full creative control within your team

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Multi-Channel Export

One video, every format. Export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for your Instagram feed. Stop recreating content for each platform—create once, export everywhere.

• 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 aspect ratios

• Optimised for each platform

• Batch export for better efficiency

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Global Campaign Localisation

Launch campaigns across the world without separate productions for each market. AI video translation localises your creative into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your German campaign sounds naturally German, not dubbed.

• Voice cloning maintains your brand voice

• Lip-sync aligns with facial movements

• One source, worldwide distribution

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UGC-style content

Authentic-looking content without the hassle of influencer coordination. Create UGC-style videos that feel native to social feeds—testimonial formats, product reactions, and casual talking-head content that actually delivers results.

• Diverse avatar styles

• Authentic, conversational delivery

• Scale without influencer charges

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Brand Consistency

Lock in your visual identity across every video. Brand Kit enforces approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary ensures product names and taglines are pronounced correctly—every time, by every team member.

• Centralised brand assets

• Pronunciation controls

• Consistent output across the team

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Personalised Video at Scale

Turn one video into thousands of personalised versions. Dynamic variables let you customise names, companies, and details for personalised outreach that drives engagement without manual production for each recipient.

• Dynamic personalisation fields

• Batch generation

• Individual viewer targeting

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From Brief to Published Video in 3 Simple Steps

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Step 1

Start with Your Message

Paste your script, upload a brief, or let the AI script generator create content from your campaign objectives. No blank-page problem—start from your existing marketing materials.

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Step 2

Choose Your Creative Option

Choose from 200+ diverse AI avatars that suit your brand and audience. Select voices, backgrounds, and visual styles. Or create a spokesperson clone for a consistent brand presence across all your content.

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Step 3

Generate and Distribute

Click generate. In minutes, you have a professional marketing video ready. Export in every aspect ratio for every channel. Need global reach? Translate into any language with one click. Deliver content at the pace of your marketing calendar.

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Built for Every Marketing Requirement

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Product Launch Videos

Product Launch Videos

Ship launch content on day one, not day thirty. Product videos that explain features, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not weeks. Update instantly when features change.

Use case: Generate product announcement videos for your website, email, and social channels at the same time on launch day.

Social Media Content

Social Media Content

Keep the algorithm engaged without exhausting your team. Publish social content daily across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube—with consistent quality, in a fraction of the usual production time.

Use case: Create a week’s worth of social videos in a single afternoon session.

Advertising Creatives

Advertising Creatives

Experiment with more concepts and identify top performers faster. Generate ad variations for A/B testing without needing separate shoots for each creative. Different hooks, different avatars, different angles—all within a single workflow.

Use case: Create 10 ad variations for creative testing in the time it takes to produce one traditional ad.

Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours, while expanding into 10+ new languages.

Customer Testimonials

Customer Testimonials

Social proof at scale. Create testimonial-style content that builds trust without having to coordinate customer schedules and filming logistics.

Use case: Produce customer story videos that highlight use cases and outcomes across diverse industries.

Explainer and How-To Content

Explainer and How-To Content

Help customers understand your product with tutorial videos and explainer videos. Update instantly when your product changes—no reshoots required.

Use case: Build a library of feature explainers that stays current with every product update.

Global Marketing Campaigns

Global Marketing Campaigns

Same campaign, every market. Localise creative for international audiences without separate production budgets for each region.

Use case: Launch product campaigns in 12 markets at the same time with native-language video creatives.

Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients move from producing 1–2 videos annually to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.

G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We have the answers

What is AI video creation for marketing purposes?

AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without the usual production requirements. HeyGen combines AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews required. Marketing teams can create product videos, social content, and ad creatives in minutes instead of weeks.

How can I create marketing videos without a production team?

Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes only a few minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.

Can I create social media videos for different platforms?

Yes—HeyGen exports in multiple aspect ratios from a single project. Create once, then export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and 1:1 for Instagram feed posts. There is no need to recreate content for each platform or manage multiple production workflows.

How does a multilingual marketing video work?

Create your marketing video in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Launch global campaigns from a single source video.

Can I create UGC-style content using HeyGen?

Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version will sound like natural Spanish, not like dubbed English.

How can I maintain brand consistency across all my videos?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For enterprise compliance teams handling sensitive policy documentation, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised user management. We do not train our AI models on your content.

Can I personalise videos for individual viewers?

Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev using this approach.

How quickly can I create marketing videos?

HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters or modules to improve learner engagement and tracking.

How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?

Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, multiple days of shooting, and post-production editing—typically 2–4 weeks and $5,000–$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate instead of reshooting. Marketing teams report content creation that is up to 3x faster, along with significantly lower production costs.

Can my entire marketing team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where marketing managers, content creators, and designers can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements accessible to everyone. Admin controls allow you to manage permissions, monitor usage, and ensure brand consistency across all team output.

What kinds of marketing videos can I create?

HeyGen supports almost every kind of marketing video format: product launches, explainer videos, social media content, advertising creatives, customer testimonials, how-to tutorials, company announcements, event promotions, email video content, and more. If you can script it, HeyGen can produce it—in any language, for any channel.

Is my marketing content secure and protected?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For enterprise marketing teams handling sensitive campaign materials or unreleased product information, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.

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Start Creating Marketing Videos Today

Stop waiting for weeks for content that should go live tomorrow. Create professional marketing videos in minutes, localise instantly for global markets, and scale your content production without increasing your team size or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.

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Marketing Solutions for BusinessesProduct Launch Video CampaignsLocalised Video Campaigns for BusinessesUGC Video AdvertisementsHeyGen for Social Media Video CreationCustomer Testimonial Videos
Marketing Video Production for Teams | AI Video Creator | HeyGen