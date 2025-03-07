Make safety training faster, smarter and more cost-effective

Effective safety training videos are essential for every organisation. Whether you are educating employees on workplace hazards, emergency response, or industry-specific safety protocols, HeyGen enables teams to create professional safety training videos quickly, without needing expensive production resources.

Make safety training faster, smarter, and more cost-effective
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Benefits and value

Enhance critical workplace safety with engaging training videos

Streamline safety training videos with no production delays

Traditional safety training video production requires significant time and budget. HeyGen streamlines the process, allowing safety officers, HR teams, and compliance managers to produce high-quality safety training content quickly and efficiently.

safety training video with stewardess

Deliver clear and consistent safety instructions with AI avatars

Use AI avatars to deliver safety instructions clearly and consistently. Incorporate animations, motion graphics, and step-by-step visuals to demonstrate workplace safety procedures, emergency protocols, and industry-specific precautions in your videos.

safety training rules and general guidelines with different scenes

Easily update, adapt, and translate safety training videos

With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can quickly update training materials, adapt content for different industries, and translate your safety training videos into multiple languages. Ensure that employees and stakeholders receive the latest safety information without the need for costly reshoots.

translate safety training videos in any language

See how L&D teams scale up safety training

Sibelco boosts corporate training and safety with AI video

Sibelco boosts corporate training and safety with AI video

Discover how Sibelco uses HeyGen to transform the time it takes to produce internal training videos, dramatically decreasing costs by €1,000 per minute of video created.

“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can feel intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate and enables our team to save both time and money, all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”

Jean-Marie Petit

Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco

Jean-Marie Petit

How to create safety training videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional AI-generated safety training videos in just a few minutes.

  1. Find the ideal video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used for safety training purposes?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that helps organisations create high-quality safety training videos efficiently. It supports teams in educating employees on workplace safety, emergency preparedness, and industry-specific protocols.

How does HeyGen improve safety training video production as compared to traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the need for on-camera presenters, costly video crews, and long production cycles. AI avatars deliver safety instructions in a professional and consistent manner, making safety training videos more scalable and easier to access.

Can I customise AI avatars to match my organisation's safety training style?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers customisable AI avatars that fit your company’s safety culture and training objectives. You can adjust appearance, tone, and script to align with your safety guidelines.

Can HeyGen be used for safety training in specialised industries?

Yes. HeyGen is suitable for a wide range of industries—construction, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and more. Easily customise training videos to match specific safety standards.

How can I update safety training videos with the latest protocols?

With HeyGen, updating videos is quick and simple. You can modify scripts, change visuals, and produce a refreshed version in minutes—no expensive reshoots required.

Can HeyGen safety training videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, absolutely. HeyGen videos can be uploaded to internal portals, e-learning platforms, onboarding modules, or even mobile apps.

How quickly can I create a safety training video using HeyGen?

It usually takes only a few hours to create professional safety training videos, depending on how detailed the content is and the level of customisation required.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for safety training?

No. HeyGen’s intuitive interface is designed for HR teams, safety managers, and trainers who have little or no background in video production.

What types of safety training content benefit the most from HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for workplace safety training, compliance modules, emergency response guides, evacuation procedures, and specialised industry safety topics.

How do I get started with HeyGen for safety training videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI-powered tools, and start producing engaging, effective safety training videos straightaway.

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