HeyGen for Business

Scale your team's video output, without increasing your workload

HeyGen for Business gives your organisation 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you are a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localise video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.

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Used by teams at some of the world’s most innovative companies.

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4.8/5 from 1,300+ reviews
G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:

10Xfaster video production
40% increase in video watch time
5Xincrease in video asset output
5Xreturn on ad spend
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What is HeyGen for Business?

The only HeyGen plan created specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to advanced AI video models, all with centralised billing.

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5x greater generation power for AI images, audio and more.

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Generate and translate videos up to 60 minutes in duration

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Create 5 custom avatars for your organisation

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Add Team Membersfor workspace collaboration

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"HeyGen has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey

Learning Media Designer at Miro

Video creation has just become your superpower

Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace, with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.

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Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.

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Create instantly with studio-quality results
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Translate

One video, every language, every market

Translate your existing content into 175+ languages with native-level translations, precise lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen enables global teams to reach new audiences in minutes instead of months.

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One video, every language, every market
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Personalise

Personalise videos at scale with a human touch

Make every viewer feel personally addressed. Create authentic, personalised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, without any manual recording.

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Personalise videos at scale with a human touch
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Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

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Seamless integration with your existing workflows
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Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-grade governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and built-in AI governance from day one.

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-grade governance

Access the latest video models

Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3 — some of the most advanced AI video models available today, all from a single workspace.

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Avatar IV
Our most advanced avatar technology. Generate videos of up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expressions.

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Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. Unlock new possibilities for marketing and storytelling.

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Veo 3 
Premium video quality from Google’s most advanced model. Ideal for content that requires the very best.

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"We started with a single video. That was enough to see the impact. Once you experience it, it becomes clear what this can unlock"

Mustafa Furniturewala

CTO at Coursera

Our pricing plans

Straightforward pricing tailored for businesses

Business

$149/mo

$20/additional seat. Ideal for organisations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalise, and localise high-quality AI videos at speed.

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5x higher generation usage

5 custom avatars

Self-service SAML/SSO

Interactive Video for e-Learning

SCORM Export

Screen recording

Workspace collaboration

Video draft commenting and editing

Invites and team management

Commercial usage rights for videos

Video translations up to 60 minutes

Priority processing

Scale your brand with centralised assets

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more tools

Centralised billing

Scale video across
every department

Discover how businesses like yours scale video creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Marketing

Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional videos in minutes. Create more content without increasing headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.

Learning & Development
Sales
Localisation
Internal communications
Marketing
Use cases

100+ creator use cases for AI video generator

From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement.

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L&D and training teams

Turn slides and documents into scalable training videos with AI avatars, with quick updates.

Customer success teams

Customer onboarding videos with AI. Reduce support tickets and speed up adoption in 175+ languages.

Marketing teams

Create marketing videos within minutes. Launch campaigns more quickly across every channel and language.

Compliance training teams

Create scalable compliance training videos. Standardise policies quickly across teams and languages.

Sales teams

Create personalised sales videos at scale. Increase responses with outreach, demos, and enablement.

Agencies

Scale agency video production. Deliver client content within minutes in over 175 languages.

Product marketing teams

Launch product videos on day one. Share demos, enablement content, and updates in 175+ languages.

Internal communications teams

Create internal communication videos that employees actually watch. Share updates quickly across teams and languages.

Enterprise-grade features, self-service setup

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every stage of video creation.

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SAML/SSO

SAML/SSO

Enable secure, seamless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.

Centralised billing

Centralised billing

Organisation-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.

Commercial usage rights

Commercial usage rights

Create and publish videos with confidence, with full commercial rights included for business use.

Ready for integration

Ready for integration

Connect with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Create videos directly within your existing workflows.

Team management

Team management

Control roles, permissions, and shared assets so every team stays aligned and on brand.

Priority processing

Priority processing

Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users are moved to the front of the queue.

5x higher generation usage

5x higher generation usage

Get substantially higher monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without running into limits.

Videos up to 60 minutes

Videos up to 60 minutes

Create and translate videos of up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars, and presentations are supported.

Key capabilities businesses value

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Digital Twin

Digital Twin

Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. A single recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.

Voice cloning

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording, so that you maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.

Easy updates

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and click generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content up to date so you always have the best videos ready.

Collaboration

Collaboration

Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.

Captions and subtitles

Captions and subtitles

Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Ideal for global, muted, or multi-channel content.

Brand Kit

Brand Kit

Upload your brand elements to ensure every video remains consistent. Keep colours, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.

Investor resources

See how businesses like yours scale up video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Start creating videos with HeyGen Academy

Read guide

How companies bring stories to life with HeyGen

Read the guide

Key insights from the 2026 AI trends report

Read guide

Trusted by leading businesses to scale video production

Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace with ease using flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.

Miro

"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey,  Learning Media Designer

HeyGen for Business Designed for Every Team

Explore how Marketing, Sales, L&D, Product, and Customer Success teams use HeyGen to drive growth and engagement.

Marketing Solutions for BusinessesLearning & Development ProgrammesSalesInternal Communication TeamsAgenciesProduct Marketing SolutionsCustomer Success Stories & SupportCompliance Training for Indian Businesses

Have questions? We have the answers

What is HeyGen for Business?

HeyGen for Business is a team-focused AI video platform designed for organisations that require secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features that are not available on individual plans. It also delivers the capabilities of an AI video generator for business, purpose-built for global teams.

How is the Business plan different from the other plans?

Individual plans are designed for personal video creation. The Business plan is meant for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralised billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.

How do pooled credits function?

Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.

Can my team collaborate within HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment on, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.

Does HeyGen support translation and localisation?

Absolutely. You can translate any video into more than 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent, and cost-effective.

Is HeyGen for Business secure?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.

Is HeyGen suitable for large organisations?

Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 1,00,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to move up to Enterprise plans when ready.

What kinds of videos can my team create?

Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localise videos in minutes using the best AI video generator for businesses.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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