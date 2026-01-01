Scale your team's video output, without increasing your workload
HeyGen for Business gives your organisation 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you are a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localise video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.
Used by teams at some of the world’s most innovative companies.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
What is HeyGen for Business?
The only HeyGen plan created specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to advanced AI video models, all with centralised billing.
5x greater generation power for AI images, audio and more.
Generate and translate videos up to 60 minutes in duration
Create 5 custom avatars for your organisation
Add Team Membersfor workspace collaboration
"HeyGen has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning Media Designer at Miro
Video creation has just become your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace, with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.
One video, every language, every market
Translate your existing content into 175+ languages with native-level translations, precise lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen enables global teams to reach new audiences in minutes instead of months.
Personalise videos at scale with a human touch
Make every viewer feel personally addressed. Create authentic, personalised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, without any manual recording.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-grade governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and built-in AI governance from day one.
Access the latest video models
Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3 — some of the most advanced AI video models available today, all from a single workspace.
Avatar IV
Our most advanced avatar technology. Generate videos of up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expressions.
Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. Unlock new possibilities for marketing and storytelling.
Veo 3
Premium video quality from Google’s most advanced model. Ideal for content that requires the very best.
"We started with a single video. That was enough to see the impact. Once you experience it, it becomes clear what this can unlock"
Mustafa Furniturewala
CTO at Coursera
Straightforward pricing tailored for businesses
Business
$20/additional seat. Ideal for organisations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalise, and localise high-quality AI videos at speed.
5x higher generation usage
5 custom avatars
Self-service SAML/SSO
Interactive Video for e-Learning
SCORM Export
Screen recording
Workspace collaboration
Video draft commenting and editing
Invites and team management
Commercial usage rights for videos
Video translations up to 60 minutes
Priority processing
Scale your brand with centralised assets
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more tools
Centralised billing
Scale video across
every department
Discover how businesses like yours scale video creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional videos in minutes. Create more content without increasing headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.
100+ creator use cases for AI video generator
From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement.
L&D and training teams
Customer success teams
Marketing teams
Compliance training teams
Sales teams
Product marketing teams
Enterprise-grade features, self-service setup
Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every stage of video creation.
SAML/SSO
Enable secure, seamless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.
Centralised billing
Organisation-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.
Commercial usage rights
Create and publish videos with confidence, with full commercial rights included for business use.
Ready for integration
Connect with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Create videos directly within your existing workflows.
Team management
Control roles, permissions, and shared assets so every team stays aligned and on brand.
Priority processing
Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users are moved to the front of the queue.
5x higher generation usage
Get substantially higher monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without running into limits.
Videos up to 60 minutes
Create and translate videos of up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars, and presentations are supported.
Key capabilities businesses value
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Digital Twin
Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. A single recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.
Voice cloning
Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording, so that you maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.
Easy updates
Edit the script, swap a screen, and click generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content up to date so you always have the best videos ready.
Collaboration
Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.
Captions and subtitles
Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Ideal for global, muted, or multi-channel content.
Brand Kit
Upload your brand elements to ensure every video remains consistent. Keep colours, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.
Investor resources
See how businesses like yours scale up video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Trusted by leading businesses to scale video production
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace with ease using flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
HeyGen for Business Designed for Every Team
Explore how Marketing, Sales, L&D, Product, and Customer Success teams use HeyGen to drive growth and engagement.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is HeyGen for Business?
HeyGen for Business is a team-focused AI video platform designed for organisations that require secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features that are not available on individual plans. It also delivers the capabilities of an AI video generator for business, purpose-built for global teams.
How is the Business plan different from the other plans?
Individual plans are designed for personal video creation. The Business plan is meant for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralised billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.
How do pooled credits function?
Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.
Can my team collaborate within HeyGen?
Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment on, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.
Does HeyGen support translation and localisation?
Absolutely. You can translate any video into more than 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent, and cost-effective.
Is HeyGen for Business secure?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.
Is HeyGen suitable for large organisations?
Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 1,00,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to move up to Enterprise plans when ready.
What kinds of videos can my team create?
Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localise videos in minutes using the best AI video generator for businesses.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.