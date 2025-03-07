For over four decades, Videoimagem has been at the forefront of corporate video production in Brazil. The agency has built a strong reputation for creating high-quality content for training, internal communication, product launches, and corporate summits. As client expectations evolved, Videoimagem recognised a growing demand for more personalised, interactive, and scalable content.

Initially, the agency used other AI-powered video tools to create personalised content but faced limitations in avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability. These constraints limited their ability to deliver the high-quality, engaging videos that clients needed.

Videoimagem needed to produce large-scale personalised video content while ensuring a seamless experience for its clients, so it turned to HeyGen.

Launching personalised video campaigns for AB InBev with HeyGen

Videoimagem used HeyGen’s platform to launch personalised video campaigns for AB InBev, specifically targeting customers on the BEES and Zé Delivery apps. These campaigns aimed to strengthen customer relationships through personalised, engaging content featuring Brazilian celebrities.

For AB InBev’s BEES app, which connects the company with business customers such as bars and supermarkets, Videoimagem produced over 50,000 personalised videos. These videos included tailored promotional content, with customers addressed by name and shown content relevant to their purchase history.

For the Zé Delivery campaign, which targeted individual consumers, Videoimagem used avatars of popular former football players representing major Rio de Janeiro teams. These personalised videos celebrated customers' favourite sports teams, creating an emotional connection. “We’ve heard from them… that it’s more than three times the engagement as compared to without the personalised video,” Mathias shared. Initially producing over 3,000 videos, the campaign showed immense potential for scaling.

Helping Videoimagem scale personalised video production

HeyGen’s advanced video personalisation platform provided the ideal solution. By integrating HeyGen’s API, Videoimagem enhanced its video production with realistic avatars and lifelike voice cloning capabilities, which were crucial for achieving the high engagement levels their clients expected. As Mathias Eichbaum, a Partner at Videoimagem, explained, "The avatar quality is way better than the options we’ve used or seen," highlighting the platform's superior features.

HeyGen’s API integration with tools like Eleven Labs enabled Videoimagem to streamline voice cloning and create thousands of personalised videos without compromising on quality, making it an ideal choice for large-scale campaigns. The collaboration between Videoimagem and HeyGen was characterised by responsive, hands-on support, which helped Videoimagem overcome challenges and optimise the platform for their specific needs.

Enhancing engagement and customer relationships

The results from the personalised video campaigns were impressive. The engagement rates for the videos more than tripled compared to non-personalised campaigns. Clients reported significant improvements in user interactions, showing that personalised content was more effective in building deeper customer connections.

Mathias was particularly impressed with the flawless execution of the campaigns, stating, “We were extremely impressed…absolutely no problems. Everything was good, no errors or bugs.” The quality of the avatars, the natural-sounding voices, and the overall reliability of the platform played a key role in ensuring that these campaigns connected strongly with their audience.

The personalised videos were well received by customers and Videoimagem’s clients, who appreciated the ability to run large-scale campaigns without compromising on quality or engagement. By leveraging HeyGen’s platform, Videoimagem delivered a more personalised and impactful communication experience, setting a new benchmark in video marketing.

The future of personalised video with HeyGen

HeyGen’s cutting-edge AI technology transformed Videoimagem’s approach to personalised video production, helping deliver highly engaging content at scale. By overcoming earlier challenges related to avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability, Videoimagem was able to help its clients connect with customers on a deeper, more personal level.

Looking ahead, Videoimagem plans to further scale its use of HeyGen’s platform to reach even wider audiences, strengthening its position as a leader in personalised video content creation. “HeyGen helps us reach people in a much more personal manner, and that helps us connect with them,” said Mathias.

Through this collaboration, Videoimagem has not only improved customer engagement but also opened up new possibilities for personalised video marketing, firmly establishing HeyGen’s role as a key player in the future of digital communications.