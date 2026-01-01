Build scalable video infrastructure with the HeyGen API
Reduce production costs and time by 95%; create, translate, and scale videos in more than 175 languages and dialects.
Total videos created
Total video translated
Languages
API uptime
Enterprise-grade video intelligence
Build robust video infrastructure with enterprise-grade API and AI capabilities designed for scale, automation, and global reach.
Before translating your video, quickly review and edit the transcript so that your message stays accurate and clear.
Localise training and product launches in 175+ languages and dialects with 99% lip-sync accuracy.
Transform your internal wiki or knowledge base into engaging, expressive videos with AI-powered text-to-video.
Automate the creation of avatar-led onboarding and L&D videos without cameras, studios or production teams.
State-of-the-art text-to-speech API with excellent consistency, low latency, and precise emotional control.
Simple for developers. Fast for teams to deliver
Generate your video in minutes with our easy-to-use REST API.
curl--request POST \ --url https://api.heygen.com/v2/video_translate \ --header 'accept: application/json' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'x-api-key: <your-api-key>' \ --data '{ "translate_audio_only":"false", "keep_the_same_format":"false", "mode":"precision"}'
See how teams build scalable video workflows on HeyGen’s global video intelligence infrastructure.
Create multilingual training videos more quickly and keep your content consistent across all regions.
Enterprise API security, reliability, and control
HeyGen provides enterprises with a secure, reliable video infrastructure designed to scale AI video, with the security, uptime, and controls that global teams require.
Your data security is our highest priority. HeyGen is independently audited and certified for SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance, ensuring your information remains protected to the most stringent standards.
HeyGen is designed for reliable performance with 99.8% API uptime, ensuring your video infrastructure remains available and your automated video workflows run without disruption.
Enterprise customers get direct access to dedicated support engineers who help ensure smooth deployments, quick issue resolution, and reliable video operations at scale.
Manage permissions with role-based access control (RBAC), giving teams the ability to securely assign access, maintain governance, and control how video workflows are created and managed.
Our enterprise API integration brings the benefits of AI video directly into your creator workflows, enabling you to enjoy the convenience of generating high-quality videos quickly and efficiently, without the hassle of switching between different tools.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
The main difference lies in how you balance automation with detailed, granular control.
The Video Agent API takes a single text prompt and triggers the autonomous orchestration of avatar creation, script writing, and visual asset creation and layouts. It offers a full range of precise control while also allowing complete creative freedom. Ideal for large-scale content exploration, internal video creation and automation. It is a truly unique offering in the entire industry.
In comparison, the Standard Video Generation APIs have two main parts: 1) Avatar Video Generation and 2) Template Video Generation. Developers create Avatars and Video Templates using HeyGen’s web platform, which can then be used by the API. Even though it needs more initial setup, these APIs provide the precise control required for brand-consistent, high-production-value assets. Enterprise customers have created millions of videos through them to automate their content pipelines.
Yes, here are the steps to use the Photo Avatar API
If you want to use the Avatar Video Generation, you can use or plug in the avatar by following this guide.
Yes, the API supports pure text-to-avatar generation through a structured descriptive framework that removes the need for external image assets. By providing specific parameters across eight required fields—including age, gender, ethnicity, and style—the AI creates a unique, high-resolution persona. For example, selecting "East Asian" ethnicity with a "Professional" style and "Cinematic" lighting will prompt the engine to return a selection of unique Avatars and Looks, effectively enabling enterprises to scale diverse cast libraries that do not exist in the real world.
You can follow the guide here for prompt-to-avatar.
The template system is designed for highly efficient "mail-merge" style video production, where a master layout acts as a container for dynamic data. Users first create or select a template via the Dashboard or API, then identify specific placeholders for text, images, or audio. By sending a single POST request to the template's generate endpoint with a JSON payload of variables, the system automatically renders unique video files for each recipient, making it the industry standard for personalised sales outreach and customised customer onboarding at scale.
To ensure the highest level of realism and lip-sync accuracy, the recommended “Golden Path” is to programmatically retrieve and use the default_voice_id associated with a specific avatar. This approach guarantees that the vocal characteristics—such as gender, tone, and regional accent—are already optimised for that avatar’s visual persona, significantly reducing the risk of “uncanny valley” effects. If a custom voice is required, developers should always filter the v2/voices list to match the avatar’s metadata, so that audiovisual consistency is maintained.
Because high-fidelity AI video rendering is a resource-intensive process that can take several minutes, the API is designed to be used with an asynchronous, event-driven architecture via Webhooks. Instead of holding an open connection (which can lead to timeouts), your application should register a webhook URL to receive an automated “push” notification once the avatar_video.success event is triggered. This allows your backend to remain performant, processing the video—via the provided video_url—only at the moment it becomes available.
The API offers extensive global reach, supporting over 40 languages and a library of more than 300 diverse voices, enabling smooth cross-border communication. Beyond simple text-to-speech in different languages, the platform provides "Video Translation" features that can take an existing video and translate the audio while simultaneously re-syncing the avatar’s lip movements to the new language. This ensures that the visual performance looks just as authentic in Spanish or Japanese as it did in the original English recording.
HeyGen Video Translation can support 175 languages and dialects (according to here).
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.