The main difference lies in how you balance automation with detailed, granular control.

The Video Agent API takes a single text prompt and triggers the autonomous orchestration of avatar creation, script writing, and visual asset creation and layouts. It offers a full range of precise control while also allowing complete creative freedom. Ideal for large-scale content exploration, internal video creation and automation. It is a truly unique offering in the entire industry.

In comparison, the Standard Video Generation APIs have two main parts: 1) Avatar Video Generation and 2) Template Video Generation. Developers create Avatars and Video Templates using HeyGen’s web platform, which can then be used by the API. Even though it needs more initial setup, these APIs provide the precise control required for brand-consistent, high-production-value assets. Enterprise customers have created millions of videos through them to automate their content pipelines.