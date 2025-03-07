A strong onboarding process sets employees up for success. Whether you are introducing company culture, explaining processes, or guiding team-specific training, HeyGen enables HR teams to create onboarding videos quickly without needing a full production crew.
Traditional onboarding videos can be resource-intensive. HeyGen revolutionizes the process, allowing HR professionals and team leaders to create onboarding videos efficiently and at scale.
Use AI avatars to deliver orientation content consistently and professionally. Incorporate step-by-step explanations, motion graphics, and interactive elements to help new hires retain key details about company policies, expectations, and workflows.
With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can swiftly update onboarding materials, personalize content for specific teams, and translate videos into multiple languages. Ensure every new hire experiences seamless, up-to-date training without costly reshoots.
Discover how Lattice uses HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires—making them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.
How to create onboarding videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating engaging AI-generated onboarding training videos in just a few minutes.
HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that helps companies create onboarding videos quickly. It streamlines new-joiner training by providing scalable, dynamic video content.
HeyGen removes the need for costly production, on-camera presenters, and time-consuming edits. An AI avatar delivers orientation content in a professional manner, reducing production time and improving overall training efficiency.
Absolutely. HeyGen lets you customise your virtual host to align with your specific branding. Change its appearance, tone, and script to maintain consistency in your onboarding experience.
Definitely. HeyGen helps organisations create tailored onboarding videos for specific teams, roles, or departments so new hires receive training content that is directly relevant to them.
HeyGen makes it fast and simple to edit videos. Update scripts or visuals and re-generate the content in minutes — no reshoots needed.
Yes, you can optimise HeyGen videos for HR portals, learning platforms, or intranets. This ensures new hires have easy access to training from anywhere.
Depending on the content and level of customisation, HeyGen can help you create onboarding videos within a few hours, significantly reducing the usual production time.
Not at all. Thanks to HeyGen’s beginner-friendly design, HR personnel, managers, and trainers can easily create onboarding videos without needing advanced technical skills.
Ideal for new-hire orientation, culture-building, role-specific walkthroughs, or compliance training. Essentially, whenever you need clear, engaging content for new employees, HeyGen has you covered.
Sign up for HeyGen, harness its AI-driven video capabilities, and start creating impactful onboarding videos for your workforce immediately.
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