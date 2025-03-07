Welcome new joinees with engaging AI onboarding videos

A strong onboarding process sets employees up for success. Whether you are introducing company culture, explaining processes, or guiding team-specific training, HeyGen enables HR teams to create onboarding videos quickly without needing a full production crew.

Welcome new hires with engaging AI onboarding videos
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Benefits and value

Onboard employees more quickly with engaging video experiences

Automate onboarding training with AI-powered videos

Traditional onboarding videos can be resource-intensive. HeyGen revolutionizes the process, allowing HR professionals and team leaders to create onboarding videos efficiently and at scale.

template onboarding training with ai video

Generate consistent and professional onboarding with AI avatars

Use AI avatars to deliver orientation content consistently and professionally. Incorporate step-by-step explanations, motion graphics, and interactive elements to help new hires retain key details about company policies, expectations, and workflows.

ai avatar template onboarding training schedule for employees

Adapt and translate onboarding training for global workforces

With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can swiftly update onboarding materials, personalize content for specific teams, and translate videos into multiple languages. Ensure every new hire experiences seamless, up-to-date training without costly reshoots.

translate onboarding training for any location and language

Discover how HR teams scale up onboarding

Lattice creates personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos

Lattice creates personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos

Discover how Lattice uses HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires—making them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.

How to create onboarding videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating engaging AI-generated onboarding training videos in just a few minutes.

  1. Find the ideal video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used for onboarding and training?

HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that helps companies create onboarding videos quickly. It streamlines new-joiner training by providing scalable, dynamic video content.

How does HeyGen improve onboarding video production as compared to traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the need for costly production, on-camera presenters, and time-consuming edits. An AI avatar delivers orientation content in a professional manner, reducing production time and improving overall training efficiency.

Can I customise AI avatars to reflect my company’s brand and culture?

Absolutely. HeyGen lets you customise your virtual host to align with your specific branding. Change its appearance, tone, and script to maintain consistency in your onboarding experience.

Can HeyGen be used for onboarding specific teams?

Definitely. HeyGen helps organisations create tailored onboarding videos for specific teams, roles, or departments so new hires receive training content that is directly relevant to them.

How can I update onboarding videos when company policies change?

HeyGen makes it fast and simple to edit videos. Update scripts or visuals and re-generate the content in minutes — no reshoots needed.

Can HeyGen onboarding videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, you can optimise HeyGen videos for HR portals, learning platforms, or intranets. This ensures new hires have easy access to training from anywhere.

How fast can I create an onboarding training video with HeyGen?

Depending on the content and level of customisation, HeyGen can help you create onboarding videos within a few hours, significantly reducing the usual production time.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for onboarding training?

Not at all. Thanks to HeyGen’s beginner-friendly design, HR personnel, managers, and trainers can easily create onboarding videos without needing advanced technical skills.

What types of onboarding content gain the most from using HeyGen?

Ideal for new-hire orientation, culture-building, role-specific walkthroughs, or compliance training. Essentially, whenever you need clear, engaging content for new employees, HeyGen has you covered.

How can I get started with HeyGen for onboarding videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, harness its AI-driven video capabilities, and start creating impactful onboarding videos for your workforce immediately.

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