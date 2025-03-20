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Personalised VideoLocalizationEnterprise

How Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customise 1,00,000 thank you notes

INDUSTRY:Enterprise
DEPARTMENT:Localization
LOCATION:🌍 Paris, France
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Founded in 1926, Publicis Groupe is now the 2nd largest communications group in the world and a leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Every year, the senior leadership group goes all out and creates a celebratory thank you video for the employees.

For Publicis Groupe, 2023 was a year of firsts. It has record financials and was the top performing agency stock, with a 41% increase in share price. It was also the year of the AI revolution, serving as an incredible tool when guided by human creativity. So naturally, they used AI to make the best thank you notes ever.

Using HeyGen’s Avatar Video, OpenAI, Azure, ElevenLabs, and other tools, Publicis Groupe created a digital avatar of its CEO, Arthur Sadoun, and sent 100,000 thank you notes to every employee. Each video was personalized to celebrate their interests and passions. The project forever changed how Publicis Groupe thinks about AI’s role in creativity. It wasn’t about technology. It was about making every person feel seen.

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