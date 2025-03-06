Keeping employees engaged with corporate training videos can be challenging. Traditional formats like PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos often fail to hold attention. HeyGen makes it easier to create engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. Whether it is compliance or leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the usual production hassles. Explore the engagement statistics for corporate training videos.
Employees retain information better when corporate training videos are visual and interactive. HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature allows you to transform any text-based course or slide into high-quality corporate training videos. This improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams. It's a fantastic way to enhance corporate training videos using an AI video generator.
Stop waiting weeks for corporate training videos to be produced. With HeyGen’s AI avatars and customizable templates, corporate trainers can quickly create, update, and scale professional-quality training videos. This can be done without any video editing skills or a studio setup, making it easier to engage your audience with superb AI-generated videos. Discover strategies to improve knowledge retention in e-learning.
Need to train employees across multiple offices or languages? HeyGen offers instant video localization using AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. This ensures every employee, regardless of location, has consistent access to effective corporate training videos. Explore the benefits of multilingual corporate training, as the AI video translator feature makes it seamless.
With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in 10+ languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.
“HeyGen has transformed the way we create video content and has enabled us to use video as a powerful form of communication. It has made communication far more accessible and much more personal.”
Andreas Henschel
Group Lead, Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services, Würth Group
How to create corporate training videos using HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate training videos in minutes. There’s no need for a production team or editing skills.
HeyGen allows you to quickly create polished corporate training videos without production teams, using customizable templates and AI avatars. With HeyGen's user-friendly platform, you can start creating videos instantly. Discover more by registering for free.
HeyGen's AI avatars appear highly lifelike and can deliver training content in multiple languages with translation and lip-syncing features. This helps ensure effective communication and training across diverse teams and locations. Explore what you can do with HeyGen today.
Yes, HeyGen supports video localisation to provide consistent training across different regions and languages, without the need to reshoot footage. By leveraging AI, HeyGen enables effective corporate training at a global scale.
No, HeyGen's platform is user-friendly and enables anyone to create professional training videos without any video editing skills. You can start using HeyGen easily by registering here for free.
By using AI-powered video creation, HeyGen reduces the need for expensive production resources and makes it easier to update training videos, which can significantly reduce overall training costs.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.