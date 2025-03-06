Transform corporate training videos with engaging AI content

Keeping employees engaged with corporate training videos can be challenging. Traditional formats like PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos often fail to hold attention. HeyGen makes it easier to create engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. Whether it is compliance or leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the usual production hassles. Explore the engagement statistics for corporate training videos.

G24.81,000+ reviews
Benefits and value

Create corporate training videos without extra resources

Produce professional training videos instantly

Employees retain information better when corporate training videos are visual and interactive. HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature allows you to transform any text-based course or slide into high-quality corporate training videos. This improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams. It's a fantastic way to enhance corporate training videos using an AI video generator.

Corporate training collage with employee onboarding, communication skills, and professional development modules

Improve training retention with engaging videos

Stop waiting weeks for corporate training videos to be produced. With HeyGen’s AI avatars and customizable templates, corporate trainers can quickly create, update, and scale professional-quality training videos. This can be done without any video editing skills or a studio setup, making it easier to engage your audience with superb AI-generated videos. Discover strategies to improve knowledge retention in e-learning.

a woman is sitting at a desk with a laptop in front of a screen that says employee training techniques to optimize productivity

Deliver corporate training videos in any language

Need to train employees across multiple offices or languages? HeyGen offers instant video localization using AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. This ensures every employee, regardless of location, has consistent access to effective corporate training videos. Explore the benefits of multilingual corporate training, as the AI video translator feature makes it seamless.

a screen shows a woman and says employee onboarding

See how teams scale up corporate training videos

Würth reduces video translation costs by 80% and production time by 50%

Würth reduces video translation costs by 80% and production time by 50%

With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in 10+ languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.

“HeyGen has transformed the way we create video content and has enabled us to use video as a powerful form of communication. It has made communication far more accessible and much more personal.”

Andreas Henschel

Group Lead, Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services, Würth Group

Andreas Henschel

How to create corporate training videos using HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate training videos in minutes. There’s no need for a production team or editing skills.

  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar.
  1. Customize your video.
  1. Translate and localize for global teams
  1. Submit your video

FAQ

How can HeyGen make corporate training video creation easier?

HeyGen allows you to quickly create polished corporate training videos without production teams, using customizable templates and AI avatars. With HeyGen's user-friendly platform, you can start creating videos instantly. Discover more by registering for free.

What makes HeyGen's AI avatars so effective for training programmes?

HeyGen's AI avatars appear highly lifelike and can deliver training content in multiple languages with translation and lip-syncing features. This helps ensure effective communication and training across diverse teams and locations. Explore what you can do with HeyGen today.

Can HeyGen help in scaling corporate training globally?

Yes, HeyGen supports video localisation to provide consistent training across different regions and languages, without the need to reshoot footage. By leveraging AI, HeyGen enables effective corporate training at a global scale.

Is prior video editing experience required to use HeyGen?

No, HeyGen's platform is user-friendly and enables anyone to create professional training videos without any video editing skills. You can start using HeyGen easily by registering here for free.

How does HeyGen assist in reducing corporate training costs?

By using AI-powered video creation, HeyGen reduces the need for expensive production resources and makes it easier to update training videos, which can significantly reduce overall training costs.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Book a meeting
CTA background