HubSpot is an AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform used by marketing, sales, and service teams across the world. With a mission to lead the adoption of AI across its organisation and customer base, HubSpot has invested significantly in understanding how AI can reshape workflows, reduce production friction, and help teams achieve better growth.

For Nelson Chacón Guzman, Marketing and Audience Development, and Oscar Eduardo Estrada, Video AI Technology Specialist, their work supports one of HubSpot’s key priorities: helping customers understand and leverage new AI tools while the company models that adoption from within. Meeting that goal meant addressing a major bottleneck: the challenge of creating, updating, and localising video at the pace the business needed.

Everything changed once the team started using HeyGen. The platform helped HubSpot speed up production, edit videos within minutes, instantly translate content, and enable more internal teams to create professional-quality videos.

Eliminating the friction of traditional video production

Before using HeyGen, the team struggled with the biggest constraint in video creation: time.

“The biggest challenge that we faced before using HeyGen was people’s time,” Oscar said. “If we had to change what a person said in a video, it would probably take days because we had to work around the schedules not only of the talent, but also of the crew who were filming the video.”

This was not just an inconvenience. It directly affected delivery timelines.

“Even small changes in post-production often meant a delay of several days for a project,” Oscar added.

Localisation introduced an additional layer of complexity. Creating multilingual content requires long translation timelines. “Sometimes you can have a week or even a fortnight of waiting time to get some of these video transcripts translated,” Nelson said.

For a global brand launching frequently updated products, the rigidity of traditional video processes came in the way of speed, consistency, and quality. The team needed a solution that could adapt as quickly as HubSpot’s content needs evolved.

From complex workflows to instant video creation

HeyGen became the platform that eliminated these constraints and unlocked new creative possibilities.

From the very first experience, the team recognised its potential. “I was quite amazed at how realistic it was, and how close to a finished final product it felt when you use it for the first time,” Nelson said.

The ease of use made adoption smooth across teams. “What I love about HeyGen is how simple it is to use. The user interface really reduces friction and makes it possible for anyone, even those who do not have a background in video creation, to create videos with their own avatars,” Oscar said.

This accessibility empowered more people at HubSpot to create professional content without depending heavily on production teams. It also made possible experiments that were earlier out of reach, such as pairing blog posts with instantly generated videos.

“One of the things we had always wanted to do was create videos to go with each blog article we have,” Nelson said. “Now, we just drop in the URL and in a matter of minutes, you can create a script and have the first layer ready to be sent to the editor.”

Now, anyone can achieve what earlier needed specialised teams and lengthy coordination cycles.

HeyGen also gave HubSpot the flexibility to edit videos even after they had already been shot.

“With HeyGen, we’re able to edit videos after they have been created in just a few minutes,” Oscar said.

This reshaped how the team approached timelines and gave them the confidence to adapt quickly. “If there is any modification that needs to be made afterwards, we can confidently apply it using HeyGen without having to worry about any potential delays.”

Creating smooth, multilingual content that truly connects

One of the most impactful benefits of HeyGen for HubSpot has been its translation and localisation capabilities. Nelson described the experience of seeing multilingual content for the first time:

“I felt a real sense of achievement when I saw the first version of a video that you would usually watch in English. Experiencing it in the native language was extremely impactful.”

What impressed him even more was how realistic it felt. “Knowing that the person does not know a word of Spanish, and then hearing him speak Spanish almost like a native speaker, was extremely surprising,” Nelson said.

For a company serving customers across multiple languages and regions, this level of authenticity was truly transformative.

On the customer side, Oscar noticed something unexpected: people did not react at all, and that turned out to be a positive sign. “The most surprising interaction is when there is no interaction, because then it feels like HeyGen can blend in seamlessly.”

If customers cannot tell which parts of the video were reshot, translated, or AI-modified, the content can evolve as quickly as HubSpot’s product updates.

Enabling more teams to create and innovate using video

Beyond just content quality and speed, HeyGen has enabled HubSpot teams to work in a more creative and independent way.

“It feels exciting to be able to create professional content without external help. It reduces the barriers to creating videos so much,” Oscar said. “It enables anyone who wants to tell a great story to actually tell a great story.”

For Nelson and Oscar, this democratisation is where HeyGen aligns most closely with HubSpot’s mission. Helping customers grow better means helping internal teams move faster, produce more, and share their learnings along the way.

As Oscar put it: “HeyGen has so many different products, and they are always launching new updates. It really opens up the possibility to experiment and see where the limits are.”