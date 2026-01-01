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Turn outreach into real impact with AI video for sales

Sales should move fast, but video production does not. With HeyGen, you can turn sales ideas into professional-grade videos instantly, so your team can focus on closing deals instead of spending time on content creation.

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Why HeyGen

Why sales teams choose HeyGen for personalized videos

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Stop saying the same thing again and again

Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature, so your pitch deck speaks for you, even when you are not in the room.

Automate your best-performing messages

With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalized sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.

Qualify leads and engage prospects

Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.

Speed up sales cycles

Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, helping you save time on live demos and increase deal velocity.

Effortless updates, global reach

Easily edit videos to keep pitches up to date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voice-overs and proofreading.

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Customer stories

Why training, marketing, and localization teams trust HeyGen

customer story

90%

video completion rate

customer story

25%

increase in completion rates

customer story

10x

increase in video production speed

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10-15

languages per video

customer story

80%

reduction in translation costs

customer story

€1,000

saved per minute of video

Featured use cases

Stand out in every deal, from the first interaction to closing

HeyGen enables sales teams to personalise every stage of the buyer journey with scalable video content that boosts engagement and speeds up deal velocity.

Sales presentations

Sales presentations

Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward even before you get on the call.

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Sales outreach

Sales outreach

From outbound pitches to pre-call introductions and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.

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AI Sales Development Representatives

AI Sales Development Representatives (AI SDRs)

HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to respond to prospect queries, qualify leads, and schedule meetings round the clock.

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From repetitive calls to high-converting videos

Before HeyGen

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Repeating the same sales pitch on every call

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Static decks and cold outreach that fail to stand out

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Delayed follow-ups due to manual content creation

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Expensive, slow video production and localisation timelines

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Missed opportunities outside office hours

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Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions

After HeyGen

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Turn pitch decks into reusable, avatar-led videos

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Send personalized outreach at scale with AI video

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Use avatar-led screen recordings for fast, clear walkthroughs

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Localise videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects

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Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage

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Keep messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing

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The highest Trust
& Safety standards

At HeyGen, we believe that revolutionary AI technology must be built with the highest standards of security and ethics embedded from the very beginning. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data remains secure and that our AI is used responsibly and ethically.

Robust security

Robust security

From the initial upload to the final delivery, your data is protected using industry-leading security protocols.

Certified compliance

Certified compliance

Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.

Continuous improvement

Continuous improvement

Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate new and emerging threats.

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eBooks

Resources

Insights from the 2025 L&D report

Pyne converts trials and activates users

This customer story explains how Pyne used HeyGen to increase product demo completion rates by 10x and speed up user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.

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Increase revenue with bottom-of-funnel (BOFU) videos

Increase revenue with BOFU videos

This guide is a practical playbook for marketers looking to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.

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Level up your marketing and sales videos

Level up your marketing and sales videos

This guide will explore the power of personalized video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and enhance customer relationships.

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Get Started for Free

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Listen to customer success stories
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Have questions? We have the answers you need.

What exactly is an AI-powered sales enablement video?

An AI-powered sales enablement video uses HeyGen’s AI tools for sales videos with synthetic voices and human-like avatars. These personalized videos help sales teams deliver engaging, scalable communication for outreach, demos, proposals, and follow-ups, making AI sales videos a powerful way to stand out without cameras, studios, or complex production.

How can AI sales videos be used throughout the sales cycle?

AI sales videos enhance every stage: prospecting with personalized videos, engaging buyers with demos, accelerating deals through tailored proposals, nurturing via AI video outreach, and driving post-sale upsells. This consistent, scalable communication helps reps build trust, strengthen relationships, and close deals faster with impactful, human-like video messages at scale.

Why is HeyGen the best option for creating sales videos with human-like presenters?

HeyGen makes creating AI sales videos simple with the most natural avatars, customizable hosts, and synthetic voices. Combined with multilingual support, fast rendering, and studio-quality output, HeyGen empowers teams to create personalized videos for sales outreach—professional, authentic, and consistent—without needing recording equipment, editing skills, or lengthy production processes.

How does AI personalize sales videos for different prospects or accounts?

HeyGen personalizes AI sales videos by inserting dynamic fields like names, companies, or industries into scripts. This makes AI video outreach more impactful, creating personalized videos at scale. Reps deliver messages that feel one-to-one without re-recording, ensuring each prospect receives relevant, engaging communication tailored to their needs and priorities.

How to create sales outreach videos with customizable virtual hosts.

To create AI sales outreach videos, choose a HeyGen avatar or digital twin, write your script, personalize with variables, and generate instantly with synthetic voices. These personalized videos can be shared by email, CRM, or LinkedIn, making AI video outreach professional, consistent, and scalable while maintaining authenticity and strong brand presence.

How does HeyGen help reduce time spent on sales calls?

Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across different regions.

What is an interactive avatar, and how can I use it in sales?

Interactive avatars function as AI SDRs—they can answer FAQs, guide buyers through your product, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. You can embed them in your website or product experience to scale top-of-funnel engagement.

How easy is it to update a video after it has been created?

By removing the need for expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and turnaround times, while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.

Explore more use cases

See how teams across industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.

Sales PresentationsSales OutreachProduct ExplainersSkills TrainingSafety TrainingPersonal GreetingsOnboarding TrainingMedical Knowledge SharingLearning & DevelopmentLeadership UpdatesKeynotesFinancial Knowledge SharingCorporate TrainingCompliance TrainingLanguage LearningVideo adsSocial MediaProduct ReviewsProduct LaunchesNews StoriesHow-to VideosEvent MarketingDocumentary StyleBrand VideosAI Tutorials

Start creating videos using AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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