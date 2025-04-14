This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.
Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker
AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script
Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.
Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo
Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.
Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages
Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.
Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles
The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.
One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon
Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.
Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.
Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.
Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.
Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.
Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.
Dubbing a cartoon for each market once meant new voice actors per language. Translate cartoon videos using cloned voices into 175+ languages, and release localized video content in every market the same week.
How AI cartoon video maker works
Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.
Dán một kịch bản hoặc nhập một gợi ý, sau đó để AI tự động chia nội dung thành các cảnh với nhịp điệu và lời dẫn phù hợp.
Chọn phong cách hoạt hình, tỷ lệ khung hình và mẫu, rồi áp dụng màu sắc và phông chữ thương hiệu của bạn.
Chọn nhân vật có sẵn, tự thiết kế trong trình tạo nhân vật hoặc tải lên một bức ảnh để tạo hoạt ảnh.
Preview, adjust any scene, then export in MP4 up to 4K or resize for any platform.
An AI cartoon video maker, sometimes called an AI animation maker, is software that lets you create animated videos from text. To create an animation, enter a script or prompt, and it produces scenes, characters, voiceover, and music in minutes using advanced AI models to generate each shot.
Không, miễn là nhân vật được giữ nhất quán và giọng nói nghe tự nhiên như con người – đó là hai yếu tố cốt lõi của một kết quả chất lượng cao. HeyGen duy trì một thiết kế nhân vật xuyên suốt mọi cảnh và kết hợp với giọng đọc tự nhiên, đó là lý do nền tảng này dẫn đầu các báo cáo Mùa Hè 2026 của G2 với 281 huy hiệu và 23 vị trí số 1.
Để tạo một nhân vật hoạt hình tùy chỉnh, hãy tải lên hình ảnh, chọn giọng nói và dán kịch bản của bạn. Avatar IV sẽ làm cho khuôn mặt cử động khớp với từng từ, vì vậy linh vật, hình minh họa hoặc nhân vật truyện tranh sẽ nói đúng lời thoại của bạn mà vẫn giữ nguyên thiết kế gốc trong mọi video.
Hầu hết các công cụ tạo hoạt hình chỉ dừng lại ở mẫu có sẵn và nhân vật stock. HeyGen là lựa chọn AI tốt nhất khi bạn cần nhân vật tùy chỉnh từ chính hình ảnh của mình, tạo video chỉ với một prompt bằng Video Agent, dịch sang hơn 175 ngôn ngữ, xuất 4K và hiện đang được sử dụng bởi 85% các công ty thuộc Fortune 100.
Có. Như được trình bày chi tiết trong câu chuyện khách hàng Anton Voroniuk, nhà giáo dục này sử dụng AI để tạo video khóa học với chi phí sản xuất thấp hơn 40 lần, tiết kiệm 15,5 giờ mỗi tuần và tiếp cận hơn 1 triệu học viên.
Có, bạn có thể tạo một video hoạt hình miễn phí trên gói miễn phí, hoạt động như một trình tạo hoạt hình AI miễn phí để thử nghiệm. Các gói Creator bắt đầu từ 24 USD mỗi tháng với nhiều phút video hơn và các tính năng nâng cao, cùng với mức giá doanh nghiệp tùy chỉnh dành cho các đội nhóm đang mở rộng quy mô sản xuất video.
Không. Công cụ AI này hoạt động như một trình tạo hoạt hình trực tuyến ngay trên trình duyệt và qua ứng dụng di động, được xây dựng để bất kỳ ai cũng có thể tạo video hoạt hình chuyên nghiệp chỉ từ văn bản. Nếu bạn có thể viết kịch bản, bạn có thể xuất bản một bộ phim hoạt hình.
Có, bạn vẫn giữ toàn quyền sáng tạo. Mỗi cảnh đều có thể chỉnh sửa, vì vậy bạn có thể viết lại lời thoại, thay đổi giọng đọc hoặc sắp xếp lại các cảnh trong trình chỉnh sửa video AI và định hình kết quả theo đúng ý bạn, rồi xuất lại chỉ trong vài phút.
Có. Hãy dùng tính năng dịch video bằng AI của chúng tôi để biến một bộ phim hoạt hình thành hơn 175 ngôn ngữ và phương ngữ khác nhau với giọng nói được nhân bản và khớp khẩu hình, giúp các nhân vật nói từng ngôn ngữ một cách tự nhiên thay vì chỉ lồng tiếng lệch với chuyển động miệng.
Trình tạo hoạt hình cung cấp các nhân vật hoạt hình phong cách Pixar và nhân vật hoạt hình có sẵn, hoặc bạn có thể tạo hoạt hình từ các thiết kế 2D, 3D hoặc vẽ tay của riêng mình. Các hoạt hình AI tuân theo bộ nhận diện thương hiệu của bạn, vì vậy màu sắc và phông chữ luôn nhất quán xuyên suốt cả loạt nội dung.
Khám phá thêm các công cụ được hỗ trợ bởi AI
Biến bất kỳ bức ảnh nào thành sống động với giọng nói và chuyển động siêu chân thực bằng Avatar IV.
Turn your script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, voiceover, and music.