AI Cartoon Video Maker: Animate Any Script

This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.

AI cartoon video maker interface turning a script prompt into an animated video with an original cartoon character speaking.
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Được hàng triệu người trên toàn thế giới tin tưởng để biến câu chuyện của họ thành hiện thực.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker

AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script

Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.

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A script panel with a Generate button turning text into a storyboard row of original cartoon scenes.

Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo

Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.

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An uploaded original cartoon mascot illustration becoming an animated speaking character with lip-sync markers.

Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages

Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.

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An original cartoon character beside a voice panel and a language list with flags and matched lip-sync.

Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles

The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.

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A gallery of original animated style templates with a brand-kit panel of color swatches and aspect-ratio chips.

One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon

Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.

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A Video Agent panel showing one prompt flowing through an editable Script to Scenes to Final cut blueprint.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI cartoon video maker

A vertical phone preview of an original cartoon short beside a content calendar with checkmarks.

Faceless Cartoon Videos for Shorts

Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.

An original cartoon narrator pointing at a whiteboard with a simple product-workflow diagram.

Animated Explainers for Business

Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.

A wholesome original storybook cartoon scene with friendly generic animals beside a lesson-script panel.

Educational Cartoons and Kids Stories

Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.

A consistent original animated presenter delivering a training module as a policy document converts to video.

Training and Onboarding Animations

Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.

A generic unbranded product animated into a cartoon ad shown as two variant preview cards.

Cartoon Ads and Product Promos

Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.

An original cartoon character surrounded by language cards labeled ES, FR, JA, DE over a faint world map.

Multilingual Cartoons for Global Reach

Dubbing a cartoon for each market once meant new voice actors per language. Translate cartoon videos using cloned voices into 175+ languages, and release localized video content in every market the same week.

Biểu tượng tài liệu màu trắng bị làm mờ với nút phát trên nền xanh nhạt.How it works

How AI cartoon video maker works

Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.

step icon

Step 1: Enter your idea

Dán một kịch bản hoặc nhập một gợi ý, sau đó để AI tự động chia nội dung thành các cảnh với nhịp điệu và lời dẫn phù hợp.

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Step 2: Select a style

Chọn phong cách hoạt hình, tỷ lệ khung hình và mẫu, rồi áp dụng màu sắc và phông chữ thương hiệu của bạn.

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Bước 3: Chọn diễn viên cho nhân vật của bạn

Chọn nhân vật có sẵn, tự thiết kế trong trình tạo nhân vật hoặc tải lên một bức ảnh để tạo hoạt ảnh.

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Step 4: Generate and export

Preview, adjust any scene, then export in MP4 up to 4K or resize for any platform.

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Trình tạo video hoạt hình AI là gì và nó hoạt động như thế nào?

An AI cartoon video maker, sometimes called an AI animation maker, is software that lets you create animated videos from text. To create an animation, enter a script or prompt, and it produces scenes, characters, voiceover, and music in minutes using advanced AI models to generate each shot.

Video hoạt hình AI của tôi có trông rẻ tiền hoặc cẩu thả không?

Không, miễn là nhân vật được giữ nhất quán và giọng nói nghe tự nhiên như con người – đó là hai yếu tố cốt lõi của một kết quả chất lượng cao. HeyGen duy trì một thiết kế nhân vật xuyên suốt mọi cảnh và kết hợp với giọng đọc tự nhiên, đó là lý do nền tảng này dẫn đầu các báo cáo Mùa Hè 2026 của G2 với 281 huy hiệu và 23 vị trí số 1.

Làm thế nào để tôi biến một bức ảnh hoặc bản vẽ thành nhân vật hoạt hình biết nói?

Để tạo một nhân vật hoạt hình tùy chỉnh, hãy tải lên hình ảnh, chọn giọng nói và dán kịch bản của bạn. Avatar IV sẽ làm cho khuôn mặt cử động khớp với từng từ, vì vậy linh vật, hình minh họa hoặc nhân vật truyện tranh sẽ nói đúng lời thoại của bạn mà vẫn giữ nguyên thiết kế gốc trong mọi video.

Tại sao nên chọn HeyGen thay vì các công cụ video hoạt hình AI khác?

Hầu hết các công cụ tạo hoạt hình chỉ dừng lại ở mẫu có sẵn và nhân vật stock. HeyGen là lựa chọn AI tốt nhất khi bạn cần nhân vật tùy chỉnh từ chính hình ảnh của mình, tạo video chỉ với một prompt bằng Video Agent, dịch sang hơn 175 ngôn ngữ, xuất 4K và hiện đang được sử dụng bởi 85% các công ty thuộc Fortune 100.

Một người sáng tạo có thể vận hành một kênh hoạt hình ở quy mô lớn bằng AI không?

Có. Như được trình bày chi tiết trong câu chuyện khách hàng Anton Voroniuk, nhà giáo dục này sử dụng AI để tạo video khóa học với chi phí sản xuất thấp hơn 40 lần, tiết kiệm 15,5 giờ mỗi tuần và tiếp cận hơn 1 triệu học viên.

Trình tạo video hoạt hình AI của HeyGen có miễn phí không, và các gói trả phí mang lại thêm những gì?

Có, bạn có thể tạo một video hoạt hình miễn phí trên gói miễn phí, hoạt động như một trình tạo hoạt hình AI miễn phí để thử nghiệm. Các gói Creator bắt đầu từ 24 USD mỗi tháng với nhiều phút video hơn và các tính năng nâng cao, cùng với mức giá doanh nghiệp tùy chỉnh dành cho các đội nhóm đang mở rộng quy mô sản xuất video.

Tôi có cần kỹ năng làm hoạt hình hoặc tải phần mềm về máy để sử dụng không?

Không. Công cụ AI này hoạt động như một trình tạo hoạt hình trực tuyến ngay trên trình duyệt và qua ứng dụng di động, được xây dựng để bất kỳ ai cũng có thể tạo video hoạt hình chuyên nghiệp chỉ từ văn bản. Nếu bạn có thể viết kịch bản, bạn có thể xuất bản một bộ phim hoạt hình.

Tôi có thể chỉnh sửa video hoạt hình sau khi AI tạo xong không?

Có, bạn vẫn giữ toàn quyền sáng tạo. Mỗi cảnh đều có thể chỉnh sửa, vì vậy bạn có thể viết lại lời thoại, thay đổi giọng đọc hoặc sắp xếp lại các cảnh trong trình chỉnh sửa video AI và định hình kết quả theo đúng ý bạn, rồi xuất lại chỉ trong vài phút.

Tôi có thể dịch các video hoạt hình của mình sang những ngôn ngữ khác không?

Có. Hãy dùng tính năng dịch video bằng AI của chúng tôi để biến một bộ phim hoạt hình thành hơn 175 ngôn ngữ và phương ngữ khác nhau với giọng nói được nhân bản và khớp khẩu hình, giúp các nhân vật nói từng ngôn ngữ một cách tự nhiên thay vì chỉ lồng tiếng lệch với chuyển động miệng.

AI có thể tạo ra những phong cách hoạt hình và anime nào?

Trình tạo hoạt hình cung cấp các nhân vật hoạt hình phong cách Pixar và nhân vật hoạt hình có sẵn, hoặc bạn có thể tạo hoạt hình từ các thiết kế 2D, 3D hoặc vẽ tay của riêng mình. Các hoạt hình AI tuân theo bộ nhận diện thương hiệu của bạn, vì vậy màu sắc và phông chữ luôn nhất quán xuyên suốt cả loạt nội dung.

Khám phá thêm các công cụ được hỗ trợ bởi AI

Biến bất kỳ bức ảnh nào thành sống động với giọng nói và chuyển động siêu chân thực bằng Avatar IV.

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Bắt đầu sáng tạo với HeyGen

Turn your script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, voiceover, and music.

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