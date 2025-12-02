Translate videos from
Polish to English

Translate Polish videos into clear, natural English using an AI-powered video translation platform designed for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your Polish video, generate accurate English subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes without studios, manual editing, or technical complexity.

Whether you are translating a Polish YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this solution helps you reach English-speaking audiences efficiently while maintaining clarity, tone, and context.


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12,60,10,735Videos created
10,01,96,562Avatars created
1,73,29,299Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 10,00,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Polish to English in an instant

Traditional video translation usually involves multiple vendors, long timelines, and high costs. This AI-powered workflow brings the entire process down to just a few minutes.

You can translate Polish videos into English automatically without having to coordinate with translators, voice artists, or editors. Everything is managed through a single interface, making it easier to scale up content production while staying consistent.



Reach English-Speaking Audiences Across the World

English is the primary language for global distribution across video platforms, education portals, and corporate communication. Translating Polish videos into English helps broaden reach, enhance accessibility, and boost engagement.

This approach works well in the following cases:

Refine YouTube videos and social media content

Online training and educational material for e-learning

Internal company communication

Marketing and promotional videos

Organisations with global audiences often combine this with workflows such as English to Spanish video translation to maximise reach across regions.

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Best Practices for Polish to English Video Translation

For the best results, start with clear Polish audio and minimal background noise. Review the Polish transcript carefully before translating so that you can catch any errors or context issues early.

Choose subtitles when accessibility is a priority, or English dubbing when you want a fully localised viewing experience. Always preview the final output before publishing to ensure the timing and clarity are correct.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features Designed for Polish to English Video Translation

Automatic Polish speech recognition

Polish to English video translation

English subtitles and voice-over

AI dubbing with lip-sync

Subtitle synchronisation

Speech-to-text and text-to-speech

Multilingual video localisation

Support for popular video formats

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into French or Spanish in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create polished, shareable videos in just a few simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system will automatically detect the French audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a French transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate into Spanish

Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voice-over, or a Spanish avatar.

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Step 4

Review and Export

Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.

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What makes HeyGen stand out?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.

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Simple

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of waiting for weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I translate a Polish video into English?

You can translate a Polish video into English by uploading the file, generating a Polish transcript, translating it into English, and exporting subtitles or voiceover with precise timing and alignment.



Can I translate a Polish video to English online for free?

Yes, you can translate short Polish video clips online for free to check subtitle accuracy and voice quality before upgrading for longer videos or advanced translation features.



Does this tool support English subtitles for Polish videos?

Yes, the platform allows you to generate accurate English subtitles for Polish videos and export them in standard formats suitable for YouTube and training platforms. You can create an account here, which enables smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


Can I create English dubbing from a Polish video?

Yes, you can create English dubbing using AI voices that sound natural, maintain proper pacing, and optionally support lip synchronisation for a polished viewing experience.



Do you support Polish accents and regional speech variations?

Yes, the system recognises Polish accents and regional speech patterns, improving transcription accuracy and ensuring the English translation remains clear and natural.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other file formats?

Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This means you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing, without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation.


Can I create multiple language versions of the same video?

Yes, you can reuse the same source video to create multiple language versions, similar to workflows used for Spanish to English video translation.


Is this Polish to English video translation useful for business or training content in India?

Yes, many organisations translate Polish onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication videos into English to support global teams and international audiences.


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