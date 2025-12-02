Translate videos from
Polish to English
Translate Polish videos into clear, natural English using an AI-powered video translation platform designed for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your Polish video, generate accurate English subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes without studios, manual editing, or technical complexity.
Whether you are translating a Polish YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this solution helps you reach English-speaking audiences efficiently while maintaining clarity, tone, and context.
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Go from Polish to English in an instant
Traditional video translation usually involves multiple vendors, long timelines, and high costs. This AI-powered workflow brings the entire process down to just a few minutes.
You can translate Polish videos into English automatically without having to coordinate with translators, voice artists, or editors. Everything is managed through a single interface, making it easier to scale up content production while staying consistent.
Reach English-Speaking Audiences Across the World
English is the primary language for global distribution across video platforms, education portals, and corporate communication. Translating Polish videos into English helps broaden reach, enhance accessibility, and boost engagement.
This approach works well in the following cases:
Refine YouTube videos and social media content
Online training and educational material for e-learning
Internal company communication
Marketing and promotional videos
Organisations with global audiences often combine this with workflows such as English to Spanish video translation to maximise reach across regions.
Best Practices for Polish to English Video Translation
For the best results, start with clear Polish audio and minimal background noise. Review the Polish transcript carefully before translating so that you can catch any errors or context issues early.
Choose subtitles when accessibility is a priority, or English dubbing when you want a fully localised viewing experience. Always preview the final output before publishing to ensure the timing and clarity are correct.
Features Designed for Polish to English Video Translation
Automatic Polish speech recognition
Polish to English video translation
English subtitles and voice-over
AI dubbing with lip-sync
Subtitle synchronisation
Speech-to-text and text-to-speech
Multilingual video localisation
Support for popular video formats
How to translate your video into French or Spanish in 4 easy steps
Use your words to create polished, shareable videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system will automatically detect the French audio track.
Generate a French transcript
Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.
Translate into Spanish
Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voice-over, or a Spanish avatar.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a Polish video into English?
You can translate a Polish video into English by uploading the file, generating a Polish transcript, translating it into English, and exporting subtitles or voiceover with precise timing and alignment.
Can I translate a Polish video to English online for free?
Yes, you can translate short Polish video clips online for free to check subtitle accuracy and voice quality before upgrading for longer videos or advanced translation features.
Does this tool support English subtitles for Polish videos?
Yes, the platform allows you to generate accurate English subtitles for Polish videos and export them in standard formats suitable for YouTube and training platforms. You can create an account here, which enables smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
Can I create English dubbing from a Polish video?
Yes, you can create English dubbing using AI voices that sound natural, maintain proper pacing, and optionally support lip synchronisation for a polished viewing experience.
Do you support Polish accents and regional speech variations?
Yes, the system recognises Polish accents and regional speech patterns, improving transcription accuracy and ensuring the English translation remains clear and natural.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other file formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This means you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing, without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation.
Can I create multiple language versions of the same video?
Yes, you can reuse the same source video to create multiple language versions, similar to workflows used for Spanish to English video translation.
Is this Polish to English video translation useful for business or training content in India?
Yes, many organisations translate Polish onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication videos into English to support global teams and international audiences.
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