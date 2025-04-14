Dub your videos with AI-powered voiceovers in any language to connect with audiences across the world. Our voice dubbing service helps you improve engagement in multiple languages and makes your content more relatable.
Need AI dubbing to create voice-overs and translate videos?
HeyGen’s Voice Dubber uses advanced AI technology to match audio to your visuals with precision and ease, creating an excellent AI voice-over experience. Whether you are reaching a global audience or enhancing storytelling, this tool makes voice dubbing simpler than ever before. With HeyGen, bring a new dimension to your videos by adding polished voice dubbing and professional dubs that truly resonate with viewers.
Best practices for using an AI dubbing tool
Optimise your dubbing experience with these effective tips:
Improving communication with AI dubbing
Voice dubbing opens up opportunities to engage diverse audiences. Whether it is a marketing message or a story, accurate and clear dubbing ensures your content feels natural and engaging in every language. This AI voice translation capability is transforming the way content is delivered.
HeyGen offers a cutting-edge voice dubbing solution powered by AI, trusted by professionals across the globe. Our intuitive platform guarantees high-quality results, enabling you to create impactful localised video content with our audio dubber.
How Does HeyGen's AI Dubbing Function?
Create multilingual, lip-synchronised videos with AI in just a few minutes.
Start with a clean audio file or type out your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech options to deliver the best AI voice-over experience for your video.
Choose a talking AI avatar or sync lip movements over real human footage for natural, lifelike delivery, enhancing your dubbing results.
Choose from over 300 voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, using AI voice cloning for excellent synchronisation, similar to how scientific strategies are used to tackle climate change impacts, advances in medical AI tools, technological innovations in light-guiding systems, newly identified genetics of human pigmentation, and the growing AI language capabilities across Africa.
HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export your video and share it almost instantly, maximising your reach with a free video translator option.
HeyGen’s Voice Dubber automatically replaces the original audio in a video with high-quality AI-generated voiceovers in multiple languages. It also preserves lip sync and tone.
Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual dubbing. You can upload a video in one language and generate voice-overs in several other languages using AI technology.
HeyGen uses advanced facial animation and voice alignment technology to ensure that the dubbed voice syncs naturally with the speaker’s lip movements.
HeyGen’s voice dubbing uses ultra-realistic AI voices that sound natural, expressive, and professional—ideal for commercial, educational, and social content.
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide range of male and female voices in different accents and languages, allowing you to match the tone and style of your video.
No. The platform is suitable even for beginners. Simply upload your video, select the target language and voice, and HeyGen will take care of everything else automatically.
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