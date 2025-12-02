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Translate English videos into clear, natural Swedish in just a few minutes with HeyGen. Generate Swedish subtitles, create natural-sounding Swedish voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing without manual editing or complicated software.
Upload your English video, select Swedish, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. HeyGen manages transcription, translation, timing alignment, and export in one smooth, streamlined workflow.
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English to Swedish Video Translation Made Easy
English to Swedish video translation enables you to convert spoken English into fluent Swedish while preserving the meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is quick and easy to manage.
HeyGen is built specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Swedish that sounds professional and is easy to follow.
If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation:
Benefits
Switch from English to Swedish instantly
Translating English video content into Swedish takes just a few minutes. You can convert product demos, lessons, webinars, or marketing content without any manual subtitle editing.
Reach Swedish-speaking audiences
Sweden and the Nordic region are highly digitally engaged markets. Translating your English videos into Swedish helps you broaden your reach and enhance accessibility.
Save Time and Production Costs
Instead of handling separate tools for transcription, translation, and formatting, HeyGen keeps everything within a single workflow, making publishing simpler.
Publish Across Platforms
Export SRT or VTT subtitle files for YouTube, online courses, internal training systems, and social media platforms.
For YouTube-specific workflows, you can streamline caption publishing using:
Best Practices for a Smooth English to Swedish Translation
Clear English audio gives better Swedish results. Review your transcript before translating so you can fix names and technical terms.
Keep subtitles brief and clear to improve readability. Preview short clips before exporting to check timing and clarity. If you are generating voiceovers, confirm the pronunciation of brand names and industry terms.
These small steps help ensure your Swedish video feels natural and professional.
Features Designed for English to Swedish Video Translation
HeyGen automatically detects English speech and converts it into fluent Swedish, with subtitles or voice-over narration.
You can:
Generate precise English transcripts
Translate into natural Swedish
Export subtitles as SRT or VTT
Create Swedish voice-overs using AI dubbing in Swedish
Automatically align timing
Scale translation into more languages without uploading again
For example, once your English video is uploaded, you can also localise it into Spanish or Arabic using the same workflow.
How to Translate an English Video into Swedish in 4 Easy Steps
If you are just starting with English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process straightforward and easy to repeat.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and other common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio will improve transcription quality and the accuracy of the final Greek output.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Swedish
The transcript is translated into Swedish using contextual machine learning models that are trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses see tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I accurately translate an English video into Swedish?
Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a time-coded transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Swedish, and preview the timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover files.
Can I add Swedish subtitles to a video in English?
Yes. You can automatically generate Swedish subtitles from English speech and export them as SRT or VTT files, or embed them directly in your video.
Does this tool support Swedish voice-over and dubbing?
Yes. You can create Swedish voiceovers using AI dubbing, which produces natural-sounding speech and keeps the timing closely matched with the original English audio.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Swedish?
Yes. Generate Swedish subtitles, export SRT or VTT files, and upload them to YouTube Studio. If you publish frequently, the YouTube translator workflow makes the process easier.
Is English to Swedish video translation available for free?
You can preview short videos to test the translation quality. Full exports and longer content usually require you to sign in for consistent processing.
Can I generate additional language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once uploaded, you can reuse the video to create additional language versions, such as Spanish or Arabic, without uploading the file again.
Which formats are supported?
Most common formats, including MP4, are supported. Subtitles can be exported in SRT or VTT formats for compatibility across major platforms.
Is Swedish dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience. Subtitles are quicker and ideal for accessibility. Dubbing creates a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
What is the difference between subtitles and dubbing?
Subtitles retain the original English audio while showing Russian text on the screen. Dubbing replaces the English voice with Russian speech, creating a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
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