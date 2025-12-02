Benefits

English to Swedish Video Translation Made Easy

English to Swedish video translation enables you to convert spoken English into fluent Swedish while preserving the meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is quick and easy to manage.

HeyGen is built specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Swedish that sounds professional and is easy to follow.

If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation :