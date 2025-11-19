Give your channel the opening it deserves. HeyGen helps you create eye-catching YouTube intros that make viewers instantly recognise your brand and feel excited about what is coming next. You can design intros with cinematic motion, crisp branding, and dynamic pacing in minutes.
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Add thrilling sound design, animated logos, and fast motion that matches your energy. Give new viewers a reason to instantly remember your channel name.
Share personality-first visuals that introduce your story and style. Create intros that feel warm, relatable, and welcoming to your community.
Help viewers follow your lessons from video one. Clear branding makes your knowledge easier to trust and topics easier to engage with.
Turn every video into a branded marketing asset. Short intros give your messaging a professional edge that elevates credibility.
Quickly set the tone and build anticipation before the reveal. Intros become part of the viewing ritual that keeps audiences watching regularly.
Create optimized intros for vertical formats where rapid attention is critical. Compact, high-impact visuals are designed for fast consumption.
Why Choose HeyGen’s YouTube Intro Maker
You only have a few seconds to create a first impression. HeyGen ensures those seconds truly matter by crafting intros that look professional, strengthen your brand identity, and turn viewers into subscribers, making your intro video far more impactful.
Start with a simple idea or a short prompt, then customise your intro with motion graphics, text styles, colour controls, and sound to make each video intro uniquely yours.
Engage viewers right from the start of every video so they keep watching. Intros build trust, set expectations, and encourage viewers to subscribe and stay with your content.
Add your logo, tagline, and colours to instantly reinforce your channel identity using the free YouTube intro template. With saved presets, every intro feels cohesive and easily recognisable to both new and returning audiences.
Create high-end motion design without having to learn complex animation software. AI guides the style and pacing, so you get polished results more quickly and with less effort.
AI-animated motion graphics
Turn simple logos, titles, and text into eye-catching animated intro scenes in seconds. AI-powered motion graphics add smooth transitions, dynamic effects, and visual depth that instantly elevate your channel’s first impression. Each animation is paced to hook viewers quickly without feeling cluttered or overwhelming.
Customisable branding tools
Apply your channel’s fonts, colours, and layout styles to keep every intro visually consistent. Upload logos, taglines, and graphic elements to create intros that match your existing thumbnails and banners. These branding controls help build recognition and reinforce your identity from the very first frame.
Music and sound that boost energy
Choose from a library of upbeat, suspenseful, or cinematic soundtracks crafted for short-form intros. The audio automatically syncs with animated moments so the beats land at the right time. You can also trim, fade, or replace tracks to fine-tune the energy and mood.
Multi-format anti-crop exports
Export your intro video in widescreen, vertical, or square formats without losing framing or important visual elements. Anti-crop layouts ensure logos, text, and animations stay centred and readable across YouTube, Shorts, TikTok, and other platforms. This makes it easy to reuse one intro everywhere your audience watches.
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How to Use the YouTube Intro Creator
Create YouTube intros faster than setting up a new thumbnail. HeyGen streamlines the design process so you can focus more on content creation and growing your channel.
Share a short prompt with your channel name, tone, and visual style. HeyGen instantly generates multiple intro concepts that match your brand and set the stage for every video you create.
Customise animations, pacing, and audio to match your personality. Use real-time previews to fine-tune colours, motion, and sound so your intro feels polished and unmistakably yours.
Incorporate logos, taglines, and signature elements to maintain consistency across your channel. Every refinement helps reinforce your identity and improve viewer recognition.
Download your intro in YouTube-ready formats and resolutions. Upload it to your editor or channel settings to automatically include it in future videos, ensuring a smooth and seamless publishing workflow.
It’s an AI video generator that creates short, branded opening animations for your YouTube videos. These intros establish your identity and help viewers quickly recognise your channel across uploads.
Most professional intros are between 5–10 seconds long. This keeps attention high while giving enough time to build brand recognition before your main content starts, making your intro video a key part of your overall video.
No prior experience needed. HeyGen takes care of motion design and timing automatically, while giving you simple options to personalise visuals and sound.
Yes. You can add your logo, tagline, and brand colours so your intro feels like an authentic extension of your YouTube presence from the very first frame.
Absolutely. Once downloaded, you can place your intro at the beginning of all your future videos so you maintain consistent branding across your channel.
Intros build familiarity and professionalism, two factors that encourage viewers to trust the creator and subscribe for more content, especially when you use a captivating intro video. It’s a small upgrade that can deliver big results.
Yes. You can update the style, music, and logo at any time using the intro template. Keep your branding fresh while maintaining a recognisable look and feel for your audience.
High-resolution export options are available so your intro video looks sharp on all YouTube devices and screen sizes, from mobile phones to TVs.
Yes. Create dedicated 9:16 intros designed for Shorts and mobile-first viewing so your branding remains strong outside of long-form uploads.
You can choose from a curated soundtrack library designed for intros in your video editor. Every clip is synchronised automatically for maximum impact.
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