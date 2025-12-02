Switch from English to Persian in just a few minutes

Instead of creating subtitles manually, HeyGen combines transcription, translation, and timing alignment in a single workflow, which reduces production time significantly.

Engage Persian-speaking audiences

Persian content helps you connect with audiences across Iranian and global Persian-speaking communities, expanding your reach without having to rebuild your content library.

Save Time and Production Costs

By keeping transcription, translation, and exports in one place, HeyGen reduces the need for multiple tools, freelancers, or complex handovers.

Publish Across Platforms

Export files that are compatible with where you publish, including YouTube, training platforms, social media, and internal tools that support subtitle uploads.

If you also publish in other high-demand languages, you can reuse the same system for English to Spanish localisation: