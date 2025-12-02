Translate videos from
Italian to Persian
Want to translate an English video into Persian without spending hours on manual captions or managing a full post-production workflow? With HeyGen, you can turn English videos into clear Persian subtitles, generate natural-sounding Persian voiceovers, or create AI dubbing that is ready to publish in minutes.
HeyGen is a practical choice for creators, marketers, educators, and teams who need quick turnaround, consistent quality, and export-ready files, all within a browser-based workflow.
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English to Persian Video Translation Made Easy
English to Persian video translation is simplest when it is designed specifically for video, not just for text. HeyGen listens to the English audio, converts the speech into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Persian while keeping the meaning, tone, and pacing intact.
This matters because spoken language does not translate cleanly word for word. HeyGen’s video-first approach helps your Persian output feel smooth and easy to read, whether you are exporting subtitles or preparing a translated script for voice.
Advantages of English to Persian Video Translation
Switch from English to Persian in just a few minutes
Instead of creating subtitles manually, HeyGen combines transcription, translation, and timing alignment in a single workflow, which reduces production time significantly.
Engage Persian-speaking audiences
Persian content helps you connect with audiences across Iranian and global Persian-speaking communities, expanding your reach without having to rebuild your content library.
Save Time and Production Costs
By keeping transcription, translation, and exports in one place, HeyGen reduces the need for multiple tools, freelancers, or complex handovers.
Publish Across Platforms
Export files that are compatible with where you publish, including YouTube, training platforms, social media, and internal tools that support subtitle uploads.
If you also publish in other high-demand languages, you can reuse the same system for English to Spanish localisation:
Best Practices for Better English to Persian Translation
A few small steps can significantly improve results:
Start with clear English audio and minimal background noise
Avoid overlapping speakers as far as possible
Review the English transcript before translating into Persian
Keep subtitles brief so viewers can read them comfortably
Preview before exporting to ensure the timing and line breaks are correct
Carefully recheck key names, product terms, and acronyms to ensure consistency
These practices help the final Persian version feel refined, natural, and ready for publication.
Features Designed for English to Persian Video Translation
HeyGen is built to support end-to-end professional video translation workflows. You can:
Generate time-coded transcripts with speech recognition and time stamps
Translate English into natural Persian while maintaining full context
Automatically align subtitle timing for better readability
Export Persian subtitles as SRT or VTT
Reuse translated scripts for voice-overs or dubbing
Create AI dubbing with voice replacement whenever required
Scale the same workflow across multiple languages without having to rebuild your process
For YouTube creators and teams publishing frequently, the YouTube-focused workflow helps streamline caption publishing:
How to Translate English Video to Persian in 4 Simple Steps
Translating an Italian video into English with HeyGen AI is simple and hassle-free.
Upload Your Video
Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.
Generate the English transcript
HeyGen creates a time-coded English transcript from your video. You can review and edit this transcript to correct names, brand terms, or technical wording before translation, which helps improve accuracy.
Translate English to Persian
The transcript is translated into Russian using contextual machine learning models that are trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I accurately translate an English video into Persian?
Upload your video to HeyGen, generate an English transcript, review it for names and key terms, then translate it into Persian and preview the timing before exporting SRT or VTT subtitles.
Can I automatically translate an English video into Persian?
Yes. HeyGen transcribes spoken English and translates it into Persian in a single workflow. For professional use, it is advisable to review the output to confirm the terminology and tone.
Does this support Persian voice-over and dubbing?
Yes. You can translate the script into Persian and reuse it for voice-overs or AI dubbing. For voice replacement workflows,
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Persian?
Yes. Export Persian subtitles and upload them in YouTube Studio. If you publish regularly, the YouTube translation workflow makes publishing captions easier:
Is English to Persian video translation available for free?
You can preview translations to check the quality before exporting. Longer videos and full exports usually require you to sign in so that processing remains reliable and consistent.
Can I generate more language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once your video is uploaded, you can reuse it to create additional language versions without starting from scratch, such as English to Spanish,
Which video formats are supported?
Most common video formats are supported, including MP4 and other standard file types. Subtitle exports as SRT or VTT help ensure compatibility across platforms.
Can I upload videos in any format for translation?
HeyGen supports popular formats such as MP4 and other widely used video files. Exporting subtitles as SRT or VTT ensures they work smoothly with YouTube and most video platforms.
If you are planning to replace the English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Russian voice generation:
Is Persian the same as Farsi in translation tools?
Persian and Farsi refer to the same language in most translation tools. You may see “Persian” or “Farsi” used interchangeably, but the output is meant for the same audience.
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