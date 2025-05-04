Turn ideas, scripts, or briefs into polished YouTube videos using HeyGen’s AI YouTube video maker. Generate full-length episodes, faceless explainers, and Shorts with AI-generated visuals, natural voiceovers, auto captions, and direct YouTube-ready exports — no camera, crew, or editing suite required.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Create regular episodes, explainers, and series faster. Use script templates to maintain pacing and style across every episode.
Convert lesson plans and transcripts into video lessons with slides, captions, and downloadable resources for learners.
Turn long episodes into dozens of Shorts and teaser clips optimized for YouTube discovery and watch time growth.
Produce clean, repeatable product demos from scripts and product pages with consistent visual templates and on-screen highlights.
Create polished thought leadership, announcements, and training videos that adhere to brand guidelines and can be localized.
Generate sponsorship-ready intros, ad segments, and brand-first deliverables with precise timing and clean production values.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI YouTube Video Creator
HeyGen combines its advanced AI video generator, script interpretation, and YouTube-first workflows to help creators and brands publish faster and more intelligently. Produce higher volumes, maintain consistent quality, and deliver localised content without the usual production bottlenecks.
From script to export in minutes, helping you create YouTube content faster. HeyGen automates storyboarding, visuals, voice, and timing so you can focus on creating content instead of spending hours on editing.
Create long-form episodes, tutorial series, Shorts, intros, and repurposed clips with exports ready for metadata, thumbnail suggestions, and aspect ratio presets optimised for discovery and viewer retention.
With the video translator, you can translate scripts, generate localised voiceovers, and add accurate burnt-in captions so each video feels natural in every market.
Script-to-video intelligence
Paste a script or upload a transcript and HeyGen, an AI tool, analyses scenes, beats, and emphasis to build a structured storyboard for creating videos. The AI YouTube video maker matches visuals and B-roll to the script, creates timed captions, and generates natural-sounding voiceovers that preserve the original intent.
Full-length and short-form creation
Produce 8+ minute episodes or 15–60 second Shorts from the same source script. HeyGen offers platform presets and auto-resizing so you create one master version and export every format you need.
AI-driven visuals and scene composition
Generate cinematic scenes, animated graphics, product demos, or abstract visuals from prompts. The engine automatically composes camera movement, shot variety, and transitions for a professional finish.
Image-to-video and clip repurposing
Import clips or long-form footage and automatically crop, trim, and remix it into Shorts or highlight reels. Use image to video features to animate stills and product images for more engaging thumbnails and segments.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI YouTube Video Creator
Bring your video ideas to life with HeyGen's advanced AI YouTube Maker by following these simple steps.
Paste a script, upload a transcript, or describe a concept. You can also share existing footage or a product URL.
Choose long-form, short, or both. Select a visual style, avatar option, and voice model. Apply brand presets if required.
HeyGen generates a storyboard and draft video. Edit captions, swap B-roll, adjust pacing, or update the voice tone with simple controls.
Export YouTube-optimised files, subtitle SRTs, thumbnails, and metadata. Use direct upload or the API for scheduled publishing and batch workflows.
An AI YouTube video maker converts scripts, briefs, or existing footage into complete YouTube videos using AI for visuals, voice, captions, and scene composition. HeyGen creates both long-form and short-form assets that are ready to upload, so creators can focus on their content strategy.
Yes. HeyGen supports multi-format generation. Create a master long-form video and automatically derive Shorts, clips, and teaser formats with optimised edits and captions for mobile viewing, enhancing your ability to create YouTube Shorts.
Yes. HeyGen suggests titles, descriptions, tags, and chapter markers aligned with YouTube best practices, helping content creators get discovered and indexed more effectively.
Absolutely. Import your existing footage and HeyGen will automatically edit it, add captions, generate B-roll, and remix the content into polished videos and Shorts.
HeyGen produces highly accurate auto-captions and supports translation into many languages. Captions and translated voiceovers are editable, so you can fine-tune them for regional accuracy and nuance.
Yes. Upload a voice sample to clone your voice, or create a custom avatar host to present scripts consistently across episodes and series, making it easier to create YouTube videos.
Export MP4 files in standard and vertical formats, SRT subtitle files, thumbnail images, and metadata packages to create high-quality videos. API integrations support batch uploads and scheduled publishing.
Most drafts generate in minutes. Final rendering time depends on length and complexity. Batch processing and API jobs scale to handle high-volume production for content creators.
You retain full ownership and rights to all videos and assets you generate with HeyGen. Please ensure any third-party content you include is properly licensed.
Yes. HeyGen uses enterprise-grade security, role-based access, and private workspace controls to safeguard your content and production workflows.
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