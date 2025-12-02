Translate videos from
Italian to English
Translate English videos into clear, natural Italian using HeyGen AI-powered video translation. Upload your video, let the system detect spoken English, and convert it into accurate Italian subtitles or a fully translated Italian version that is ready to publish.
This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, product demos, interviews, marketing clips, and internal training content. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software installation required.
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HeyGen AI-Powered English to Italian Video Translation
The system uses speech recognition to convert English audio into text. That text is then processed using neural machine translation models trained specifically for video content.
If you publish regularly on YouTube, you may want to use our specialised YouTube video translator, which streamlines subtitle exports and caption publishing workflows: Unlike text-only tools, this workflow takes into account subtitle timing, speech pacing, and contextual accuracy so that your Italian version remains easy to follow.
Translate English Videos for a Broader Audience
Creators, educators, marketing teams, and global businesses translate English videos into Italian to reach new markets without having to recreate content.
This approach helps you to:
Reach Italian-speaking audiences across the world
Improve accessibility with subtitles
Expand your content across European markets
Repurpose your best-performing English videos
If you are expanding into multiple markets, you may also wish to explore related language workflows such as English to Spanish video translation:
Translate English Video to Italian Online
You can start translating directly in your browser.
Here is how it works:
Upload an English video file or paste a supported link
Select English as the source language
Select Italian as the target language
Begin the translation
The system automatically generates a transcript, translates it into Italian, and prepares subtitles or scripts for you to review and export.
English Video to Italian Subtitles and Audio
You are not restricted to subtitles.
You can choose from:
On-screen Italian subtitles
Italian captions for regulatory compliance
AI-generated Italian voice-overs in Italian
Complete dubbing with AI-based dubbing technology
If you need to translate in the opposite direction for bilingual workflows, you can also convert Italian to English using this tool:
This flexibility allows you to localise a single video across multiple language markets efficiently.
How to Translate an English Video into Italian in 4 Simple Steps
Translating an Italian video into English with HeyGen AI is simple and straightforward.
Upload Your Video
Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Italian
The transcript is translated into Italian using contextual machine learning models that are trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a video from English to Italian?
Upload your English video, select English as the source language and Italian as the target language, and begin the translation process. The system transcribes the spoken audio, translates it into Italian, and allows you to review subtitles or scripts before exporting.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Italian language?
Yes. After generating Italian subtitles, you can upload them directly into YouTube Studio. For a smoother workflow, you can use the YouTube Video Translator tool, which is optimised specifically for YouTube publishing and caption management.
Can I use AI dubbing instead of subtitles?
Yes. If you would like to replace the English audio with Italian speech, AI dubbing creates a fully localised audio experience. This option is ideal for marketing, product demos, and educational videos where voice-based delivery helps improve engagement.
Is this better than using Google Translate for videos?
Google Translate is built for translating short pieces of text. Video translation, however, needs speech recognition, precise subtitle timing, and contextual processing. Specialised video translation systems deliver more accurate and practical results for professional content.
How accurate is English to Italian video translation?
Accuracy depends on audio clarity, speaker accents, and content complexity. Videos with clear speech and minimal background noise deliver better results. You can review and refine translations before publishing to ensure consistency and alignment of tone.
Can businesses use this for training and marketing videos?
Yes. Companies use English to Italian video translation for onboarding materials, internal training, product demos, marketing campaigns, and customer support videos. The ability to review and edit translations ensures brand messaging remains consistent across markets.
Does this create only subtitles, or can it also generate voiceovers?
The system supports both subtitle generation and translated scripts that can be used for voiceovers. If you want fully automated voice replacement, AI dubbing offers an integrated solution for generating Italian audio from translated scripts.
Can I translate into languages other than Italian?
Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can translate English to German, English to Portuguese, or Spanish to English using similar steps.
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