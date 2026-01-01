Text to Speech Child Voice
Create a text to speech kid voice for stories, lessons, and channels in seconds. Type your script, choose a kid voice, and get natural-sounding narration or a finished video. No recording needed, no editing software required.
Text to speech kid voice features that go beyond audio-only tools
Kid Voice Options for Every Project
Browse 300+ voices in HeyGen's AI voice generator and filter by age, emotion, and style to find a bright, youthful-sounding read for your script. Preview options side by side, then lock the one that best fits your character, lesson, or story before generating.
Direct tone, pacing, and emotion
Shape the delivery line by line. Adjust speed, pauses, pronunciation, and emotional style from the text editor until the kid voice text to speech read matches your character, from a calm bedtime narrator to an excited cartoon sidekick, so each line lands exactly as you intended.
Kids’ Content in 175+ Languages
Record once and go global. HeyGen's AI video translator recreates your narration in 175+ languages and dialects with a cloned voice and perfectly matched lip sync, so a story or lesson created for one market can reach young audiences across the world in the very same afternoon.
Custom Voice Design and Cloning
Generate a new AI voice from a simple description or clone a voice that you have permission to use, then apply it across every video. Both options follow consent-based policies with human moderation, which is especially important when your audience includes children and their parents.
Kid voice audio to finished video
Other tools stop at an MP3. Pair your kid voice with scenes, captions, music, and visuals through text to video, and a pasted script becomes a share-ready storybook clip or lesson in minutes instead of an audio file waiting for an editor.
Kid voice text to speech use cases across children’s media
Kids' YouTube Channel Narration
Hiring child voice actors for every upload is slow and expensive. Generate consistent kid voice narration for each script, drop it into your edit or render the full video, and publish on the same day.
Bedtime Stories and Audiobooks
Children’s audiobook narration usually means spending time in a recording studio. Paste a picture-book chapter, or draft one with the video script generator, and get warm, soothing narration ready for a parenting channel or podcast.
E-Learning Designed for Young Learners
Adult narrators lose young learners very quickly. Friendly, age-appropriate child voice text to speech keeps lessons, quizzes, and language apps engaging, and updating a module simply means editing the script instead of booking another recording session.
Cartoon and Game Character Voices
Casting a child actor for a single animated sidekick or game NPC is rarely worth the cost. Simply type the dialogue, choose a playful young voice, tweak the energy levels, and export the lines ready for your engine or timeline.
Read-Along and Accessible Content
Young readers with dyslexia or visual impairments can follow along more easily when a voice that sounds like a peer reads aloud. Combine the narration with the subtitle generator so that every word appears on screen as it is spoken.
Multilingual Kids’ Content at Scale
Earlier, localising children’s content meant re-recording it separately for every market. Now you can translate a completed story or lesson into 175+ languages while keeping the original character’s voice intact — a level of reach that no kid voice generator restricted to audio alone can match.
How to create a child’s voice from text in four steps
Turn a script into kid voice narration in four simple steps, from pasted text to a downloadable audio track or a finished video.
Paste Your Child's Script
Type or paste your story, lesson, or dialogue into the editor. Long scripts are split into scenes.
Choose a Young AI Voice
Filter the voice library by age, emotion, and style, then preview the readings until one fits well.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust the pacing, pauses, and emotional tone of each line until the entire script sounds just right.
Export Audio or Video
Download the narration, or render a complete video with visuals and captions and share it anywhere.
What is a text to speech kid voice and how does it work?
A text to speech kid voice is AI-generated speech with the pitch, pacing, and energy of a young speaker. An AI child voice generator reads your typed script back as natural audio for stories, lessons, games, and videos, without needing a microphone or a child voice artist.
Will the kid voice sound robotic in longer stories?
No. HeyGen's voices maintain their quality even in long scripts, so a ten-minute story sounds just as steady as a ten-second clip. Emotional controls allow you to soften the delivery for a bedtime pace or brighten it for adventure scenes, without changing voices.
How can I turn a kids' story script into a narrated video?
Paste the story into HeyGen, pick a young voice, and generate. The script splits into scenes automatically, and the AI video generator adds visuals, music, and captions, so a bedtime tale or classroom lesson goes from pasted text to a finished, watchable video in one sitting.
Why should you choose HeyGen instead of other kid voice generators?
Most kid voice tools only give you an MP3 and stop there. HeyGen takes the same script and turns it into a complete video with scenes, captions, and a cloned or custom voice, all on one platform, so you can publish fully finished kids' content instead of raw audio waiting for an editor.
Can a single creator produce kids’ educational content at scale?
Yes, a single person can run an entire kids' education channel. Creator Anton Voroniuk saved 15.5 hours per week and reached 1M+ students with HeyGen, at production costs that were 40x lower than traditional filming. The Anton Voroniuk story explains the exact workflow behind those numbers in detail.
Is there a free text to speech kid voice plan on HeyGen?
Yes. The free tier allows you to generate voice and video without a credit card, and paid plans start at $24 per month for creators who publish regularly. Pricing scales with usage rather than with studio hours or per-recording actor fees.
Can I use an AI kid voice for cartoon characters and games?
Yes. Generate dialogue for animated sidekicks, game NPCs, and app tutorial prompts, tuning energy and emotion line by line until each character sounds distinct. Export clean audio for your engine or editing timeline, and swap voices for each character within the same script.
Is it safe and ethical to use an AI-generated child’s voice?
Yes. Every voice is AI-generated, so no child performers are recorded, and HeyGen backs that with consent requirements, human review, and a policy that customer data never trains models. That framework is especially important when your audience includes children and parents.
Can I create a customised young voice for my characters?
Yes. Describe the voice you want in simple text and HeyGen generates a matching custom voice, or use AI voice cloning with a recording you have permission to use. Either option stays consistent across every episode, lesson, or video you create.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any children’s script into a natural child’s voice and video with AI.