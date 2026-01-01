Vietnamese Text to Speech
Turn any script into natural Vietnamese text to speech in seconds. Type your text, pick a voice, and get a studio-quality Vietnamese voiceover or a finished video, no microphone, recording booth, or editing required.
Vietnamese text to speech features that go beyond audio
Natural Vietnamese voices, six tones
Type a Vietnamese script and generate natural speech from a library of 300+ voices across 175+ languages inside the HeyGen AI voice generator. Vietnamese carries six tones, so preview male and female voices side by side and pick the delivery that sounds native.
Control tone, pacing, and emotion
Direct the read the way you would direct a narrator. The text-based editor gives you control over tone, pacing, and emotion for every line, so a compliance script sounds measured while a TikTok hook sounds energetic, all from the same Vietnamese text.
Clone your voice into Vietnamese
Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a reusable model of your own voice that speaks fluent Vietnamese. Keep one consistent narrator across every lesson, ad, and update instead of paying studio rates for each new recording session.
Turn Vietnamese speech into video
Most Vietnamese TTS tools stop at an MP3. HeyGen pairs your generated speech with visuals, captions, and an on-screen presenter, turning one script into a publish-ready MP4 in HD or 4K without cameras, crews, or editing software, ready for any channel.
Lip-synced dubbing into Vietnamese
Already have footage in English? Translate it into Vietnamese with phoneme-level AI lip sync, so mouths match every syllable and the original speaker's tone carries over intact. Viewers across Vietnam get a native-feeling video, not a subtitled afterthought they click away from.
Vietnamese TTS use cases from YouTube to e-learning
Vietnamese YouTube and social videos
Hiring Vietnamese voice talent for every upload gets expensive fast. Write the script, generate the voiceover, and let text to video build the visuals, so weekly content ships on schedule.
Vietnamese e-learning narration
Training teams across Vietnam usually means recording sessions and slow updates. Generate course narration from text, then update any module by editing the script and regenerating instead of rebooking a studio.
Vietnamese audiobooks and podcasts
Narrating long-form audio manually takes days per project. Generate chapters of natural Vietnamese speech, then run the result through audio to video conversion to publish podcast episodes on YouTube.
Vietnamese marketing voiceovers
Ad campaigns need multiple voiceover variants to test. Generate ten Vietnamese reads in the time one studio take used to require, then swap hooks and offers per audience without re-recording anything.
Accessible Vietnamese audio content
Readers with visual impairments and commuters who listen need audio versions of written content. Convert articles and documents into clear Vietnamese narration so the same material works on screen and out loud.
Localizing global video into Vietnamese
Global teams often subtitle Vietnam and move on, leaving 90 million speakers underserved. Full localization delivers dubbed, lip-synced Vietnamese versions of existing videos, a step audio-only TTS platforms cannot take.
How to turn text into Vietnamese speech in four steps
Go from a Vietnamese script to finished audio or video in four short steps, with a first result in minutes.
Paste your Vietnamese script
Type or paste your text in the editor. Vietnamese diacritics and tone marks are fully supported.
Pick a Vietnamese voice
Preview voices and choose the gender, age, and delivery style that fits your audience.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust pacing, pauses, and emotion per line until the read sounds the way you intended.
Generate and share
Render your audio or MP4 video in HD or 4K, then publish it to any channel you use.
What is Vietnamese text to speech and how does it work?
Vietnamese text to speech converts written Vietnamese into spoken audio using AI voices trained on native speech. You type a script, choose a voice, and the engine reads it aloud with the tones and rhythm of a human speaker, no recording needed.
Will AI voices pronounce Vietnamese tones and diacritics correctly?
Yes, modern neural voices read all six Vietnamese tones from the diacritics in your text. Preview a voice on your own script first: words like ma, má, and mả should sound clearly distinct before you commit to a full project.
How do I turn a Vietnamese script into a voiceover video?
Paste your script, pick a Vietnamese voice, and choose a video layout. HeyGen generates the narration and builds matching scenes, captions, and a presenter in one pass, so a text document becomes a finished video without separate audio and editing tools.
Why choose HeyGen over audio-only Vietnamese TTS tools?
Audio-only tools hand you an MP3 and stop. HeyGen takes the same script to a finished video with lip-synced narration, captions, and translation for other markets, so Vietnamese becomes one output of a full production pipeline rather than the end of it.
Can one person realistically produce Vietnamese content at scale?
Yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk produces courses with HeyGen at 40x lower cost, saves 15.5 hours per week, and has reached 1M+ students. One writer with a script can now sustain a publishing schedule that used to need a studio team.
How much does Vietnamese text to speech cost on HeyGen?
You can start free and generate Vietnamese speech without a credit card. Paid plans start at $24 per month for higher volume, and enterprise plans add team workspaces and brand controls for organizations publishing Vietnamese content at scale.
Can I clone my own voice to create Vietnamese speech?
Yes. Record a short sample and voice cloning builds a model of your voice that can read Vietnamese scripts. Creators use this to stay recognizable to their audience while publishing in a language they do not speak fluently.
Can HeyGen translate my existing videos into Vietnamese?
Yes. Upload a finished video and HeyGen translates the speech into Vietnamese with lip sync and the original voice preserved, so you localize a back catalog instead of reshooting it. The same pass works into 175+ languages.
Which Vietnamese accent should I pick, Northern or Southern?
Match your audience. Northern delivery is the broadcast standard used in national media, while Southern speech dominates Ho Chi Minh City content. Preview voices on your script, or clone a native speaker with the accent your viewers expect.
Can I add Vietnamese subtitles to the videos I generate?
Yes. The subtitle generator creates timed Vietnamese captions automatically, which keeps videos watchable on mute and accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers. Captions also reinforce tone marks for language learners following along.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Vietnamese script into natural speech and video with AI.