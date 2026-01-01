Hebrew Text to Speech

Hebrew text to speech in HeyGen turns any script into natural narration and finished video. Hebrew voices preview online in seconds, no microphone, studio, or editing skills. Pick a voice and publish anywhere.

Woman presenting in an office, surrounded by flags including Israel, USA, and other markets, for right-to-left Hebrew text to speech.
153,344,490Videos generated
128,814,792Avatars generated
21,416,185Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Features

Hebrew text to speech features that sound native

Hebrew text to speech with native flow

Type or paste right-to-left Hebrew directly and generate narration with natural pacing and intonation. Pick from 300+ voices in the AI voice generator, including Hebrew options, then shape tone and delivery in the text editor until every sentence reads like a native speaker.

Right-to-left Hebrew script generating natural text to speech narration

Voice cloning that speaks Hebrew

Clone your voice from a short sample and use it for every Hebrew project. Your tone and personality carry into the generated speech, so branded content stays consistent in Hebrew and across the 175+ languages and dialects the platform covers, without recording anything new.

Voice cloning delivering scripts in Hebrew

Full video output, not audio files

Standard Hebrew TTS tools hand you an MP3 that still needs editing. HeyGen pairs generated Hebrew speech with visuals, captions, and a realistic on-screen presenter, then renders a finished MP4 in HD or 4K. One script becomes a publish-ready video, not a raw sound file.

Finished Hebrew video output with presenter and captions instead of an audio file

Hebrew translation with lip-sync

Translate existing videos into Hebrew, or take Hebrew content global, with the AI video translator. The engine is context-aware and timing-aware, keeping phrasing accurate while matching lip movement to the new audio, so a localized video looks filmed rather than dubbed over.

Video translated into Hebrew with lip movement matched to the new audio

Hebrew text to speech API access

Generate Hebrew narration programmatically through HeyGen's pay-as-you-go API. Batch-produce localized versions, automate voiceovers from your own application, and render finished videos without manual review steps, using the same Hebrew voices and the same output quality available in the web editor.

Hebrew text to speech generated programmatically through the HeyGen API
Use cases

Use cases for Hebrew AI voices and narration

Hebrew YouTube and social content

Recording a voiceover or hiring Hebrew talent slows every upload. Paste your script instead and generate narrated video sized for YouTube, Reels, or TikTok, so channels publish in Hebrew on a daily schedule.

E-learning and training in Hebrew

Course production stalls while narration waits on a recording booth. An AI narrator gives lessons consistent Hebrew delivery, updates mean retyping a line, and customers report 62% faster training video creation.

Marketing videos for Israeli audiences

Campaigns aimed at the Israeli market need native-sounding delivery, and agencies quote weeks for it. Generate Hebrew promos and product videos in minutes, then test multiple versions before spending on media.

Localizing global content into Hebrew

Subtitles alone lose viewers who prefer listening. AI dubbing re-voices your existing videos in Hebrew while preserving the original speaker's tone, so one finished asset serves a new market the same day.

Accessible Hebrew audio and captions

Text-only content excludes people with visual or reading difficulties. Convert articles, documents, and lessons into spoken Hebrew with synced on-screen captions, making the same material readable, watchable, and hearable at once.

Presenter-led videos in Hebrew

Audio tools stop at sound. HeyGen's text to video engine puts a realistic presenter on screen delivering your Hebrew script, a finished spokesperson video that no audio-only TTS tool can produce.

How it works

How to turn Hebrew text into speech in four steps

Go from Hebrew script to finished narration and video in four online steps, with no recording gear and no editing timeline.

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Paste your Hebrew script

Type or paste Hebrew text into the editor, or draft from a prompt and refine the wording.

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Pick a natural Hebrew voice

Preview Hebrew voices and choose the tone that fits, from calm narration to upbeat promo.

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Fine-tune the delivery

Adjust pacing and phrasing in the text editor, then re-preview until every word sounds right.

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Generate and publish

Render your narration as a polished video in HD or 4K and share it to any platform.

What is Hebrew text to speech and how does it work in HeyGen?

Hebrew text to speech converts written Hebrew into natural spoken audio. In HeyGen it runs online: paste a script, pick a lifelike Hebrew voice, and the engine generates narration inside a finished video, with pacing and rhythm that follow modern Israeli speech.

Will Hebrew words without vowel marks be pronounced correctly?

The same unpointed letters can read two ways in Hebrew, so HeyGen keeps you in control. Voices read standard modern Hebrew, and you can preview any sentence, adjust spelling or phrasing in the script editor, and regenerate in seconds until an ambiguous word lands right.

How do I turn an English script or video into Hebrew speech?

Paste an English script and translate it in one click inside the editor, or upload a finished video and convert it with video translation. Both paths produce Hebrew audio with matched lip movement, so English content reaches Hebrew speakers the same day.

Why choose HeyGen over standard Hebrew TTS audio tools?

Audio-only tools hand you an MP3 you still have to edit into content. HeyGen generates the Hebrew voice and the finished video in one pass: presenter, captions, visuals, and HD or 4K export, plus translation into 175+ languages when you need more markets.

Does AI-generated Hebrew speech hold up for real training programs?

Yes. AI Smart Ventures trained more than 10,000 people with HeyGen videos localized across 170+ languages. Teams update a script and regenerate instead of re-recording, which keeps multilingual training current without new studio sessions.

Is there a free Hebrew text to speech option in HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen's free plan lets you generate Hebrew speech and video without paying, and creator plans start at $24 per month for higher output. Pricing scales from solo creators to enterprise teams, so you can test the Hebrew voices before committing.

Can I clone my own voice and have it speak Hebrew?

Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a digital version of your voice that delivers Hebrew scripts. Your tone and character carry over, so Hebrew content still sounds like you even if you do not speak the language yourself.

Do the Hebrew voices sound like modern Israeli speakers?

The Hebrew library follows modern Israeli pronunciation with a natural conversational rhythm rather than a flat, robotic read. Preview male and female options before generating, then adjust delivery in the editor until the narration matches how your audience speaks.

How long can a single Hebrew narration video run in HeyGen?

Up to 30 minutes in one continuous pass, with voice and delivery held steady for the full duration. Complete Hebrew lectures, courses, and presentations are in scope, generated on the web or through the API without stitching clips together.

What export options do Hebrew text to speech videos have?

Videos export as MP4 in HD or 4K, with captions generated automatically and SRT files available through the subtitle generator, so finished Hebrew content drops straight into YouTube, an LMS, or any social platform without extra conversion or re-encoding work.

Explore text to speech in more languages

Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.

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Turn any Hebrew script into natural speech and video with AI.

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