Lao Text to Speech
Create natural Lao text to speech free from any script, then go past audio: a lifelike presenter speaks your words on camera, lip-synced in Lao. No microphone, no studio, no editing skills needed.
Lao text to speech features that go past basic audio
Lao text to speech that holds the tone
Lao carries six tones, and one wrong contour changes a word's meaning. HeyGen's Lao platform voices render your script with natural pitch and pacing through the same text to video engine behind 120M+ finished videos, so narration sounds spoken, not synthesized.
Voice cloning across 175+ languages
Clone a voice from a short sample with AI voice cloning, then keep that identity when your content moves between Lao and 175+ languages and dialects. Brands stay recognizable in every market without booking Lao voice talent or re-recording a single line in a studio.
Lip-synced Lao video, not only audio
Every tool ranking for Lao TTS stops at an MP3 download. HeyGen pairs your Lao audio with a lifelike on-screen presenter using AI lip sync, matching mouth movement to Lao phonemes so the final video reads as filmed, not dubbed.
Script control in a text-based editor
Edit your Lao narration the way you edit a document. Lao script runs without spaces between words, so fix a name's pronunciation, adjust pauses, or swap the voice at the script level, then regenerate only the scene that changed.
HD and 4K export ready to publish
Export finished Lao voiceovers and videos as MP4 in HD or 4K, vertical or widescreen, sized for YouTube, reels, or a course platform. Auto-generated captions ride along, and the free plan lets you test the full workflow before paying.
Use cases for Lao voiceovers across content and teams
YouTube videos and social content
Recording Lao narration take after take slows every upload. Paste the script, generate the finished voiceover, and publish Lao YouTube videos, reels, and shorts the same day you write them.
Lao text to speech for e-learning
Hiring narrators for every lesson update makes Lao course audio expensive to maintain. Convert lesson text to speech in minutes, update the script when content changes, and regenerate without re-recording.
Podcast and audiobook narration
Long-form Lao narration burns studio hours. Clone your own delivery with AI voice cloning, narrate chapters or episodes from text, and keep one consistent voice across an entire season or series.
Marketing videos for Lao audiences
Campaigns aimed at Laos and northeastern Thailand rarely justify traditional production budgets. Generate Lao ad voiceovers and product videos from a brief, test variants quickly, and localize winners for neighboring markets.
Accessible content with Lao captions
Text-only pages exclude listeners and screen-reliant users. Turn articles, notices, and announcements into spoken Lao audio, then add synchronized captions with the subtitle generator so every viewer can read along.
Presenter-led video updates in Lao
Audio alone gets skipped in feeds built for video. Put a realistic on-camera presenter on screen delivering your Lao script, a format no dedicated Lao TTS converter on the market produces.
How to create Lao text to speech in four steps
Go from a Lao script to a finished voiceover or full video in four steps. Most drafts render in minutes, with nothing to install.
Paste your Lao script
Type or paste Lao text into AI Studio. The editor treats your script like a document you can shape.
Choose your Lao voice
Preview the available Lao platform voices and pick the delivery that fits your audience.
Set pacing and delivery
Adjust speed, pauses, and pronunciation at the script level until the narration sounds right.
Generate and download
Render the final cut, preview it end to end, and download your MP4 or share a link.
What is Lao text to speech and how does the technology work?
Lao text to speech is AI software that converts written Lao script into natural spoken audio in seconds. You paste text, an AI voice generator trained on Lao speech models the pronunciation and tone, and it returns finished narration. On HeyGen, the same step can also produce a full video with a speaking presenter.
Can AI voices handle Lao's six tones and rounded script?
Neural Lao voices are trained on native speech, so the six tonal contours and the script's attached vowel marks are modeled rather than guessed, which is what separates natural output from robotic reading. Preview any voice against a paragraph of your real script first; tonal languages expose weak voices quickly.
How do I turn a written Lao script into a narrated video?
Paste your script into AI Studio, pick a Lao voice, and choose whether the output is audio only or a presenter-led video. HeyGen generates the narration and visuals together, so a lesson, demo, or update goes from Lao text to a share-ready MP4 in one pass, with no separate editing tool.
Why choose HeyGen over free Lao TTS converters and audio tools?
Free Lao TTS converters end at an audio file, while HeyGen produces the voiceover plus everything around it: a lip-synced presenter, captions, voice cloning, and translation across 175+ languages in one workflow. If your Lao audio is headed into a video anyway, you skip an entire production step.
Does AI voiceover hold up for multilingual content at scale?
AI Smart Ventures used HeyGen to train more than 10,000 people with content spanning 170+ languages, output no recording studio schedule could match. For a language like Lao, where professional voice talent is scarce outside the region, that scale advantage grows. Read the AI Smart Ventures customer story for the full workflow.
How much does Lao text to speech cost, and is there a free plan?
HeyGen has a free plan, so you can generate Lao speech and test voices without paying or entering a card. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators who need more output, longer videos, and full export options. There is no separate charge for choosing Lao over any other language.
Which Lao voices are available, and can I preview them first?
Lao (Laos) is on HeyGen's supported voice language list, and every available voice can be previewed inside the editor before you commit. Test each option against a full paragraph of your own script rather than a sample line, since pacing and tone-handling differences only show up in real sentences.
Is Lao the same language as Laotian, and which term is correct?
Lao and Laotian name the same language: Lao is the modern preferred term, while Laotian is an older English adjective that still appears in references. Around 30 million people speak it across Laos, northeastern Thailand, and communities abroad, so content in either framing reaches the same audience.
Can I use a Lao AI voiceover in YouTube videos and social posts?
A Lao voiceover generated on HeyGen exports as a standard MP4 you can upload to YouTube, reels, or shorts in the aspect ratio each platform expects. Add Lao captions with the subtitle generator so viewers watching on mute stay with the video; HeyGen users have published 120M+ videos this way across 250+ languages.
Can I translate an existing video into Lao with lip sync?
Lao is a supported output language for HeyGen's AI video translator, which rebuilds the speaker's voice in Lao and syncs lip movement to the translated audio. One recorded video becomes a native-feeling Lao version without reshooting a scene or hiring a dubbing studio.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
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Turn any Lao script into natural speech and video with AI.